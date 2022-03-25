 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 50 of WW3: Russian flagship of the Black Sea Fleet is heavily damaged and possibly sunk, Finland and Sweden vote to both join NATO, and Biden announces a huge amount of military aid. It's your Thursday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL someone beat me to it...

Guess VHTS got as little sleep as me.

/zelensky still alive, yadda yadda
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So here are some that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

/now going back to bed
//still not caught up with yesterday's thread
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

c.tenor.comView Full Size


Australia sanctions:
Australia has sanctioned another 14 Russian state-owned enterprises of "strategic and economic importance" to Russia, according to a statement from Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Thursday.
The latest round of sanctions targets defense-related transportation firm Kamaz, as well as shipping companies Sevmash and United Shipbuilding Corporation.
It also targets electronic component manufacturer Ruselectronics, which produces approximately 80% of all Russian electronics components, and Russian Railways, one of the largest single contributors to Russia's economy.
"Our targeting of Russia's state-owned enterprises in coordination with key partners undermines their capacity to boost the Russian economy," Payne's statement said.
"By preventing dealings with these important sources of revenue for the Russian Government, we are increasing the pressure on Russia and undercutting its ability to continue funding [Vladimir] Putin's war."

Javelin inventory:
The United States has sent so many of its Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine that its stocks are running low for possible use by its own forces, according a study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Replenishing the US stockpile with new weapons will take years, according to the report from Mark Cancian, a senior adviser with the International Security Program at CSIS.

Contrary to the claims in Yesterday's Thread that the city had fallen and the last defenders were being mopped up:
Ukraine said its last two remaining units in the besieged southern city of Mariupol have been able to join forces thanks to a "risky maneuver," bolstering their resistance against Russian forces.
Meanwhile, Russia said Mariupol's commercial seaport had been captured and 1,000 Ukrainian marines had surrendered.
Here's what we know about the latest situation in the port city:
Defenders join forces:Commanders of two Ukrainian units defending Mariupol issued a video statement saying they had been able to join forces. Denys Prokopenko, the commander of the Azov Regiment, said his unit had linked up with troops from the 36th Marine Brigade. Serhii Volyna, commander of the Marine Brigade said, "We will do whatever is necessary to successfully complete our combat mission."
"Risky" move:Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych had said earlier that the join up was a "risky maneuver." Arestovych said, "This is what happens when officers do not lose their heads, but firmly maintain command and control of the troops." CNN cannot independently confirm the details of the operation. Arestovych said the move has "seriously strengthened their defense area."
Surrounded:Both units have been involved in a last-ditch attempt to resist a Russian offensive against the city that has lasted over a month. The units are surrounded by Russian forces and running low on supplies.
Key sites:The Ukrainian defenders have been fighting to hold parts of the port and Azovstal, a giant steel factory that lies on Mariupol's eastern outskirts.
Crucial moment:Independent analysis of the situation in Mariupol on Sunday by the Institute for the Study of War said the defense of the city had reached a critical stage. The join up of Ukrainian forces came after "Russian forces bisected Mariupol from the city center to the coast on April 10, isolating the remaining Ukrainian defenders in two main locations: the main port of Mariupol in the southwest and the Azovstal steel plant in the east," the analysis said.
Russia claims advances:In a statement Wednesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Mariupol's commercial seaport had been captured. CNN was not independently able to verify that claim. The Russian military has repeatedly claimed to have taken strategic positions in the city, but has also faced stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces.
Marines surrender:The Russian military claimed in a statement Wednesday that 1,026 Ukrainian marines - including 162 officers and 47 women servicemembers - had surrendered in the vicinity of the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, a claim that could not be verified. Prokopenko, of Ukraine's Azov regiment, acknowledged that some Ukrainian defenders had surrendered.
Propaganda battle:Russia has focused an intense propaganda effort around the battle for Mariupol. Russian state TV aired footage Wednesday allegedly showing Ukrainian marines surrendering to Russian forces in the city. Photos have also emerged from AFP photographers on a trip organized by the Russian military in Mariupol. The images show Russian soldiers in the bombed-out theater hit by a Russian strike, and patrolling a street.
Residents can't get out:About 180,000 civilians remain trapped in and around the city amid widespread devastation and relentless bombardment, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said Wednesday. Ukraine's President has said "tens of thousands" have died in Mariupol, a figure that cannot be independently verified.

