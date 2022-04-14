 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Depending on who you ask, Russia's flag ship is either floating as an abandoned ship or sitting at the bottom of the Black Sea. This never would happened happened if Comrade Captain Kirk had been in command   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, World War II, Royal Navy, Navy, Russia, United States Navy, Russian Defense Ministry, Aircraft carrier, Ukraine  
•       •       •

181 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2022 at 8:05 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Only the loss of a ballistic missile submarine or the Kutznetsov (Russia's lone aircraft carrier) would inflict a more serious blow to Russian morale and the navy's reputation with the Russian public," said Carl Schuster, a retired US Navy captain and former director of operations at the US Pacific Command's Joint Intelligence Center.

That sounds like a challenge.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: "Only the loss of a ballistic missile submarine or the Kutznetsov (Russia's lone aircraft carrier) would inflict a more serious blow to Russian morale and the navy's reputation with the Russian public," said Carl Schuster, a retired US Navy captain and former director of operations at the US Pacific Command's Joint Intelligence Center.

That sounds like a challenge.


SOON:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: "Only the loss of a ballistic missile submarine or the Kutznetsov (Russia's lone aircraft carrier) would inflict a more serious blow to Russian morale and the navy's reputation with the Russian public," said Carl Schuster, a retired US Navy captain and former director of operations at the US Pacific Command's Joint Intelligence Center.

That sounds like a challenge.


I was just thinking we're probably days from hearing about another Kursk.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: [Fark user image image 697x523]


In Putin Russia, ship sinks you.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seems silly to have an entire ship just for a flag.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Happened happened
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
OK, BOYS. WHAT SHIP IS NEXT?????

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.