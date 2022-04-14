 Skip to content
At least they did not let Musk buy The Onion
brilett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Pedo Guy social network and stock fraud machine.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait, what? Why the hell would he want that.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Or, and hear me out here, he's about sell and he's trying to boost the price. How is this guy allowed to still trade stonks?
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe he's too rich for Russians to buy off...? An end to the twitprop would be nice.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brilett: The Pedo Guy social network and stock fraud machine.


for me its where i see lots of Russian army vehicles go splodey.

still a repulsive platform and refuse to have an acct there.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
JFC I'm tired of his stupid shtick.

Go to Mars and shut up.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hopefully this all goes poorly for both sides and has the unintended effect of killing Twitter.

/a man can dream
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA byline: Musk is threatening to sell his existing 9.2% stake in the company if his offer is rejected.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This has no positive outcome.
 
hershy799
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't think he can try any harder to be a Bond villain. This is ridiculous.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope he buys it and everyone but his weird fans leave.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hopefully, this destroys twatter.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hershy799: I don't think he can try any harder to be a Bond villain. This is ridiculous.


I wish he were Dutch.

/such intolerable people
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Hopefully, this destroys twatter.


Then we are just left with Facebook so be careful what you wish for.

Facebook is worse.

/Although by how much I am not certain.
 
Veloram
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Invincible: Or, and hear me out here, he's about sell and he's trying to boost the price. How is this guy allowed to still trade stonks?


I said in another thread about him that it is impossible for Elon to avoid manipulating the process of a stock. The "gravity" of his wealth, as it were, generates a crazy amount of interest around everything he looks at for any great length of time. Therefore prices go up. He looks away, they go down. He may play coy about it, but he knows this and knows exactly what he's doing.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He's butthurt because someone on Twitter decided to track his plane.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh of farking course he wears cowboy hats
 
Veloram
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Veloram: Invincible: Or, and hear me out here, he's about sell and he's trying to boost the price. How is this guy allowed to still trade stonks?

I said in another thread about him that it is impossible for Elon to avoid manipulating the process of a stock. The "gravity" of his wealth, as it were, generates a crazy amount of interest around everything he looks at for any great length of time. Therefore prices go up. He looks away, they go down. He may play coy about it, but he knows this and knows exactly what he's doing.


Prices* geez this autocorrect is aggressive..
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If that goes through I would harass him and his supporters until my account is locked out and then walk away. That will be a fun 20 minutes or so.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ship this asshole back to Johannesburg.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Any word on that $6 billion he promised for world hunger? *cough cough*
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Wait, what? Why the hell would he want that.


He wants to be able to post whatever he wants without getting banned.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Wait, what? Why the hell would he want that.


Because he wants to shiat post and get attention from internet strangers.

World's richest man folks
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: brilett: The Pedo Guy social network and stock fraud machine.

for me its where i see lots of Russian army vehicles go splodey.

still a repulsive platform and refuse to have an acct there.


It's where I post hedgehog pics and look at R34 porn.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: JFC I'm tired of his stupid shtick.

Go to Mars and shut up.


 A dudebro with far too much money. His whole "How do you do fellow kids?" meme BS 24/7 just makes me cringe... We get it, guy. You never grew up and need to attention wh*re for the validation you never got as a kid.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope he got beat up a lot as a small child.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Ship this asshole back to Johannesburg.


At least then he'd be in range of Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Go right ahead, but when Apple and Google kick the Twitter app to the curb don't whine about it.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Warren and Sanders will be shadowbanned. For the lulz.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: This has no positive outcome.


Sure it does. Either he sells his whopping ... 9% of stock (gasp!) or they sell out to him and most sane people jump ship.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As a "free speech absolutist" this means he'll let Trump back on, make sure NeoNazis have a platform to speak, and use his effectively unlimited wealth to harass people that insult him (he's done it before).

Looking forward to it. You know, right Qing stuff.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Go right ahead, but when Apple and Google kick the Twitter app to the curb don't whine about it.



But free speech!

I'm thinking he really didn't pass, or even take, his citizenship test.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ha! Autocorrect set "wing" to "Qing" and I have no idea why but I love it.
 
thornhill
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let's be honest about what's going on:

Musk's bid to join the Twitter board and position himself to be the shadow CEO fell apart.

He now wants to unload his stock and save face over his defeat.

And that's all this is - a huge bluff. He's not going to sell off a sizable chunk of his fortune for a company with limited revenue growth potential.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
he's worth $260 Billion. Can you imagine the good that could do if it were divided up among every day people? It would literally save people from starving to death. Or dying from not being able to afford medicine.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: gameshowhost: JFC I'm tired of his stupid shtick.

Go to Mars and shut up.

A dudebro with far too much money. His whole "How do you do fellow kids?"


Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like a constipated Jello Biafra.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: drjekel_mrhyde: Go right ahead, but when Apple and Google kick the Twitter app to the curb don't whine about it.


But free speech!

I'm thinking he really didn't pass, or even take, his citizenship test.


Citizenship test? That's for the poors!
 
basicstock
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Elon's comin', hide your stock, girl
Elon's comin', hide your stock, girl
Girl, Elon's a-comin', you better hide
Girl, Elon's a-comin', you better hide
Girl, Elon's a-comin', you better hide
Girl, Elon's comin', hide your stock, girl (Hide it)
You better, better hide your stock
Elon's comin', better walk
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Photoshop This [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He's moving more and more towards being that insane "Actually I'm a trillionaire" lady from Watchmen on HBO.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akallen404 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: This has no positive outcome.


It might. He might end up buying twitter and then making a few billion $ running it into the ground pump and dump style. Bonus: That'll give him enough cash to destroy facebook too.
 
goodncold
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Crypo Bro tactics on a publicly traded company.

He is using his influencer investment model to pump and dump.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The fact that Elon Musk has $43 billion to even consider throwing away like this is an indictment of America.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


PUBES
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was a rough month there with everyone paying attention to all of those dead Ukrainian kids, but Elon broke through and reminded us of what's really important:  Elon.
 
drxym
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see this as just more bullshiat for Musk to fark with the stock price and profit from the turmoil in some way. He is also an enormous egotistical jerk who doubtless holds a grudge against the platform and likes the chaos he is causing. The sooner people realise this, that he's not some genius inventor, or some rockstar engineer, just an unfiltered loudmouth with a lot of money and a thirst for more, the better.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jake Havechek: I hope he got beat up a lot as a small child.


I hope he gets beat up a lot as an adult
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is securities manipulation.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

akallen404: kpaxoid: This has no positive outcome.

It might. He might end up buying twitter and then making a few billion $ running it into the ground pump and dump style. Bonus: That'll give him enough cash to destroy facebook too.


Um, I'm OK with this.

The world would be a better place without public access social media sites where any clown can just puke out an uneducated opinion about...

/seriously though, FB and the Twit are not helping society
 