"There seems to be a problem with our ships today":
One of the Russian Navy's most important warships is either floating abandoned or at the bottom of the Black Sea, a massive blow to a military struggling against Ukrainian resistance 50 days into Vladimir Putin's invasion of his neighbor.
Russian sailors have evacuated the guided-missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, after a fire that detonated ammunition aboard, Russian state media reported Wednesday.
State media outlets TASS and RIA, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, said the Moskva had been seriously damaged in the incident and that the cause of the fire was being investigated. The Russian reports gave no information on possible casualties.
But hours earlier, a Ukrainian official claimed the Russian warship had been hit by cruise missiles fired from Ukraine.
Due to large storms over the Black Sea obscuring satellite imagery and sensory satellite data, CNN has not been able to visually confirm the ship has been hit or its current status, but analysts noted that a fire on board such a ship can lead to a catastrophic explosion that could sink it.
Whatever the reason for the fire, the analysts say it strikes hard at the heart of the Russian navy as well as national pride, comparable to the US Navy losing a battleship during World War II or an aircraft carrier today.
"Only the loss of a ballistic missile submarine or the Kutznetsov (Russia's lone aircraft carrier) would inflict a more serious blow to Russian morale and the navy's reputation with the Russian public," said Carl Schuster, a retired US Navy captain and former director of operations at the US Pacific Command's Joint Intelligence Center.
"Massive blow":Alessio Patalano, professor of war and strategy at King's College in London, said losing the warship would be a "massive blow" for Russia.
VHTS Commentary:Regardless if the ship is sunk or heavily damaged, the purpose of this cruiser was threefold: give massive air cover using ship-to-air missiles for the rest of the Black Sea Fleet, support of a possible amphibious invasion of Odesa, and carry out command and control for the entire Fleet. Even if it is damaged, this severely degrades Russia's air defenses over the Black Sea, destroys any attempt at an amphibious invasion from anywhere in the Black Sea, and cripples their command structure. Furthermore, this is the largest ship to sink in combat since the Imperial Japanese Navy battleships Haruna and Ise were sunk in July 1945. The ship was built in 1982 and has been kept around by Russia because it is irreplaceable. If sunk, Russia would lose one of it's four operational cruisers, the only greater losses would be if they lost their aircraft carrier (which currently is non-operational) or a ballistic missile submarine. They do not have the necessary components or shipyard to repair it, the ship's engines and hull being originally constructed in what is now Ukraine.

There seems to be a problem with Russian trucks too:
Think about modern warfare and it's likely images of soldiers, tanks and missiles will spring to mind. But arguably more important than any of these is something on which they all rely: the humble truck.
Armies need trucks to transport their soldiers to the front lines, to supply those tanks with shells and to deliver those missiles. In short, any army that neglects its trucks does so at its peril.
Yet that appears to be exactly the problem Russia's military is facing during its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, according to experts analyzing battlefield images as its forces withdraw from areas near Kyiv to focus on the Donbas.
Photographs of damaged Russian trucks, they say, show tell-tale signs of Moscow's logistical struggles and suggest its efforts are being undermined by its reliance on conscripts, widespread corruption and use of civilian vehicles - not to mention the huge distances involved in resupplying its forces, or Ukraine's own highly-motivated, tactically-adept resistance.
"Everything that an army needs to do its thing comes from a truck," says Trent Telenko, a former quality control auditor for the United States' Defense Contract Management Agency, who is among those parsing the images for clues as to how the war is going.
"The weapon isn't the tank, it's the shell the tank fires. That shell travels by a truck," Telenko points out.
Food, fuel, medical supplies and even the soldiers themselves - the presence of all of these rest on logistical supply lines heavily reliant on trucks, he says. And he has reason to believe there's a problem with those supply lines.

Arsenal of Democracy awakes:
For the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US is providing Kyiv with the types of high-power capabilities some Biden administration officials viewed as too much of an escalation risk a few short weeks ago.
The $800 million list is driven not only by direct requests from Ukraine, but also in preparation for a new type of fight on the open plains of southeast Ukraine right next to Russia, terrain that plays into Russia's natural military advantages.
The new weapons package represents the starkest sign to date that the war in Ukraine is shifting - and with it the weapons Ukraine will need if it hopes to continue to stymie a Russian military that has regrouped and resupplied after its initial failures in the opening weeks of the war.
What the package includes:
The Biden administration said the package included 11 Mi-17 helicopters that had initially been earmarked for Afghanistan
18 155 mm Howitzer cannons
300 more Switchblade drones
And radar systems capable of tracking incoming fire and pinpointing its origin
This package stands out from previous security assistance in part because this tranche includes more sophisticated and heavier-duty weaponry than previous shipments.

