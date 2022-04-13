 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   No shoes, no shirt, no sight, no service   (bigcountryhomepage.com) divider line
35
    More: Florida, Disability, Guide dog, service dog, Mike Keech, Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, Bar, Hamburger, Cindy Smith  
•       •       •

591 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2022 at 12:37 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jfc.
Just wow
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should look for a lawyer.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awfully chubby for a service dog.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens because of a bunch of thoughtless sh*theels who want to bring their service honey badger with them to the movies. There needs to be a clearly-defined law that states what is a legit service animal or just some fat hag with her screeching yapdog with biting issues or some fat slob bringing in their flea-infested dawg into the grocery store as it pees all over the food in the aisles.
 
josiahgould
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did the bartender think? He thought you were another idiot who can't leave their precious fur baby alone for a single minute. It's sad that it happened to someone with an actual disability, but allowing "support animals" has ruined the ability to distinguish between legit and loopy. Legally he can ask two questions, is that a service animal, and what is it trained to do?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: He should look for a lawyer.


Where though?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I feel bad about that.  I'm sorry.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm walking with my white cane, which is standard for the blind, and I've got the dog, which has the harness with, 'Please do not pet me, I'm working,'" Keech said. "I'm wearing sunglasses and a hat in the building. What do you think?"

I wouldn't put it pass the nutter with support animals to dress up like that.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Damn, that's a bad time to be blind.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

josiahgould: What did the bartender think? He thought you were another idiot who can't leave their precious fur baby alone for a single minute. It's sad that it happened to someone with an actual disability, but allowing "support animals" has ruined the ability to distinguish between legit and loopy. Legally he can ask two questions, is that a service animal, and what is it trained to do?


Isn't there an id for the legit service animals?

Just decide based on that.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna bet that this restaurant has had exactly zero people ever try to bring in exotic support animals like clickbait articles like to talk about.
He's obviously a blind guy with a dog.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: josiahgould: What did the bartender think? He thought you were another idiot who can't leave their precious fur baby alone for a single minute. It's sad that it happened to someone with an actual disability, but allowing "support animals" has ruined the ability to distinguish between legit and loopy. Legally he can ask two questions, is that a service animal, and what is it trained to do?

Isn't there an id for the legit service animals?

Just decide based on that.


Yes there is.
Yes they did decide.
If you click on the link to the article, it's in the article.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: This is what happens because of a bunch of thoughtless sh*theels who want to bring their service honey badger with them to the movies. There needs to be a clearly-defined law that states what is a legit service animal or just some fat hag with her screeching yapdog with biting issues or some fat slob bringing in their flea-infested dawg into the grocery store as it pees all over the food in the aisles.


Right but if the dog is on a leash with a blind guy, it's probably a service dog.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

josiahgould: What did the bartender think? He thought you were another idiot who can't leave their precious fur baby alone for a single minute. It's sad that it happened to someone with an actual disability, but allowing "support animals" has ruined the ability to distinguish between legit and loopy. Legally he can ask two questions, is that a service animal, and what is it trained to do?


None of what you said is correct.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

josiahgould: What did the bartender think? He thought you were another idiot who can't leave their precious fur baby alone for a single minute. It's sad that it happened to someone with an actual disability, but allowing "support animals" has ruined the ability to distinguish between legit and loopy. Legally he can ask two questions, is that a service animal, and what is it trained to do?


Selfish, entitled weirdos ruining things for everybody else? Say it ain't so
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've actually never seen a misbehaving service dog.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: "I'm walking with my white cane, which is standard for the blind, and I've got the dog, which has the harness with, 'Please do not pet me, I'm working,'" Keech said. "I'm wearing sunglasses and a hat in the building. What do you think?"

I wouldn't put it pass the nutter with support animals to dress up like that.


