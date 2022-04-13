 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Ship's on fire, yo   (ukranews.com) divider line
97
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

1793 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2022 at 6:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



97 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian warship now farking off
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sinking the Moskva would eliminate a lot of mobile AA in the Black Sea, possibly freeing up the UAF to take a more active role in the south.  It's also the flagship of the Black Sea fleet, so some admirals might be joining their Russian army counterparts.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
recent pictures in the news feed -

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.google.com/search?q=cruiser%20Moskva&tbm=isch&tbs=qdr:d&client=firefox-b-d&hl=en-US&sa=X&ved=0CAIQpwVqFwoTCIDapJ6MkvcCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAC&biw=2159&bih=949#imgrc=zk4yBbaeMt15CM
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While this entire war is tragic, unnecessary, and evil, I look forward to the books that will be written about it. The Ukrainians are a modern day David-Goliath story.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent, even if it's not sunk getting hit by two ASMs and  burning a while is essentially the same thing as sinking it in regards to what it'll be able to do to assist in Russia's invasion.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it sinks.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boat, the boat, the boat is on fire. Russia don't need no Navy, let the motherfarker burn. Burn, motherfarker, burn!
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: Sinking the Moskva would eliminate a lot of mobile AA in the Black Sea, possibly freeing up the UAF to take a more active role in the south.  It's also the flagship of the Black Sea fleet, so some admirals might be joining their Russian army counterparts.


generally most ASMs are built to go for mission kills, not outright sinking, those are more torpedoes.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boat/ship fires are self correcting problems.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: recent pictures in the news feed -

[Fark user image 850x507]

https://www.google.com/search?q=cruiser%20Moskva&tbm=isch&tbs=qdr:d&client=firefox-b-d&hl=en-US&sa=X&ved=0CAIQpwVqFwoTCIDapJ6MkvcCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAC&biw=2159&bih=949#imgrc=zk4yBbaeMt15CM


Coal fire
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...This still hasn't been confirmed, but I am sooooooooooooooooo hoping its true.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I hope it sinks.


I hope they abandon ship and there's tugboat handy. Ukraine could use a ship
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: recent pictures in the news feed -

[Fark user image image 850x507]

https://www.google.com/search?q=cruiser%20Moskva&tbm=isch&tbs=qdr:d&client=firefox-b-d&hl=en-US&sa=X&ved=0CAIQpwVqFwoTCIDapJ6MkvcCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAC&biw=2159&bih=949#imgrc=zk4yBbaeMt15CM


That's a 'shop.

Reports are sketchy. I don't think we'll have a reliable report on this today.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. That ship is screwed. Pretty much FUBAR. It ain't seeing service again.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: While this entire war is tragic, unnecessary, and evil, I look forward to the books that will be written about it. The Ukrainians are a modern day David-Goliath story.


Yea I can imagine every war college around the world will use those as textbooks.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, they're just resupplying the Kursk.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same ship that was told "Russian warship, go f*ck yourself"
Would be nice if it sank.
It's the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, named after Moscow itself, so we could say "Moscow is sunk".
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't clicked the link yet. Is it a RUSSIAN ship on fire?

(clicks link)

M. Bison "Yes Yes!" Widescreen HD reupload
Youtube P3ALwKeSEYs
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've been discussing this in the war day 49 thread, check that out too.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neptune_(cruise_missile)

330 lb warhead ain't nothing to sneeze at.  No wonder they're doing tactical flooding to help with the fire.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Ukrainians have any sense of humor, they'll rush up to the sinking ship and paint "Putanic" on the side.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

alienated: DarkSoulNoHope: I hope it sinks.

I hope they abandon ship and there's tugboat handy. Ukraine could use a ship


When you abandon ships in a war you tend to scuttle them. That or a ship burned out would essentially only be a propaganda piece anyway, burned out hulks aren't worth a damn thing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
From the BBC...just reporting what Ukrainian officials say:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I guess "Go to Hell" is the PG-rated version of what they really said to it
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: If the Ukrainians have any sense of humor, they'll rush up to the sinking ship and paint "Putanic" on the side.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Die, Orcs.

img2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
♫Row, row, row your boat the fark away from here♫
 
T-Boy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This should be placed in the "unconfirmed" box. But I sure hope it gets confirmed.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good gravy, those things aren't cheap and it isn't the first Russian naval vessel the Ukrainians have destroyed.

In this war the Russian military has shown the world in no uncertain terms that while large it is no where near as effective as feared - nor as large as they were reporting.... and getting worse.

They've had their stocks of their most modern tanks decimated, the older ones are being depleted as well, they're losing aircraft, losing expensive e-war platforms (which will likely make their way to American military engineers), losing their most experienced and effective soldiers, and on top of all that actual naval vessels...

So not only is the Russian military demonstrating rank incompetence at every level, but also the world is watching their military equipment significantly shrunk in a very short period of time. There's no way they'd be able to replace all that war machinery (ships are not trivial to replace) in short order even WITHOUT the sanctions, so everybody's going to know Russia is going to be VERY vulnerable militarily for quite some time. That's not a good place to be.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Theeng: alienated: DarkSoulNoHope: I hope it sinks.