And so does Europe:
The European Union approved an additional 500 million euros ($544 million) for military equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Wednesday, according to a news release from the European Council.
"The next weeks will be decisive. As Russia prepares for an offensive on the east of Ukraine, it is crucial that we continue and step up our military support to Ukraine to defend its territory and population and prevent further suffering," said Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
The additional military aid brings the total financial assistance from the EU for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to 1.5 billion euros, the release said. The financial assistance was approved through the European Peace Facility, "an off-budget instrument that enhances the EU's ability to act as a global security provider," according to the website of the European Commission.
The 500 million euros will finance personal protective equipment, military equipment, fuel, and first aid kits, the release said.
"The European Council demands that Russia immediately stop its military aggression in the territory of Ukraine," the release added.

Colombia joins the sanctions effort too:
#Colombian authorities promise to help Western countries to partially or completely abandon imports of #Russian #oil, #coal and #gas, replacing them with Colombian ones. President Ivan #Duque has called the Russian invasion a #genocide.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


News roundup:
#Infosys, an #Indian software development corporation, is closing its office in #Russia.

Times New Roman, Arial, Verdana, Tahoma, and Helvetic fonts have become unavailable to #Russians by the copyright holder's decision. When trying to open a page with the catalog from Russian IP addresses, an access ban message appears.

"#Biden administration is holding internal discussions about sending a high-level official to #Kyiv", reports #Politico. It's likely that it's going to be Secretary of State Antony #Blinken or Defense Secretary Lloyd #Austin.

Victoria Nuland: United States is likely to recognize what is happening in #Ukraine as a genocide. Evidence is being collected in United States to officially determine whether the events in #Ukraine are genocide, said #US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

#Russia, in response to sanctions imposed by the U.S. and #Canada, has blacklisted 398 #US congressmen and 87 Canadian senators.

Volodin, the speaker of the #Russian State Duma, also decided to join the trend and threatened Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. "If something happens with Medvedchuk, Zelensky will have to answer," Volodin said.

#Jersey authorities block Roman Abramovich's $7 Billion assets Forbes estimates Abramovich's net worth at $14.5 billion. Jersey is an offshore island in the #English Channel, which is part of the crown lands of Great #Britain.

#European Space Agency announced the suspension of cooperation with #Russia on lunar missions.

Russia loses spot in multiple UN bodies. Russia lost its seat on the Permanent Forum of Indigenous Issues to which Ukraine was elected by an overwhelming majority, said Ukraine's Rep. to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya. Suleiman Mamutov, a Crimean Tatar, will represent Ukraine. Additionally, Russia lost its seat on the UN Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations, UNICEF and UN-Women.

WSJ: US to provide Ukraine with additional intelligence to target Russian military units in Russian-occupied Donbas and Crimea. The intelligence assistance comes as the White House announced it would send $800 million in additional weapons to Ukraine to help it fight Russia.

Ukrainian SOF has blown-up a bridge near the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv Oblast when the Russian military convoy was crossing it.

The Japanese Self-Defense Force is reportedly in the Final Stages of preparing a Large Shipment of Military Equipment to Europe to provide to Ukraine and other Allied Countries in the Region, this will be the first Shipment of Military Materials sent from Japan in 75 years. 
This is another Step in the process of Re-Armament and Militarization that Japan has begun recently by the request of Multiple Strategic Allies such as the United States, Japan is even currently in the process of removing the "Self-Defense Force" moniker from its Military.

