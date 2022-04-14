 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   In Alabama, school officials can spank your kids one to three times with wooden paddle. But ten whacks is right out   (whnt.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Might explain how they grow up to be such twisted Farks
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kinky.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Priest abusing kids.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this person not facing criminal charges? What's this paid vacation nonsense?

Arrest them. Charge them.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gr3asy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is assault.  Cue civil suit in 3.. 2..
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And we're done here.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Making popcorn
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Why is this person not facing criminal charges? What's this paid vacation nonsense?

Arrest them. Charge them.


In thr US being fired is considered adequate punishment for violent crimes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if there are many, many 'school officials'.  Some of them volunteers who bring their own paddles and go-pro cameras?  For training and record management reasons.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love pro-paddling people, think if we did that student behavior would drop to zero.  I say to them, then your boss should be able to spank you when you mess up, to help you remember.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it would be the south that would bring back Whacking Day
 
Jumpthruhoops [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four whacks or more and you're just playing with it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids should only be beaten in the safety of their own home.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I knew it would be the south that would bring back Whacking Day


im not sure why you think it ever left. this was normal during the time i went to school. you either got 3 days suspension or 3 licks from the vice principal. it was always funny to see the football players begging coach not to send them home to momma
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kimberly Jean.  Report to the Whackatorium...  Kimberly Jean.  Report to the Whackatorium...  Violation:  Wearing a short catholic girl skirt in a non Catholic Girl School.  Three whacks.  Admission to the Whackatorium is $5.  Tickets are available on StubGrab where they are listed at $20.  All $5 tickets have been sold out.
 
jchic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nhdjoseywales: Harry Freakstorm: I knew it would be the south that would bring back Whacking Day

im not sure why you think it ever left. this was normal during the time i went to school. you either got 3 days suspension or 3 licks from the vice principal. it was always funny to see the football players begging coach not to send them home to momma


I always chose the licks over mom and dad finding out.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Corporal punishment in schools is how hardinparamedic's principal gave her her first orgasm.

Also how I discovered I loved bdsm.

So uh. Why are they grooming kids so much?

/reverse uno card!
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jchic: nhdjoseywales: Harry Freakstorm: I knew it would be the south that would bring back Whacking Day

im not sure why you think it ever left. this was normal during the time i went to school. you either got 3 days suspension or 3 licks from the vice principal. it was always funny to see the football players begging coach not to send them home to momma

I always chose the licks over mom and dad finding out.


Me too, 3 days at home was gonna be boring and a lot of getting yelled at plus you had to make up work or take some zeros
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I love pro-paddling people, think if we did that student behavior would drop to zero.  I say to them, then your boss should be able to spank you when you mess up, to help you remember.


Omg idea #2 is ...

Checking with HR.
 
Pert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Netrngr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, while I can see paddling in middle / high school as a way of giving the student a choice, I'm pretty sure a third grader is too young to take a paddle to. I guess you also have to see what kind of paddle we are talking about as well. If its one of those small 1/4" plywood paddles that make more noise than anything maybe, a modified boat paddle (what my high school VP used) not so much.
Gotta admit I chuckled at the throat punch comment, where does the train to hell board again?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But what if you whack them with a paddlefish? That's still legal right
pennyrave
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Another Priest abusing kids.


I find the irony overwhelming, considering I've met this guy: Chris Priest
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thank god we put an upper limit on the number of times a faculty member could smack a student. I never really agreed with the policy of limitless abuse but as we all know abusing kids is the way you make them behave. I just really wanted to have some kind of limit and here we are. Clearly a win for the kids even if the faculty doesn't agree with it.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Board" of education.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

berylman: But what if you whack them with a paddlefish? That's still legal right
There's a Led Zeppelin joke in there somewhere...
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: What if there are many, many 'school officials'.  Some of them volunteers who bring their own paddles and go-pro cameras?  For training and record management reasons.


In a university setting this could be consensual and/or pay per view.
 
Pert
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Thank god we put an upper limit on the number of times a faculty member could smack a student. I never really agreed with the policy of limitless abuse but as we all know abusing kids is the way you make them behave. I just really wanted to have some kind of limit and here we are. Clearly a win for the kids even if the faculty doesn't agree with it.


https://www.theonion.com/pope-vows-to-get-church-pedophilia-down-to-acceptable-l-1819571429
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Beat your kids twice a day.  If you don't know why, they do."


--My Dad
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Ten licks or more were administered during the first paddling and five licks were administered during the second paddling."

Well, there's your problem. The first ten didn't even take.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's ok until the substitute teacher breaks a tailbone.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It was common for us to be beaten with a paddle back in the 70's. Smoking cigarettes x2, removing all the catsup lids, fighting x2, and excessive tardiness. The catsup thing was legit, but the rest was bs. Virtually everyone smoked in the mid-70's, including the teachers (which also explained the tardiness since I was forced to find better hiding spots) and I didn't start either of those fights. Our school allowed a max of three hits. I prided myself on never flinching. Dr Jackson was his name. I eventually straightened myself out and I owe it all to him.  NOT. Dude was a sadistic prick.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My elementary school principal was a doddering old man about ten years past retirement age. He would spank you in his office with a paint stirrer. One or two whacks. You couldn't even feel it.

My middle school coach, however had a custom made, personalized paddle that he carried around and referred to way too often. Paddling was his answer to every problem. You could tell he enjoyed it. Always arranged to have an audience of other kids. And he knew how to make it really sting.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Then they develop a taste for it later in Adult life.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder if a study has ever been done for the kids that were leashed and paddled. How many grew up to have neon hair and a septum piercing.
 
