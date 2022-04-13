 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   And now an important health warning for young men   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

626 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2022 at 6:17 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a brain injury from that ridiculous mess of a website. None of the pop-ups were ads so adblock is as impotent as that kid.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, pleurisy. If it didn't happen while rubbing one out, it probably would have happened at another time.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Welp, now I doubt the existence of masturbation, better go verify.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The shiat I put up with...
 
Mukster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Uh-oh. Maybe I should go in for a check-up.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mugato: I got a brain injury from that ridiculous mess of a website. None of the pop-ups were ads so adblock is as impotent as that kid.


I applaud you. I couldn't masturbate to that site at all.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"First ever case of injury during masturbation, but it has been noted during sex"

I'm calling bullsh*t.  So is my carpal tunnel.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thank goodness it was just a little lung condition. I was worried this was going to be an article about how COVID might make a man's erect length shrink.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good thing I'm not young.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Article is missing important details...

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You're supposed to go blind. I guess someone didn't read the memo.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.