RIP e-learning for snow days
36
posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2022 at 8:42 PM



DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
COVID likes this.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the kids that have to go through all this crap.
 
vrax
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Always a good idea to place hard limits on things which are used to respond to events which nobody has any control over.  Smrt.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A Crime Against Childhood
Youtube -FBwZtuJtMw
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My state is not smart.  I just live here...for now.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lol, American kids need 3 days to learn E. Bunch a dummies.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I feel bad for the kids that have to go through all this crap.


My kids are lucky.  Actual snow days off, we only used 1 this year so the spare 2 days extend memorial break.

Snow days are special for kids and should never be taken away
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vrax: Always a good idea to place hard limits on things which are used to respond to events which nobody has any control over.  Smrt.


The point is to make the government not work so they can justify privatized.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good thing natural disasters always wrap up in 3 days....
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I feel bad for the kids that have to go through all this crap.


They'll be like Gen-X, but instead of living through the transformation from pre to post-Internet, they've lived through pre to post-Trump.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Same rule applies to the legislature?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a shock. The party of small government and local control believes that big government in a distant statehouse should have control over local decisions when politically expedient.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Republicans are pro-life if you're a fetus.
After that, fark you, they want you to suffer and die.
 
vrax
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Theeng: vrax: Always a good idea to place hard limits on things which are used to respond to events which nobody has any control over.  Smrt.

The point is to make the government not work so they can justify privatized.


Nonsense!  The point is love.  That's why we've introduced the "Matt Gaetz Memorial Love All The Children in School Act".
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans are pro-life if you're a fetus.
After that, fark you, they want you to suffer and die.


Until you reach military age, then Republicans are always looking for a "few good men" who are able to bomb some brown people who have the wrong religion.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All school should be E learning.  Except for lab practicals, or things like welding.  Even if the students have to go to the school to get their lecture because the internet is better at school.  Have the objectively best teacher in a subject give the lecture to all the students.  With some good but not best teachers at the ready to answer individual questions, or promote good questions or comments up to the best teacher so all the students can learn from the question.

This is ideal because it will eliminate "the teacher just hates me".  The teacher has no idea who you are.  There will be no excuse for the bad grades.  Also we get economies of scale.   And all students will get the same level of education.  No more "poor districts" if each class is taught by the same teacher.

Problem solved.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans are pro-life if you're a fetus.
After that, fark you, they want you to suffer and die.


Democrat or republican, we all suffer and then die.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vrax: Theeng: vrax: Always a good idea to place hard limits on things which are used to respond to events which nobody has any control over.  Smrt.

The point is to make the government not work so they can justify privatized.

Nonsense!  The point is love.  That's why we've introduced the "Matt Gaetz Memorial Love All The Children in School Act".


"The Roy Moore School of Christian Love"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Begoggle: Republicans are pro-life if you're a fetus.
After that, fark you, they want you to suffer and die.

Until you reach military age, then Republicans are always looking for a "few good men" who are able to bomb some brown people who have the wrong religion.


All religion is wrong.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I will be deep in the cold, cold ground before my children go to virtual school on a day when it would otherwise be closed for snow. The snow day is precious. The snow day is sacred. In this house, we respect the snow day.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Nimbull: I feel bad for the kids that have to go through all this crap.

My kids are lucky.  Actual snow days off, we only used 1 this year so the spare 2 days extend memorial break.

Snow days are special for kids and should never be taken away


I agree...and it was great having a few when I was senior in high school, since we didn't have to make them up.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good. E-Learning has been demonstrably negative for children.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I feel bad for the kids that have to go through all this crap.


Maybe it's time for parents to take to the streets? Just a thought. This doesn't change without a fight.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
christ what a stupid idea
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
E learning days are farking awful when you have more than one young kid and they all require help.

It worked fine for the oldest during covid. Had to coach the other two during a couple snow days this year and it really seemed like a waste of everyone's time.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: christ what a stupid idea


User name, profile, and proximity to Easter works.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think they are limiting it because if parents know there will be many virtual days then mom may stay home with the kids. Three times is a more manageable number to find alternate care or call off work.

You can't get wages back down until we have an excess of wage slaves over jobs.
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

2wolves: Same rule applies to the legislature?


Whoa, whoa, whoa. Let's not be hasty. Square peg, round hole and all of that.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Nimbull: I feel bad for the kids that have to go through all this crap.

My kids are lucky.  Actual snow days off, we only used 1 this year so the spare 2 days extend memorial break.

Snow days are special for kids and should never be taken away


That might be all find an dandy for places like in Indiana but farther north having those "special days" start to loose their luster when they have too many and they have to ADD days at the end of the school year.
 
Corvus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Having a parent with no training teaching the bible at home - STILL OK!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
teacher directed synchronous instruction

So... lecture?
 
slantsix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dennysgod: ctighe2353: Nimbull: I feel bad for the kids that have to go through all this crap.

My kids are lucky.  Actual snow days off, we only used 1 this year so the spare 2 days extend memorial break.

Snow days are special for kids and should never be taken away

That might be all find an dandy for places like in Indiana but farther north having those "special days" start to loose their luster when they have too many and they have to ADD days at the end of the school year.


No joke, today was the first snow day announced IN 25 YEARS in my city. Where it regularly hits -40 before windchill. And it's not a small city, we are edging toward a million people.

And yeah, it's snowed a foot and counting since this morning. We expect another foot by tomorrow. But I finally caught the 'rona so an working from home anyway
 
Corvus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: Nimbull: I feel bad for the kids that have to go through all this crap.

Maybe it's time for parents to take to the streets? Just a thought. This doesn't change without a fight.


Naw you spending all your time complaining on social media that OTHERS are not doing enough has everyone covered.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Newsflash: Your kids weren't learning anything in those Zoom Classes in the first place.
 
Corvus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kevinatilusa: Newsflash: Your kids weren't learning anything in those Zoom Classes in the first place.


Actually I know some who learned more.

Many kids actually don't like all the distraction of schools.
 
