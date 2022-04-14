 Skip to content
(OilPrice.com)   Remember a couple years ago when the world ran out of oil storage capacity and the price of oil went technically negative? Funny story: An oil producing nation that can't sell its oil for, let's say, reasons, is now running out of storage capacity   (oilprice.com) divider line
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha. I was waiting for this. They are scrambling and it is their own fault.


Stuff will fall apart and it will just not be fixed. Everyone remember when this happened to Venezuela, about a decade ago? You can't just build refineries from scratch. And if you have been selling everything you could extract for years and years, nobody worried about storage capacity. Or huge pipelines. Or diversified customers. They will be awash in oil and gasoline prices will probably STILL spike for consumers.

There will be crying later because it is a waste and might become an environmental disaster.  You can't just "stop pumping" and start up again. Not really. Not always. They will have to start shutting down wells and will have a hard time starting them back up. Etc.

Japan could sure help with this particular problem, but. Oh well.

More bad news for Putin.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, well, well, it it isn't the consequences of your own actions...
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's right, you couldn't buy a roll of toilet paper with a barrel of oil.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sanctions don't work!
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well if would only learn to play nice with their neighbors they might not have ended up in this predicament. If they they just take their Bally and go home, like good little boys, we may Dane to take a bit off teir hands, but only if they behave.
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think a Russian oil pipeline runs to the tanks in Cushing, Oklahoma. All pipelines converge there for some reason.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is that considered blackballed?
 
