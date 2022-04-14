 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Mall shoe store co-owner stands his ground against shoplifters. Hits 9-year-old girl waiting for an Easter Bunny photo shoot instead. Good guy with a gun flees his grounds for Nevada   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
31
    More: Murica, Easter Bunny, Easter, Rabbit, Easter egg, San Bernardino County, California, picture of 9-year-old Ava Chruniak, 9-year-old girl, Family  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three times. That's some fine grouping there, you fucking moron.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was coming right at him!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember smoker's rights?

Guns are goung that way.
Far away.

Sure, they are nice things.
But you can't have them.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who TF thinks shooting someone is an appropriate response to shoplifting??

Don't answer that. I know the answer.

s.wsj.netView Full Size
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But think of the 300 million thousand shoplifters who DIDN'T shoplift because of brave HEROES like this!

One 9-year-old is a small price to pay for FREEDOM!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hope that very long prison sentence is worth the cost of those kicks! Way to go, Texas.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But..I mean..were the guns ok?
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shooter looks like a real winner...

nypost.comView Full Size


(I know, everyone looks bad in a mug shot, but still...)
 
IDisME
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My God, what have I done?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is the most American thing I've heard today:

"...you can't go shooting in a mall especially when there's a lot of children in there with the Easter Bunny," the victim's grandmother said.
 
eKonk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes, yes, some innocent children are bound to get shot, maybe even killed, but that's a small price to pay for the freedom for just about anyone to run around with a loaded firearm with minimal (or no) training or responsibility.

Really it's the kid's fault, when you think about it - you stand next to a bunny during rabbit season?  You're kind of asking for it. Should have been armed, kid.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What kind of gun was it? Was it old or new? Did it have a matte or shiny finish? Any custom modifications? What brand and model of ammunition was used? How hard was the kick? What did it smell like? Please, very slowly, tell me everything about this gun. I want it. Mm-hmm, yeah, give it to me.
 
bawsoot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Three times. That's some fine grouping there, you farking moron.


Most people inherently avoid shooting at a human. Even people who pretend they are bad asses.

That's why the military spends so much time desensitizing troops against shooting human targets.

He probably had a tight group just to the side of one of the shoplifters. Which is of course immensely dangerous to everybody else.

And shooting shoplifters is murder.
 
Bslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Somebody shoplifts some crappy Chinese slave labor made shoes? You shoot-up the joint and harm an innocent bystander

'MUUUURRRRRRRRICA F*CK YEAH!
 
whooter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On the plus side, she's going to own a shoe store, now.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The 2nd invades on States' rights requiring them to have a "well regulated Militia", why wouldn't this also apply to the citizens of those States?
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Openly racist GOP states now considering legislature that stand your ground only applies to caucasian men.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Natural causes?
 
Pert
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This happens in literally no other country. It is absolutely insane.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whooter: On the plus side, she's going to own a shoe store, now.


No, just a big slice of the store's insurance policy.  There may even be a clause where if the policy holder was involved in a criminal act or acts the policy is voided.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who shoots a shoplifter xD
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Who shoots a shoplifter xD


Nobody in today's news
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Who shoots a shoplifter xD


When the product getting boosted can run to $2.5k (or more), and the margins are merely OK, no wonder kids are getting mugged for them and the sneakers are being lifted directly from the stores.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

2wolves: whooter: On the plus side, she's going to own a shoe store, now.

No, just a big slice of the store's insurance policy.  There may even be a clause where if the policy holder was involved in a criminal act or acts the policy is voided.


Negligent supervision. What kind of mall store allows a 20 year old to pack heat while working? Insane. Then again ... Texas. Maybe I should assume it's part of the job requirements?
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Who shoots a shoplifter xD


Not this guy
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kmgenesis23: What kind of mall store allows a 20 year old to pack heat while working?


The co-owner of the store was the shooter, that's who.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is the gun okay?
 
vsavatar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Odin's Other Eye: This is the most American thing I've heard today:

"...you can't go shooting in a mall especially when there's a lot of children in there with the Easter Bunny," the victim's grandmother said.


"This is for Brodie!"

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
