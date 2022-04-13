 Skip to content
(Gawker)   Meet Zack. Zack saw the NY subway shooter and called the cops. Zack is a hero. And he's SINGLE   (gawker.com) divider line
30
scooterstrats
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And the NYPD took ALL the credit in their press conference.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nice haircut.  Barber did a great job blending his fade into his beard.
 
brilett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thanks, Zack!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is Zack an American citizen? If he isn't you just know some people will have a problem with Zack.
 
CCNP
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Is Zack an American citizen? If he isn't you just know some people will have a problem with Zack.


I hear he is a lego maniac. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDH3AoOQzE0
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I heard he made a porno once
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone get Zach Tahhan laid this weekend.

Woo-Girl Hotties of NYC, you know what to do. To the halter tops & heels. For America.
 
HalEmmerich
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dear god what is this website formatting. The kinja system all the former gawker associated sites use sucks but this feels like someone involved in this Gawker revival was actively trying to make a website that is a shiatty experience to engage with.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A young man who immigrated from Syria as a teen.  Who does the right thing.  And is gainfully employed, and speaks five languages.

I call that a serious immigration success story.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Is Zack an American citizen? If he isn't you just know some people will have a problem with Zack.


The suspect went on tirades against many races and ethnic groups.  He even applauds the actions of the Conservatives who perpetrated 9/11.  So those "some people" most certainly like the suspect more than they like Zack, regardless of his status.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I heard he made a porno once


Did I ever tell you about the time Zack took me out to go get a drink with him? We go off looking for a bar and we can't find one. Finally, Zack takes me into a vacant lot and says, 'Here we are.' Well, we sat there for a year and a half. Sure enough, someone constructed a bar around us. Well, the day they opened it, we ordered a shot, drank it, and then burnt the place to the ground. Zack yelled over the roar of the flames, 'Always leave things the way you found them!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HalEmmerich: Dear god what is this website formatting. The kinja system all the former gawker associated sites use sucks but this feels like someone involved in this Gawker revival was actively trying to make a website that is a shiatty experience to engage with.


Ah, now the wonky Fark tag makes more sense.

Fark user image
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's so many Richard Castle ah um err huh moments in this story I can't even count them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HalEmmerich: Dear god what is this website formatting. The kinja system all the former gawker associated sites use sucks but this feels like someone involved in this Gawker revival was actively trying to make a website that is a shiatty experience to engage with.


Nostalgia sells.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: HalEmmerich: Dear god what is this website formatting. The kinja system all the former gawker associated sites use sucks but this feels like someone involved in this Gawker revival was actively trying to make a website that is a shiatty experience to engage with.

Ah, now the wonky Fark tag makes more sense.

Ah, now the wonky Fark tag makes more sense.

[Fark user image 760x47]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I went camping with Zack... I'm in the back of a pickup with Zack and a live deer. Well, Zack, he grabs the deer by the antlers, looks at it and says, 'I'M ZACK TAHHAN! SAY IT!' Then he squeezes the deer in such a way that a sound comes out of its mouth - "Zacktahhan!" It wasn't exactly it, but it was pretty good for a deer.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dude rode the subway for 6 frickin hours after shooting ten people. If he was a more motivated resourceful person that could have been a bigger mess for NYC. Or he could have been in Mexico by now. They got lucky he was the crazy he was.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I saw Zack kick Chuck Norris' ass once.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Zack was black, so the pigs shot him.
 
vrax
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jeen-Yuhs.  Surprised he didn't have a MAGA hat on.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"And then, I heard that tornado. It sounded like a freight train!"
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus:


Hey, butterflies can be assholes.
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I heard he made a porno once


Swallow My Cockuccino!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What is with these 21 yo's looking like their early to mid 30's.It took me until mid 40's to get that level of eye bags.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know who else was named Zack?

That's right, Zachary Taylor, 12th President of the United States.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

optikeye: What is with these 21 yo's looking like their early to mid 30's.It took me until mid 40's to get that level of eye bags.
[Fark user image 850x463]


Egyptian/Levantine descent?

A lot of men from that part of the Mediterranean seem to have the eye bag thing goin' on.

/it's somebody's fetish
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The shooter sounds like a farker in his videos. Doing the world a favor in his opinion by exterminating people.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: optikeye: What is with these 21 yo's looking like their early to mid 30's.It took me until mid 40's to get that level of eye bags.
[Fark user image 850x463]

Egyptian/Levantine descent?

A lot of men from that part of the Mediterranean seem to have the eye bag thing goin' on.

/it's somebody's fetish


The squint protects them from the sun?
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: The shooter sounds like a farker in his videos. Doing the world a favor in his opinion by exterminating people.


While having equity on their homes and excellent credit.
 
