(WTOP)   In Charles County Maryland, it takes 3 months to determine the cause of death was snake envenomation when you are found dead on the floor in a house full of venomous snakes   (wtop.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so they get it right in the first sentence then fark it up in all other references.

/venom is different from poison.
//sorry pet peeve.
///also common whar Maryland tag. Now we are encroaching on Florida-like death by wildlife status.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: so they get it right in the first sentence then fark it up in all other references.

/venom is different from poison.
//sorry pet peeve.
///also common whar Maryland tag. Now we are encroaching on Florida-like death by wildlife status.


Yup.

If you bite it and you die, it's poison.

If it bites you and you die, it's venom.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
...these are their stories.
*DUN-DUN*
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I saw this story featured last night on The First 2,190 on A&E.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, it DOES seem suspicious. But maybe it would be TOO obvious.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In their defense, it's like the #2 cause of death in Southern Maryland.  The case log is seriously backed up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: khitsicker: so they get it right in the first sentence then fark it up in all other references.

/venom is different from poison.
//sorry pet peeve.
///also common whar Maryland tag. Now we are encroaching on Florida-like death by wildlife status.

Yup.

If you bite it and you die, it's poison.

If it bites you and you die, it's venom.


If it bites you and it dies, you are Chuck Norris.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Charles County is a special kind of weird.

Maryland redneck with an overlay of DC exurbs, heavy on the military.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, they could have died of fright.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: khitsicker: so they get it right in the first sentence then fark it up in all other references.

/venom is different from poison.
//sorry pet peeve.
///also common whar Maryland tag. Now we are encroaching on Florida-like death by wildlife status.

Yup.

If you bite it and you die, it's poison.

If it bites you and you die, it's venom.


Hamlet, Act 5

LAERTES
He is justly served.It is a poison tempered by himself.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
img1.wikia.nocookie.net
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: scottydoesntknow: khitsicker: so they get it right in the first sentence then fark it up in all other references.

/venom is different from poison.
//sorry pet peeve.
///also common whar Maryland tag. Now we are encroaching on Florida-like death by wildlife status.

Yup.

If you bite it and you die, it's poison.

If it bites you and you die, it's venom.

If it bites you and it dies, you are Chuck Norris.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
schrepjm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