Ukrainian Artillery is Claimed to have struck the Russian Occupied Kherson Airport again earlier tonight, they appear to have destroyed some sort of Munitions/Fuel Depot by the look of the Explosion.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russia threatens to deploy nuclear weapons in the Baltic if Sweden, Finland join NATO. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said that Moscow would have to strengthen its defenses in the region and "there can be no more talk" of nuclear-free Baltics.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Forbes social media replaced editors with bots...and last night tweeted that the "Cruiser 'Moskva' Dominates The Black Sea" just after it had suffered a catastrophic fire
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pic.twitter.com/3g8ecEPv6A
- Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) April 14, 2022
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Loud kitty, angry kitty
Wants food now

Hyper kitty, hungry kitty
Meow meow meow

-- with apologies to Sheldon Cooper
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brax33: Guess VHTS got as little sleep as me.


This time Mrs VHTS woke me up because I was snoring, LOL. My allergies kicked everything up a notch yesterday.

Go me. I took a Zyrtec (which is bad news because they make me clinically depressed) along with a nasal steroid spray and some Flonase. We'll see if that works and I can get back to bed too.

As you can see above, kitties are being fed. His floofiness saw I was up and demanded food, naturally. And then her divaness obviously decided that since his floofiness was being fed that she had to be fed too.

I do NOT understand why they do not protect their own food from each other.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Purge widens its scope:

Ex-Yukos owner Leonid Nevzlin, who emigrated from #Russia, shared unconfirmed insights from his sources in #Moscow. According to him, #Putin arrested 20 generals. #Surkov is under house arrest, Dvorkovich is under criminal investigation.

The Death Of Stalin (2017) - Zachistka of Stalin's mansion
Youtube 6xVip745osc
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The Purge widens its scope:

Ex-Yukos owner Leonid Nevzlin, who emigrated from #Russia, shared unconfirmed insights from his sources in #Moscow. According to him, #Putin arrested 20 generals. #Surkov is under house arrest, Dvorkovich is under criminal investigation.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6xVip745osc]


Plus, he's got to get rid of anyone that a coup might coalesce around. Turning on your own people because you KNOW sh*t ain't going right is...it's not a great sign.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oryxswould you elaborate?op? Is someone working there Afrikaans or just likes South African battle history??
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Spion_Kop
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Smoking GNU: [Fark user image 500x500]

Oryxswould you elaborate?op? Is someone working there Afrikaans or just likes South African battle history??
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Spion_Kop


WTF? Swould you elaborate?op is filterpwned?
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The severing of the Australia-Russia rail links will be a devastating blow to the Russian economy.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Smoking GNU: Smoking GNU: [Fark user image 500x500]

Oryxswould you elaborate?op? Is someone working there Afrikaans or just likes South African battle history??
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Spion_Kop

WTF? Swould you elaborate?op is filterpwned?


S*P*I*O*N*K*O*P
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent.fsjc1-3.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you've lost Donald Trump.....

"Former #US President Donald Trump called the events in #Ukraine a genocide."
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: When you've lost Donald Trump.....

"Former #US President Donald Trump called the events in #Ukraine a genocide."



HAHAHA. Check must have bounced.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: When you've lost Donald Trump.....

"Former #US President Donald Trump called the events in #Ukraine a genocide."


On today's episode of "Donald Trump learned a new word from the TV."
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I needed to take a day away from news yesterday for my own sanity. Looks like I picked a hell of a day to take off. Did Russian Warship indeed go f*ck itself or did the good guys blow it to hell?

Because the Russians are claiming whoopsie, little accident here. No Ukrainians involved. We sank our own battleship.Which, as incompetent as they have been shown to be this whole time, with absolute shiat for equipment, why on earth would they want to admit more incompetence, rather than admit that the enemy got off a good shot?

Orcs are weird, y'all.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: When you've lost Donald Trump.....

"Former #US President Donald Trump called the events in #Ukraine a genocide."

On today's episode of "Donald Trump learned a new word from the TV."


Anti-Trump campaign ads should just be Trump praising Putin, and scenes of him with Orcs in the Oval Office, and kissing Putin's ass, alternated with scenes of genocide in Ukraine.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I needed to take a day away from news yesterday for my own sanity. Looks like I picked a hell of a day to take off. Did Russian Warship indeed go f*ck itself or did the good guys blow it to hell?

Because the Russians are claiming whoopsie, little accident here. No Ukrainians involved. We sank our own battleship.Which, as incompetent as they have been shown to be this whole time, with absolute shiat for equipment, why on earth would they want to admit more incompetence, rather than admit that the enemy got off a good shot?

Orcs are weird, y'all.


