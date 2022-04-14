 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WYFF 4 Greenville)   Serial pie-in-the-face attacker on the loose. Police describe the attacker as irrational   (wyff4.com) divider line
25
    More: Strange, Crime, Police, Johnathan Bragg, Cream, downtown Greenville, Law enforcement, Leo White, Greenville Police Department  
•       •       •

333 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2022 at 8:50 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adam Jones?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Homer Simpson?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you hear "Oh, a wise guy, eh?"  it's too late.  You've been pied.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
nice headline. took me longer than I would like to admit to get it. it is early and I am tired.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey, some people would pay extra for a cream pie to the face.


...I'll see myself out...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Probably some tiktock moron.

/IT'S JUST A PRANK BRO!
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some kind of freakazoid
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Police still sifting clues?
tasteofhome.comView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Hey, some people would pay extra for a cream pie to the face.


...I'll see myself out...


Came for cream pie reference.

/phrasing!
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thom L Higgins wanted for questioning.

// the cops won't let a little thing like "having been dead 28 years" stop them from getting their man!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
E to the I Pie
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Holy shirt balls

/golf clap
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I, personally, would not like my cream pie smashed back into my face but maybe on meth I would.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
a math joke, how drole
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Exactly a month late, but hey.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elkraf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought Soopy Sales died long ago.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MBooda: Exactly a month late, but hey.
[Fark user image image 850x571]


I'm too busy celebrating the next day
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey at least it isn't this guy.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ see what i did there
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wanted as a Person of Interest:

Oh, I threw the pies!
Youtube Ux7Im7zcdn0
 
Sasquach
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is the kind of person to get himself shot then either 1) Die or, 2) piss and moan about how it's just a joke and you need to just accept what he's doing
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pie-In-the-Face Polka
Youtube _UDQ2OkcKTk
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.