(Keys Weekly)   Key West leaders announce Fantasy Festival changes to include no nudity, no Fantasy Zone, no inappropriate body painting, with "'[f]amily hours' during which inappropriate costumes are prohibited." Yeah, good luck with that   (keysweekly.com) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So fantasy fest is cancelled, KW should just rename it
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Who the fark takes family to fantasy fest???
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Reality fest?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

BigBurrito: Who the fark takes family to fantasy fest???


Someone that has always liked parades but didn't know there is vast differences in parades. The human parade is the best part but the pet parade has had some good years.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah, good luck with that

The local constabulary are quite successful at shutting down such behavior in Sturgis.  I wish them the worst of luck in Florida.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

eurotrader: BigBurrito: Who the fark takes family to fantasy fest???

Someone that has always liked parades but didn't know there is vast differences in parades. The human parade is the best part but the pet parade has had some good years.


So someone who doesn't have access to the internet or a telephone
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No Fantasy Zone. That will bring the tears of Opa-Opa.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move the parade to the water? Tell the Nosey Nellies that they moved to Key West in the first place because of the licentious of the locals?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems unlikely they'll be "Key West leaders" much longer if they're announcing shiat like that. As I recall it is a pretty small town with a relatively high proportion of ..."inappropriate" people.

/dnrtfa
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida has been turning into a puritanical dictatorship for a while now, so... not surprised.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything which affects the fit of Gov. DeathSentence's trousers is VERBOTEN!
 
12YearBid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, basically removing the entire raison d'être for Key West to exist...

/Let me know how that works out for ya
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Fantasy Fest! Try one of our many flavors like vanilla, mayo, and ice.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...a positive, clean festival..."

Is code for conservative parents who lack the ability to discuss people who are different from themselves with their unfortunate children.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOW. They're taking the Fantasy out of the Festival. Everyone knows what goes on there. It is for people that really want to let go. If you start changing it they will find somewhere else. Then the shop owners will really have something to complain about. I bet the jail will be an interesting sight this year. If they arrest AL the taken people that met end  up being the best place.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaaaaaaand it's dead.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They scream and cry when the private sector chooses not to support something they like, they use the government to crush anything they don't like, and they still claim they're for small government and the free market.
 
12YearBid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ghostfacekillahrabbit: They scream and cry when the private sector chooses not to support something they like, they use the government to crush anything they don't like, and they still claim they're for small government and the free market.


It's not fascism when we do it?

Oh.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is what you wanted, Florida. This is the "freedom" about which they were talking.

Enjoy.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Odd, that this is coming up so far in advance of the event--which occurs, if I recall, in like October--but about a week before Independence Day for the Conch Republic.

Maybe the Conchs are looking to pelt the city commissioners with their signature blend of water balloons and stale ass fritters?
 
jman144
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eurotrader: BigBurrito: Who the fark takes family to fantasy fest???

Someone that has always liked parades but didn't know there is vast differences in parades. The human parade is the best part but the pet parade has had some good years.


"Someone that has always liked parades but didn't know there is vast differences(vas deferens) in parades. The human parade is the best part but the pet parade has had some good years."

ftfy
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Damn

Now where will I go to see 65 yr old saggy breasts slapping knees while painted like puppies etc on a woman thats 80lbs overweight?
 
sleze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: No Fantasy Zone. That will bring the tears of Opa-Opa.


So long as it's not the tears of Unga bunga.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There was an article on the Pol Tab about a Texan calling out how Mexicans are effectively being banned (via "safety inspections" which take forever to complete) from driving their trucks up into Texas to sell to locals, which used to be a big business apparently, and it's being done by Republican administrations to drive up inflation so they can blame Biden.

This move might just be about ecomically slapping Key West locals so the next Republican campaign can complain about job losses and a collapsing economy. The Fantasy Fest crowd will presumably go to Hedonism or other alternatives instead.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Damn

Now where will I go to see 65 yr old saggy breasts slapping knees while painted like puppies etc on a woman thats 80lbs overweight?


Subby's mom's house?
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like there is going to be a mass nude/salacious costume protest this year. Have fun with the ACLU climbing up your city's butt for violating the 1st amendment guys.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If families have a problem with that the behavior there they should take the kids to something wholesome like running the Bay to Breakers *snerk*
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Damn

Now where will I go to see 65 yr old saggy breasts slapping knees while painted like puppies etc on a woman thats 80lbs overweight?


Hooters

Duh
 
