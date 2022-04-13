 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Work fails: You can't make an omelette without breaking eggs; that's true. But if you break 1,500 eggs chances are you aren't needing to make 500 omelettes   (youtube.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The UPS driver doesn't belong in there. He was hiding the delivery so the scum of the earth won't steal the package.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fake. The Three Stooges did all this first, and these are copycats.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At 6'5", it's nice to see the plight of tall people recognized.

/I don't hit doorframes, at least.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pommie Caravaning.....lol
Youtube UYe7c1lEWhE
 
zez
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The UPS driver doesn't belong in there. He was hiding the delivery so the scum of the earth won't steal the package.


I was waiting for the garbage truck to show up and throw the package away
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Omelette du Fromage
Youtube 8nW3-9gdjYA
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stu, that's 144 eggs
Youtube sjovXY7WyVU
 
Snort
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Compilation videos are cancer.  They steal content and remove any context.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The UPS driver doesn't belong in there. He was hiding the delivery so the scum of the earth won't steal the package.


Yeah, that guy deserves a reward.  The idiot at work is whoever put him in this video.
 
