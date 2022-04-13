 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto) Video Caught on video: Dad stops theft of car, baby. Since this happened in Canada, the suspect is probably sorry   (cp24.com) divider line
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trying to stop a car thief with your daughter in your arms is not too bright.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also...

Going inside your house afterwards to speak to the police, while leaving your baby in the car, and the keys in the ignition AGAIN, is also not too bright. Father of the year, folks.
 