I'd say they're blaming incompetence so they're not forced to give their enemy a really big won by sinking one of the 3 crown jewels of their entire navy. Never trust anything russia says.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I needed to take a day away from news yesterday for my own sanity. Looks like I picked a hell of a day to take off. Did Russian Warship indeed go f*ck itself or did the good guys blow it to hell?

Because the Russians are claiming whoopsie, little accident here. No Ukrainians involved. We sank our own battleship.Which, as incompetent as they have been shown to be this whole time, with absolute shiat for equipment, why on earth would they want to admit more incompetence, rather than admit that the enemy got off a good shot?

Orcs are weird, y'all.


As one of my favs on Twitter said, and I'm paraphrasing: "The Russians said a fire on the ship is what caused it to sink. I'd like to point out that a missile hit is something that is likely to start a fire."
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I needed to take a day away from news yesterday for my own sanity. Looks like I picked a hell of a day to take off. Did Russian Warship indeed go f*ck itself or did the good guys blow it to hell?

Because the Russians are claiming whoopsie, little accident here. No Ukrainians involved. We sank our own battleship.Which, as incompetent as they have been shown to be this whole time, with absolute shiat for equipment, why on earth would they want to admit more incompetence, rather than admit that the enemy got off a good shot?

Orcs are weird, y'all.


I think they might not want to let their population know that the Ukrainians are that good, it goes against their propaganda that Ukraine is not a real country. How can a puny non-country sink the jewel of the Black Sea?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WSJ: US to provide Ukraine with additional intelligence to target Russian military units in Russian-occupied Donbas and Crimea. The intelligence assistance comes as the White House announced it would send $800 million in additional weapons to Ukraine to help it fight Russia.

This sounds like the goal is a total removal of orcs from all of Ukraine, including Crimea.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I needed to take a day away from news yesterday for my own sanity. Looks like I picked a hell of a day to take off. Did Russian Warship indeed go f*ck itself or did the good guys blow it to hell?

Because the Russians are claiming whoopsie, little accident here. No Ukrainians involved. We sank our own battleship.Which, as incompetent as they have been shown to be this whole time, with absolute shiat for equipment, why on earth would they want to admit more incompetence, rather than admit that the enemy got off a good shot?

Orcs are weird, y'all.


Ukraine claimed to have hit it with a Neptune hours before Russia made up an excuse for losing their most important irreplaceable ship in the region.

Can't make the 'weak enemy that will be defeated in 3 days' look strong (on day 49).
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not dead yet. I feel happyyyyyy."

https://twitter.com/afp/status/1514547589886132226?s=21&t=wsbtC4kpnFQdVf8KNrKeHA

#UPDATE The Russian defense ministry said Thursday its Black Sea flagship Moskva, which was involved in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, has not sunk after a fire set off munitions explosions onboard
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: When you've lost Donald Trump.....

"Former #US President Donald Trump called the events in #Ukraine a genocide."


Ooh, so many MAGAQts are going to be so very confused.

We should let none of them forget that they were all in on Putin's war.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: When you've lost Donald Trump.....

"Former #US President Donald Trump called the events in #Ukraine a genocide."


😲
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Contrary to the claims in Yesterday's Thread that the city had fallen and the last defenders were being mopped up:


that was f*cking sad. They need to pay the disinfo trolls more, or hire more Americans to do it. Though I'm not sure Americans won't just phone it in :P
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: namegoeshere: I needed to take a day away from news yesterday for my own sanity. Looks like I picked a hell of a day to take off. Did Russian Warship indeed go f*ck itself or did the good guys blow it to hell?

Because the Russians are claiming whoopsie, little accident here. No Ukrainians involved. We sank our own battleship.Which, as incompetent as they have been shown to be this whole time, with absolute shiat for equipment, why on earth would they want to admit more incompetence, rather than admit that the enemy got off a good shot?

Orcs are weird, y'all.

Ukraine claimed to have hit it with a Neptune hours before Russia made up an excuse for losing their most important irreplaceable ship in the region.

Can't make the 'weak enemy that will be defeated in 3 days' look strong (on day 49).


Russians are losing a lot of irreplaceable equipment in this stroll in through their former backyard.