How's this farker know what color the cane is and what the harness says
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see farking BS "service" dogs everywhere I go. In grocery stores, bars, banks, restaurants. And they're all bullshiat. Out of all the "service" dogs I've seen only one was real. You can tell because they actually function as the human counterpart.
This is beyond the pale.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: drjekel_mrhyde: "I'm walking with my white cane, which is standard for the blind, and I've got the dog, which has the harness with, 'Please do not pet me, I'm working,'" Keech said. "I'm wearing sunglasses and a hat in the building. What do you think?"

I wouldn't put it pass the nutter with support animals to dress up like that.

How's this farker know what color the cane is and what the harness says


Well at least the harness he could tell if the words were stitched in.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I've actually never seen a misbehaving service dog.


My service chinchilla misbehaves all the time.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cindy Smith, the bar and grill's owner, said she wasn't there that day, but her server called her. She takes responsibility for making the decision to ask the group to leave but says she didn't realize Keech was blind.

No Cindy your ass doesn't look fat in that outfit, it's just all the extra covering over it.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssaoi: [Fark user image image 425x239]
Damn, that's a bad time to be blind.


Took me a few seconds to realize he wasn't wearing a giant chef's hat.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: Mugato: He should look for a lawyer.

Where though?


The Braillow Pages. Let you fingers do the walking reading.
 
Eravior
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jesus Christ! That must have been one powerful tornado!
 
SIGSW
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nytmare: Awfully chubby for a service dog.


You dunce
He can't see if it's been given too much food


:)
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Eravior: [Fark user image 751x308]

Jesus Christ! That must have been one powerful tornado!


They're pretty good at sucking things out.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They should have let him stay around to play some mean pinball.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Eravior: [Fark user image 751x308]

Jesus Christ! That must have been one powerful tornado!

They're pretty good at sucking things out.


I'm surprised it didn't suck Ted Cruz into Cancun.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
CSB:

I once submitted a story about a blind man and his guide dog getting kicked out of a Chinese restaurant.  My headline, which didn't get approved, was something like.

Blind man, guide dog kicked out of Chinese restaurant. Kitchen staff inconsolable.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: CSB:

I once submitted a story about a blind man and his guide dog getting kicked out of a Chinese restaurant.  My headline, which didn't get approved, was something like.

Blind man, guide dog kicked out of Chinese restaurant. Kitchen staff inconsolable.


Come to think of it, maybe it was just:

Guide dog kicked out of Chinese restaurant, kitchen staff inconsolable.

But it probably should have been "chef inconsolable".
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can't believe no one went for the  "and your little dog too"....
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Zoo's policy regarding service dogs from 2012. There are a couple things that have changed but that is because of the nature of the place and strange dogs just can't go everywhere. Like inside the giraffe house or petting zoo pens.

This is the meat of it though:

Policy for Service Dogs:

• Announce on the Radio that there is a service dog (or animal) on grounds and the guest has had the Zoo's policy explained to them.

Persons with guide or service dogs are welcome on the Zoo grounds. When it is not obvious what service an animal provides (only limited inquiries are allowed), staff may only ask two questions:

1. Is the dog a service animal required because of a disability?

2. What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?

Staff cannot ask about the person's disability, require medical documentation, require a special identification card or training documentation for the dog, or ask that the dog demonstrate its ability to perform the work or task. There are several options available to make their visit enjoyable and safe.


There are other things the Zoo did to help like if the dog got tired an employee would take the dog to a shady spot and sit with it while a human guide took the person around.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: This is what happens because of a bunch of thoughtless sh*theels who want to bring their service honey badger with them to the movies. There needs to be a clearly-defined law that states what is a legit service animal or just some fat hag with her screeching yapdog with biting issues or some fat slob bringing in their flea-infested dawg into the grocery store as it pees all over the food in the aisles.


Bingo.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What I was in the service industry I would ask customers that came in with animals if it was a service animal while nodding my head vigorously to encourage them to answer in the affirmative. I liked having the animals around.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.