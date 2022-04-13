 Skip to content
Tesla's new Model Christine is absolutely terrifying
posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2022 at 2:35 AM



Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Christine scares you, subby? Wait until all of them are integrated into the Maximum Overdrive network.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size

Fender Bender?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everybody is trying to say, 'Well we fixed it. We fixed it,' but I need an explanation."

Well there's your problem. But it's a secret.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA  "Diagnosed and found poor communication from charge port door causing power conversion system to shut off in order to protect on board components during drive," Rodriguez recalled.

Yeah, my poor communication has caused a few ports to shut down. Fess up, man. Flowers and candy. Dinner out.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's made with the words that strike terror in the hearts of electric car enthusiasts: batteries not included
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stuck at 83 mph" & "but the brakes worked," seem like incompatible statements.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't want to throw shade at EVs or Tesla in general, but I drove one and I died.  It was really quite disappointing and I don't recommend it.  Fortunately I had entered the Konami code to the touchscreen.  Do that, for sure.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gr3asy: "Stuck at 83 mph" & "but the brakes worked," seem like incompatible statements.


Computer stuck, brakes worked. Can't explain that
 
Kraig57
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA Eyewitness News has reached out to Tesla for a response but has not received a response.

Maybe the employees need to be rebooted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
so the brakes worked. Are there not places where a person driving a malfunctioning car can safely decelerate and pull over on those highways so they don't remain a hazard to other motorists?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gr3asy: "Stuck at 83 mph" & "but the brakes worked," seem like incompatible statements.


Hmmm.

Once the regenerative brakes give up, the mechanical brakes can overpower the engine and stop it, but I would fear for what the jammed motor speed controllers might do while being brought to a zero-RPM stall.

I guess the equivalent in my old combustion engine car would be the (mechanical) throttle cable or assembly becoming jammed at Gas Gas Gas!, but I have multiple options to stop & kill the car (neutral, brakes, key to acc, I suppose eventually pulling the fuel pump fuse).

I work too much with computers to trust the undecipherable rolling computers they've turned into.
 
bisi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The pedophile was probably holding it wrong.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm liking my 12...wait...14 year old car more and more.  The only fly-by-wire control is the throttle.  There are no color displays to fail and be unreplaceable because they were custom parts.  I can adjust the climate controls, entertainment controls, and every other control by touch without looking away from the road.  Even if I lose all power, my steering wheel is still connected to rods and gears that will turn the wheels with a little effort.  My brake pedal still pushes fluid and engages the brakes with a little effort.  My hand brake pulls cables.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ansius: so the brakes worked. Are there not places where a person driving a malfunctioning car can safely decelerate and pull over on those highways so they don't remain a hazard to other motorists?


Ever drive on an urban freeway?  There are tons of places where there's a couple feet of shoulder then a sound barrier on one side and a guard rail on the other.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

erik-k: Gr3asy: "Stuck at 83 mph" & "but the brakes worked," seem like incompatible statements.

Hmmm.

Once the regenerative brakes give up, the mechanical brakes can overpower the engine and stop it, but I would fear for what the jammed motor speed controllers might do while being brought to a zero-RPM stall.

I work too much with computers to trust the undecipherable rolling computers they've turned into.


I'm not sure the motor couldn't burn out the brakes. The brakes would have to burn off all the energy the cars battery is putting out and we know the storage capacity of the car is "enough energy for a very good fire".
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gr3asy: "Stuck at 83 mph" & "but the brakes worked," seem like incompatible statements.


I interpret it as cruise control trying to maintain 83 mph, speeding up to that again if you take your foot off the brake.
 
adamatari
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gas and diesel cars and trucks also have throttle issues or worse, runaway engines. This is not to say Tesla doesn't have a problem but it's not an "electric car" problem.
 