I hope they abandon ship and there's tugboat handy. Ukraine could use a ship

When you abandon ships in a war you tend to scuttle them. That or a ship burned out would essentially only be a propaganda piece anyway, burned out hulks aren't worth a damn thing.


Too late, tractor's already got it....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lsherm: While this entire war is tragic, unnecessary, and evil, I look forward to the books that will be written about it. The Ukrainians are a modern day David-Goliath story.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Zelenskyy at Odessa, his middle finger at Putin
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jaytkay: gopher321: recent pictures in the news feed -

[Fark user image image 850x507]

https://www.google.com/search?q=cruiser%20Moskva&tbm=isch&tbs=qdr:d&client=firefox-b-d&hl=en-US&sa=X&ved=0CAIQpwVqFwoTCIDapJ6MkvcCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAC&biw=2159&bih=949#imgrc=zk4yBbaeMt15CM

That's a 'shop.

Reports are sketchy. I don't think we'll have a reliable report on this today.


The Russian MoD is saying there was an ammunition explosion.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
State of the Art Russian technology is on fire? I... I'm shocked!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's see Putin spin that one.
"Everything is going as planned...we didn't even like that ship"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 437x1258]
[Fark user image 437x916]


"The cause of the fire is under investigation"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: Theeng: alienated: DarkSoulNoHope: I hope it sinks.

I hope they abandon ship and there's tugboat handy. Ukraine could use a ship

When you abandon ships in a war you tend to scuttle them. That or a ship burned out would essentially only be a propaganda piece anyway, burned out hulks aren't worth a damn thing.

Too late, tractor's already got it....
[Fark user image 850x992]


Not even as a joke, nobody in engineering on the ship would let their ship fall into enemy hand without opening every seachest valve they can and probably finding a way make scuttling charges.  Handing over the ship named after MOSCOW?

They'd be dead men walking.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tractors of the sea...ACTIVATE!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Also, an image search for "armed tugboat" yielded this thing with a big honking gun turret on it:

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Now I know what we should give Ukraine for Christmas!
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It has been confirmed by a Russian report that the ship is on fire, there has been an ammunition explosion and has been abandoned.  They don't confirm an attack caused the damage.

https://tass.ru/proisshestviya/14372453?utm_source=en.wikipedia.org&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=en.wikipedia.org&utm_referrer=en.wikipedia.org
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does this mean that the Black Sea is no longer a threat to Ukraine?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: It has been confirmed by a Russian report that the ship is on fire, there has been an ammunition explosion and has been abandoned.  They don't confirm an attack caused the damage.

https://tass.ru/proisshestviya/14372453?utm_source=en.wikipedia.org&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=en.wikipedia.org&utm_referrer=en.wikipedia.org


Which is how we know an attack caused the damage.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Lsherm: While this entire war is tragic, unnecessary, and evil, I look forward to the books that will be written about it. The Ukrainians are a modern day David-Goliath story.

[Fark user image image 576x433]
Zelenskyy at Odessa, his middle finger at Putin


"Snake Island, idi na hui."
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So  Self inflicted Or from our plucky Ukrainians?
 
Dinodork
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Walker: [Fark user image 437x1258]
[Fark user image 437x916]

"The cause of the fire is under investigation"

[Fark user image image 847x810]


I mean it is the Russian military. Even odds it was hit by an enemy missile or some drunk conscript dropped a ha,mer in the weapons storage bunker and....
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
MOSCOW, 14 April. /TASS/. The cruiser "Moskva" of the Black Sea Fleet was seriously damaged as a result of the detonation of ammunition that occurred as a result of a fire, the crew was evacuated. This was reported in the Russian Defense Ministry.

"As a result of a fire, ammunition detonated on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged. The crew was completely evacuated," the military department said.

The ministry said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Moskva is the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the lead ship of Project 1164 Atlant. It was put into operation in 1983 under the name "Glory". In 1996, the cruiser received its current name. The main strike armament of the ship is 16 P-1000 Vulkan missile launchers.

c.ndtvimg.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: It has been confirmed by a Russian report that the ship is on fire, there has been an ammunition explosion and has been abandoned.  They don't confirm an attack caused the damage.

https://tass.ru/proisshestviya/14372453?utm_source=en.wikipedia.org&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=en.wikipedia.org&utm_referrer=en.wikipedia.org


oh it's straight farked then, burning with an ammunition stowage and abandoned by the crew?   Whether or not it's sunk it's an academic point then!


AHHAHAAHAHAHA GET farkED.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Daedalus27: It has been confirmed by a Russian report that the ship is on fire, there has been an ammunition explosion and has been abandoned.  They don't confirm an attack caused the damage.

https://tass.ru/proisshestviya/14372453?utm_source=en.wikipedia.org&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=en.wikipedia.org&utm_referrer=en.wikipedia.org

Which is how we know an attack caused the damage.


The Russian navy isn't exactly competent and has had a host of accidents over the years.  However, it is an odd coincidence that the Ukrainians claim they fired 2 missiles at it, and it just so happens to have been severely damaged, so yes, your instincts are probably correct.  Even if they somehow save the vessel from sinking, there is almost no chance it will be involved in further operations and given the reports is likely to be scrapped.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Moskva is the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the lead ship of Project 1164 Atlant. It was put into operation in 1983 under the name "Glory".


So, does that mean that there's a Glory Hole?
 
Displayed 50 of 97 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.