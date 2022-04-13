 Skip to content
His face was long enough to wrap twice around his neck. I took a slug of whiskey and a slug from his pal behind me before I knew it, but I knew then that this is your Fark Writer's Thread, Raymond Chandler Edition
toraque
3 hours ago  
That face-around-the-neck part of the headline is supposedly from one of Raymond Chandler's notebooks, but the rest of that of course is my own bad imitation. Don't worry, I'm not quitting my day job.

Raymond Chandler created Phillip Marlowe, the hard-boiled private eye who was responsible for many of the genre tropes we think are overdone these days. He's commonly known as an American pulp fiction writer, which is kind of interesting considering he was classically educated in London and multilingual. He redefined the private eye fiction genre, which led to the term 'Chandleresque' and described his formula for writing as this:

The emotional basis of the standard detective story was and had always been that murder will out and justice will be done. Its technical basis was the relative insignificance of everything except the final denouement. What led up to that was more or less passage work. The denouement would justify everything. The technical basis of the Black Mask type of story on the other hand was that the scene outranked the plot, in the sense that a good plot was one which made good scenes. The ideal mystery was one you would read if the end was missing. We who tried to write it had the same point of view as the film makers. When I first went to Hollywood a very intelligent producer told me that you couldn't make a successful motion picture from a mystery story, because the whole point was a disclosure that took a few seconds of screen time while the audience was reaching for its hat. He was wrong, but only because he was thinking of the wrong kind of mystery.

Another fascinating Raymond Chandler quote from that Wikipedia page is probably the most uplifting thing a writing can think about:

As I look back on my stories it would be absurd if I did not wish they had been better. But if they had been much better they would not have been published. If the formula had been a little less rigid, more of the writing of that time might have survived. Some of us tried pretty hard to break out of the formula, but we usually got caught and sent back. To exceed the limits of a formula without destroying it is the dream of every magazine writer who is not a hopeless hack.

See, that's why I keep getting rejection letters! Because my stories are too good to publish!

(Still not quitting my day job)

How to write like Raymond Chandler


Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

We've started getting in a good clip of excellent submissions, but so far we have very few mystery or suspense entries. Can you get your Raymond Chandler on and show the world that you've got a heart of gold and right hook that can take down a bad guy? Send it in!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page

Back by some actual demand, it's the Bad Writing Prompt of the Week!

I knew she was trouble the moment she walked into my office. She had eyes like flint chips and legs that went all the way up to heaven. I put the phone down and picked up the bottle from my desk.

"What can I do for you, ma'am?" I asked. It didn't take her any more than a heartbeat to start talking.

"It's like this," she said. . .
 
Lorelle
3 hours ago  
Back by some actual demand, it's the Bad Writing Prompt of the Week!

Oh, goody. I've been saving this for a bad writing thread:

Digby Duncelot was totally stoked when pudgy but pretty Fannie Flipperlips agreed to go to the movies with him on Saturday night. Now he had to decide which movie to take her to. She told him that she liked romances, but there were none showing at the local theater. "Yearning Hearts" was playing at the Galaxy Theater in the next town, but that was over 5 miles away, and Digby didn't have much gas left in his old pickup truck.

Digby was sitting at the local cafe the morning of his date, thinking about his dilemma while drinking muddy coffee, when Old Lady Muphin approached him.

Digby tried not to wrinkle his nose in disgust. Old Lady Muphin was a widowed tobacco chewer who had putrid breath and reeked of B.O. She drove a beautiful custom-painted royal blue vintage Corvette that had belonged to her late husband.

"Seems like you're ponderin' a serious problem, young man," the elderly widow said.

"Yes, ma'am," Digby admitted with a sigh. He decided to unload his troubles on her.

Old Lady Muphin nodded understandingly and said, "Perhaps I can help you. I would be willing to lend you my Corvette with a full tank of gas--"

"Oh! Would you?" Digby couldn't believe his luck.

"--provided you fark me first." the old woman finished.

Digby swallowed hard, but reluctantly agreed to do the dirty deed. He figured that it would only take a few minutes, and then the Corvette would be his for the evening.

"Good! Let's do it RIGHT NOW!" Old Lady Muphin excitedly cried. They walked to her house a block away.

It took Digby about an hour to satisfy the horny, decrepit creature in her smelly, creaky bed, and about two hours to scrub the funk off of him when he got home with the Corvette. He sprayed an entire can of fresh scent Lysol into the car's interior to get rid of the stale tobacco and rancid body odors.

Digby arrived at Fannie's house at 7pm sharp. She was wearing a stunning, low-cut ruby red dress that clung ferociously to her ample curves. Digby's heart started thumping wildly in anticipation of the evening ahead.

Fannie got into the car and gushed, "Oh, Digby! What a beautiful car!"

Digby smiled and beamed.

"It's just like the one Pud Hooterman took me out in last week."
 
west.la.lawyer
2 hours ago  
A blonde to make a bishop stick his ween in a stained glass choirboy.
 
