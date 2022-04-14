 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Times New Roman, Arial, Verdana, Tahoma, and Helvetic fonts no longer available for Russians to use. This should end the war immediately   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
oh, no!

Font piracy is almost impossible to commit.
 
dryknife
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Comic sans still available?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I owned comic sans, I'd leave it open to them.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And if the font is already loaded on the machine?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Closed. The mòóse out font should have told you...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You'll use Comic Sans and like it, you farking orcs.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They still have Georgia.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We're ready.

Fark user image
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dryknife: Comic sans still available?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Braggi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I did not know that was possible.   I like it and support it.
 
Cheron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
First they came for the mega yacht. I said nothing as I was thinking of getting another anyway.

Then they came for my forgien currency. I said nothing because I still had Bitcoin.

Then they came for my fonts. I said nothing because an email in gothic bold is just creepy
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This one is available
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dryknife: Comic sans still available?


Ha, right out the gate.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: dryknife: Comic sans still available?

[Fark user image image 680x453]


....I like Papyrus....
<_<
>_>
 
Vhale
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fonts are being ensnared by legalese similar to how music was and drums. You guys laugh. The new mac os won't even accept type 1 fonts. All the old conversion apps predate the Unix conversion. Adobe put their catalog as part of a cloud service. I dug around and located some old font cds and realized... I don't have a cd drive anymore. Heh. EVERYTHING online and sub is hitting fonts. So yes this is a pita.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a gloriously useless gesture.
 
sniderman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: This one is available
[cdn.shopify.com image 650x937]


As a guy who collects interesting fonts, what is the name of this one?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Putin seems like the type to use a lot of Wing Dings.
 