/RIP Myria...
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anušauskas posted this on Facebook about the Moskva:
"A SOS signal was given from the Russian cruiser "Moscow" at 1:05;
1:14 cruise ship was lying on the side and half an hour later all power went out. As of 2 o'clock at night, a Turkish ship evacuated 54 sailors from the cruise ship and at around 3 o'clock at midnight Turkey and Romania reported that the ship had completely sank. In Russian news, this ship is still sailing and everything is fine with it. Related Russian personnel losses are not yet known, although there were 485 people on the ship. the crew (66 of them soldiers)."

Orig at: https://www.facebook.com/arvydas.anusauskas/posts/4800110346764569/
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Contrary to the claims in Yesterday's Thread that the city had fallen and the last defenders were being mopped up:

that was f*cking sad. They need to pay the disinfo trolls more, or hire more Americans to do it. Though I'm not sure Americans won't just phone it in :P


Fark has got to be one of the more frustrating places for Russian troll farms.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Contrary to the claims in Yesterday's Thread that the city had fallen and the last defenders were being mopped up:

that was f*cking sad. They need to pay the disinfo trolls more, or hire more Americans to do it. Though I'm not sure Americans won't just phone it in :P

Fark has got to be one of the more frustrating places for Russian troll farms.


😒
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google translate did a slightly better job on the Lithuanian to english translation than whatever facebook uses:

An SOS signal was given from the Russian cruiser Moscow at 1:05;
1:14 The cruiser lay on its side and after half an hour all the electricity went out. From 2 a.m., a Turkish ship evacuated 54 sailors from the cruiser, and at about 3 a.m., Turkey and Romania reported that the ship was completely sunk. According to Russian news, this ship is still sailing and everything is fine with it. The related loss of Russian personnel is still unknown, although there were 485 crew on board (66 of them officers).
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Peki: somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Contrary to the claims in Yesterday's Thread that the city had fallen and the last defenders were being mopped up:

that was f*cking sad. They need to pay the disinfo trolls more, or hire more Americans to do it. Though I'm not sure Americans won't just phone it in :P

Fark has got to be one of the more frustrating places for Russian troll farms.


Yup, we absolutely do not give a single iota of a fark about calling an obvious russian shill troll an obvious russian shill troll.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Peki: "I'm not dead yet. I feel happyyyyyy."

https://twitter.com/afp/status/1514547589886132226?s=21&t=wsbtC4kpnFQdVf8KNrKeHA

#UPDATE The Russian defense ministry said Thursday its Black Sea flagship Moskva, which was involved in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, has not sunk after a fire set off munitions explosions onboard


If true, the possibility that it is still floating does not mean that it's not a total loss, at least for the foreseeable future.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Peki: somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Contrary to the claims in Yesterday's Thread that the city had fallen and the last defenders were being mopped up:

that was f*cking sad. They need to pay the disinfo trolls more, or hire more Americans to do it. Though I'm not sure Americans won't just phone it in :P

Fark has got to be one of the more frustrating places for Russian troll farms.

Yup, we absolutely do not give a single iota of a fark about calling an obvious russian shill troll an obvious russian shill troll.


Yup. And all jokes aside, we read articles, demand citations, have enough media literacy to pick apart bad news sources, and have been around the internet long enough that edgelord trolling provokes a "look here, son, this is how it's done" reaction.

We're a website full of curmudgeons. LOL
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Peki: "I'm not dead yet. I feel happyyyyyy."

https://twitter.com/afp/status/1514547589886132226?s=21&t=wsbtC4kpnFQdVf8KNrKeHA

#UPDATE The Russian defense ministry said Thursday its Black Sea flagship Moskva, which was involved in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, has not sunk after a fire set off munitions explosions onboard

If true, the possibility that it is still floating does not mean that it's not a total loss, at least for the foreseeable future.


talkertopc: Peki: "I'm not dead yet. I feel happyyyyyy."

https://twitter.com/afp/status/1514547589886132226?s=21&t=wsbtC4kpnFQdVf8KNrKeHA

#UPDATE The Russian defense ministry said Thursday its Black Sea flagship Moskva, which was involved in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, has not sunk after a fire set off munitions explosions onboard

If true, the possibility that it is still floating does not mean that it's not a total loss, at least for the foreseeable future.


Also still floating:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also 431 lost sailors would be the biggest maritime disaster since 2015, and possibly the most lives lost on a warship since WWII.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Peki: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: When you've lost Donald Trump.....

"Former #US President Donald Trump called the events in #Ukraine a genocide."