DrD'isInfotainment
1 hour ago  
I'm getting a kick out of this thing in particular because I'm reading The Black Legged Fly right now, so my
Antennae are tuned
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
1 hour ago  
My favorite Chandler quote...

'If you ever find yourself stuck for what to do next in your story, have a group of men with guns break down the door.'
 
Creepy Lurker Guy
1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: My favorite Chandler quote...

'If you ever find yourself stuck for what to do next in your story, have a group of men with guns break down the door.'


PLOT TWIST

The men with guns are the Three Stooges.
 
Wenchmaster
1 hour ago  
My clumsy attempt at imitating Chandler:

*****
Ever meet someone who looks like they might've been something impressive once, but now they're all crippled with age and hard living? That's what the Shay looked like. The hotel had once been a decent place in a modest area, but the neighborhood had changed after the War, and the hotel hadn't weathered the changes well. There were several working girls clustered around the front entrance, with thousand-year-old eyes in twenty-year-old bodies. Their manager, a whipcord-thin Wop named Giuseppe, was holding court on the steps leading up to the doors with a couple of merchant sailors. Giuseppe was smiling too much and almost vibrating in place as he made his pitch, so he'd probably been dipping into the junk he gives his girls to keep them on the hook. I brushed past the lot without making eye contact, and managed to get inside without feeling the need to scrub my skin with lye soap and a wire brush.

I'd stayed at the Shay when I first got to LA. You could rent by the week, the rooms had their own toilets and showers, and you could come and go as you pleased without anyone getting into your business. On the other hand, I'd had to beat up a couple of kids who broke into my room one night while I was asleep. Nice place.

The guy at the front desk was a overweight lump of cigarette smoke, sour bourbon, and indifference. He was the regular night clerk, but I'd never bothered learning his name. The top buttons on his shirt were open, showing off a bunch of wiry hair sticking out through a grimy undershirt. He was mostly bald, but carefully arranged a few long hairs across his dome to hide it. He looked like he only shaved every other day, and the last time he'd forgot to do it. He was busy picking his nose with a finger too fat to do the job as I walked in. He wiped his finger off on his shirt as I stopped in front of the counter and dropped a sawbuck on the desk.

"Gimme a room," I said. "Number 24, if it's open." That was the room I'd stayed in before. I liked it 'cause it was close to both front and back stairs.

Counterman made a show of looking me over, then turned around and grabbed a key out of the mail cubbyhole for #24. "How long you plannin' to stay?" he asked.

"Until I leave."

He coughed out a weak laugh and tossed the key onto the desk. "No phone inna rooms," he grunted. "You wanna make a call, you gotta use the pay phone here in the lobby. I'll send Herb up with a fresh blanket an' sheets when he gets back from his dinner. What's the name I'm puttin' the room under?"

"Bob Johnson," I said. "Reckon you got enough 'Smiths' stayin' here already."

He chuckled. "Not so much staying here as renting a room for a couple of hours. You gonna be wanting company? Got some girls outside."

"I'll pass until I get a powerful hankering for my dick to rot off." Working girls generally didn't bother me much, but the drugged-up girls Giuseppe was running weren't my style.

"Suit yourself." He went back to his nose mining.
 
DrD'isInfotainment
1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: My favorite Chandler quote...

'If you ever find yourself stuck for what to do next in your story, have a group of men with guns break down the door.'


My favorite Ross McDonald quote was  "Raymond Chandler wrote like a slumming angel"
 
Quirk
55 minutes ago  
I had a character in a tabletop game who was a hard-boiled travel and restaurant reviewer.

"When she walked into my office I knew she was trouble. She had the sideways sashay of a luggage cart with one wheel out of whack. Her eyes were as dangerous as the fish at a buffet after 1pm. She smiled and asked if I could help her with a little problem she was having. If I didn't have to make rent I would have turned her down, but I knew that she knew that she had me in a corner.

'What's the rumpus?' I asked.

'It's my fiancee. I think he's having an affair with one of the caterers for our wedding.'

Right then I knew she had me nailed down like the remote control in a cheap motel."
 
WastrelWay
24 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: My favorite Chandler quote...

'If you ever find yourself stuck for what to do next in your story, have a group of men with guns break down the door.'


I like this one, from one of his stories:

"... he was about as inconspicuous as a tarantula on a wedding cake."
 
doctorguilty
17 minutes ago  
Form an old episode of MASH:
"She came close, and I could smell her perfume. It made me want to leave my wife and child and I'm not even married."
Thanks for this, I need a kick in th side ti get some writing done again.
 
Billy Liar
16 minutes ago  
"Down these mean streets a man must go who is not himself mean, who is neither tarnished nor afraid...He is the hero, he is everything. He must be a complete man and a common man and yet an unusual man. He must be, to use a rather weathered phrase, a man of honor, by instinct, by inevitability, without thought of it, and certainly without saying it. He must be the best man in his world and a good enough man for any world."

Kind of like a prose version of "If"
 
