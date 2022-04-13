 Skip to content
(Twitter) Boobies If you saw a biker with a vest saying "Send Titty Pics" and a phone # ending in -1488, there's a lot of assumptions you could make. You'd be wrong about most of them   (twitter.com) divider line
40
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A phone # posted AND a licence plate...that guy's in for some trouble
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
1488? He sounds like a very personable Nazi.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: 1488? He sounds like a very personable Nazi.


You don't know how phone numbers work

// he even said it's a random number
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Lambskincoat: 1488? He sounds like a very personable Nazi.

You don't know how phone numbers work

// he even said it's a random number


If that was my number I wouldn't advertise it.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's guy's jacket is way too nice for him to be a scumbag Nazi.  It's not dirty and covered with random patches.   Also he's not fat.  Also that's a Ducati, generally not the choice of Nazi scumbags I don't think.
So just a titty lover.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: cretinbob: Lambskincoat: 1488? He sounds like a very personable Nazi.

You don't know how phone numbers work

// he even said it's a random number

If that was my number I wouldn't advertise it.


That's because you're a nazi
Subconsciously anyway
I mean, that's what you're telling us
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a phone number that ended 1944.

I didn't storm beaches in Normandy
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: So just a titty lover.


Who doesn't love titles? Even most women appreciate a good set.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image image 425x532]


That looks like a very dangerous amount of fun.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have heard of (and seen) a phenomenon known as BIE.  So this is BITXT?  [desire to know more intensifies.gif]  Also, EIP.  Also also, I maintain an image archive that is a NSFW throwback to when standards were more lax. Excelsior, and keep reaching for the stairs!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image image 425x532]


Twin jugs on twin jugs
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nazis don't do Ducks, period.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MythDragon: cryinoutloud: So just a titty lover.

Who doesn't love titles? Even most women appreciate a good set.


I'd post the pic, but mght be a bit much these days.

https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/people/epic-boobs-girl
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MythDragon: cryinoutloud: So just a titty lover.

Who doesn't love titles? Even most women appreciate a good set.


This is actually a misapprehension.  It's not that a nice rack gets straight ladies all hot, it's more like knowing she's got a great setup and good for her. Like you can totally understand why she's DAME Judi Dench, and not just Ms. Dench.

/that's SIR Richard Attenborough to you, peasant.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.natgeofe.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 480x270]


You got some Smurf caught in your beard at the end there, you might want to wipe that off.
*Hands you a napkin*
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Over/under on the number of dudes he's let bang him?
 
moike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Also that's a Ducati, generally not the choice of Nazi scumbags I don't think.


Your typical white pride / Nazi / scumbag biker does not posses the mental faculties to check and set clearances on a desmodromic valvetrain.

The master race dicks tend to stick to their Harleys which have all the mechanical sophistication of an old aquarium pump.
 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There is a lot not to care about going on in that pic.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 480x270]

You got some Smurf caught in your beard at the end there, you might want to wipe that off.
*Hands you a napkin*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bootleg: [Fark user image image 673x216]


That last comment wins today's Internet.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
With his phone number out on the internet for all to see, he might have to finally get rid of it from all the harassment.

Then again, he might also get a lot of titty pics.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, what's the significance of 1488? Sounds like a nice fellow. Boobies calm guys down.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: I have heard of (and seen) a phenomenon known as BIE.  So this is BITXT?  [desire to know more intensifies.gif]  Also, EIP.  Also also, I maintain an image archive that is a NSFW throwback to when standards were more lax. Excelsior, and keep reaching for the stairs!


Are your stairs difficult to reach?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not enough boobies in this thread.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: So, what's the significance of 1488? Sounds like a nice fellow. Boobies calm guys down.


There is a 14 word sentence about securing the future for whites that was said by some famous nazi/white supremacist.  H is the 8th letter of the alphabet so 88 is hh for Heil Hitler.

Sometimes you see it with CV for confederate veteran too
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Not enough boobies in this thread.


There can be only one Boobies and Weeners
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fourteen_Words

Had never heard the 1488 thing, I always wonder why anyone assumes people know these things
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fourteen_Words

Had never heard the 1488 thing, I always wonder why anyone assumes people know these things


Because people are idiots and cant comprehend that people have better things to do with their time than to be a dick to someone on twitter because of a phone number.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
940-442-1488

🤔.....

940 'HIC_GUT'?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: I have heard of (and seen) a phenomenon known as BIE.  So this is BITXT?  [desire to know more intensifies.gif]  Also, EIP.  Also also, I maintain an image archive that is a NSFW throwback to when standards were more lax. Excelsior, and keep reaching for the stairs!


I'll be on the lookout for bookmarks.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image 425x532]


FAKE! No woman that good looking would ride on a Triumph.

Also what kind of Nazi rides a Ducati? Shouldn't he be riding (at least) a BMW R1200? I get that it's Italian.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fourteen_Words

Had never heard the 1488 thing, I always wonder why anyone assumes people know these things


I think it's more widely assumed that most people don't know these things -- it's more of a shibboleth (sorry to use a Hebrew word to describe Nazis, but that's basically what it is). But stuff gets around on the Internet.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a Ducati and he has a helmet.  I'd chalk that up to an unfortunate coincidence.

The racist would be the dude on the Harley with an unprotected head, t-shirt, vest, and jeans with a '1488' patch or something similar that they think is so clever and obscure but everyone know what it really means.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Are your stairs difficult to reach?


A frequent poster on kuro5hin back when that was a thing used that as his catchphrase.  I have appropriated it for historical raisins, and because it amused me.

kdawg7736: Not enough boobies in this thread.


*sigh* I gave everybody a link; did you follow it? OK, a lady from page 2 of the archive....

crow202.orgView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: jim32rr: [Fark user image 425x532]

FAKE! No woman that good looking would ride on a Triumph.

Also what kind of Nazi rides a Ducati? Shouldn't he be riding (at least) a BMW R1200? I get that it's Italian.


but it won't get you there on time.
 