On today's episode of "Donald Trump learned a new word from the TV."


When I was 5, I lied to my mom about something and got caught.  I learned that I wasn't good at it, and that it usually required several more lies to coverup for one...

The GQP is pro-Putin because he says this war is against Nazis, and we agree that Nazis are bad.  They just don't realize that Putin is doing the same shiat as Nazis while hiring Nazi mercs.  That Ukraine isn't lead by Nazis, and all these nations backing Ukraine aren't Nazis, either.

Now TFG does this and normal (thinking) people would go into a tailspin, but he always does this: have soundbites with polar opposite statements so he can grift maximum value.  They are so used to this they can't even see it anymore.

... sorry for the early morning pre-coffee ramblings...
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brax33: Google translate did a slightly better job on the Lithuanian to english translation than whatever facebook uses:

An SOS signal was given from the Russian cruiser Moscow at 1:05;
1:14 The cruiser lay on its side and after half an hour all the electricity went out. From 2 a.m., a Turkish ship evacuated 54 sailors from the cruiser, and at about 3 a.m., Turkey and Romania reported that the ship was completely sunk. According to Russian news, this ship is still sailing and everything is fine with it. The related loss of Russian personnel is still unknown, although there were 485 crew on board (66 of them officers).


Russians also claimed everything was fine at Chernobyl in 1986, well past when the entire world had evidence to the contrary. Russians lie worse than a toddler with a chocolate covered face, sitting in a pile of cookie crumbs, next to the empty Oreos wrapper lies about having no idea where the cookies went.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anyone know if there was an Admiral on the ship? If he survived I think he might at least be about to be out of a job.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: brax33: Google translate did a slightly better job on the Lithuanian to english translation than whatever facebook uses:

An SOS signal was given from the Russian cruiser Moscow at 1:05;
1:14 The cruiser lay on its side and after half an hour all the electricity went out. From 2 a.m., a Turkish ship evacuated 54 sailors from the cruiser, and at about 3 a.m., Turkey and Romania reported that the ship was completely sunk. According to Russian news, this ship is still sailing and everything is fine with it. The related loss of Russian personnel is still unknown, although there were 485 crew on board (66 of them officers).

Russians also claimed everything was fine at Chernobyl in 1986, well past when the entire world had evidence to the contrary. Russians lie worse than a toddler with a chocolate covered face, sitting in a pile of cookie crumbs, next to the empty Oreos wrapper lies about having no idea where the cookies went.


Don't forget the Kursk.
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/catalogue-of-confusion-and-coverups-in-kursk-sinking/B4EBNNNKM2OXTP4Y6MICXGWFMA/
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did the front fall off?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: talkertopc: Peki: "I'm not dead yet. I feel happyyyyyy."

https://twitter.com/afp/status/1514547589886132226?s=21&t=wsbtC4kpnFQdVf8KNrKeHA

#UPDATE The Russian defense ministry said Thursday its Black Sea flagship Moskva, which was involved in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, has not sunk after a fire set off munitions explosions onboard

If true, the possibility that it is still floating does not mean that it's not a total loss, at least for the foreseeable future.

talkertopc: Peki: "I'm not dead yet. I feel happyyyyyy."

https://twitter.com/afp/status/1514547589886132226?s=21&t=wsbtC4kpnFQdVf8KNrKeHA

#UPDATE The Russian defense ministry said Thursday its Black Sea flagship Moskva, which was involved in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, has not sunk after a fire set off munitions explosions onboard

If true, the possibility that it is still floating does not mean that it's not a total loss, at least for the foreseeable future.

Also still floating:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x169]


Wrong ship.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brax33: Google translate did a slightly better job on the Lithuanian to english translation than whatever facebook uses:

An SOS signal was given from the Russian cruiser Moscow at 1:05;
1:14 The cruiser lay on its side and after half an hour all the electricity went out. From 2 a.m., a Turkish ship evacuated 54 sailors from the cruiser, and at about 3 a.m., Turkey and Romania reported that the ship was completely sunk. According to Russian news, this ship is still sailing and everything is fine with it. The related loss of Russian personnel is still unknown, although there were 485 crew on board (66 of them officers).


Slava Ukraini!

That's a punny joke because the cruiser was commissioned as Slava and then recommissioned as Moskva after re-fit.
 
