8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This literally happened to me this past weekend.  Met the guy, ate dinner with them, yadda yadda yadda.

Been checking my junk nonstop ever since to make sure this wasn't some sort of weird revenge perversion or something.

/Not complaining
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This literally happened to us this past weekend. Met the guy, total knob, didn't pay for any of the dinner, and would not stop checking his junk afterward. Total weirdo.

/Not complaining
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
More couples enjoying open relationships because they're 'bored with each other'

1st World Problems ftw.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: This literally happened to us this past weekend. Met the guy, total knob, didn't pay for any of the dinner, and would not stop checking his junk afterward. Total weirdo.

/Not complaining

/Not complaining


That reminds me, tell your girl to stop paging me.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just got back from a nice walk, what's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: This literally happened to us this past weekend. Met the guy, total knob, didn't pay for any of the dinner, and would not stop checking his junk afterward. Total weirdo.

/Not complaining

That reminds me, tell your girl to stop paging me.

/Not complaining

That reminds me, tell your girl to stop paging me.


People still use pagers?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Honestly,
it seems like a LOT of couples get together because they're both lonely, rather than specifically enjoying each others' company. Millenial dating is a bizarre minefield.
 
goodncold
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: This literally happened to us this past weekend. Met the guy, total knob, didn't pay for any of the dinner, and would not stop checking his junk afterward. Total weirdo.

/Not complaining

That reminds me, tell your girl to stop paging me.

People still use pagers?

/Not complaining

That reminds me, tell your girl to stop paging me.

People still use pagers?


Its just his parole officer.
 
vrax
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Therapists seen rubbing their hands together.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Andrea True Connection - More, More, More (1976)
Youtube yZ_QUh0lmj4
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

More couples enjoying open relationships because they're 'bored with each other'

1st World Problems ftw.

1st World Problems ftw.


Apparently you don't know how common polygamy is around the world.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: This literally happened to us this past weekend. Met the guy, total knob, didn't pay for any of the dinner, and would not stop checking his junk afterward. Total weirdo.

/Not complaining

That reminds me, tell your girl to stop paging me.

People still use pagers?

Autocorrected "pegging"

/Not complaining

That reminds me, tell your girl to stop paging me.

People still use pagers?


Autocorrected "pegging"
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Misch: Evil Mackerel: 8 inches: scottydoesntknow: This literally happened to us this past weekend. Met the guy, total knob, didn't pay for any of the dinner, and would not stop checking his junk afterward. Total weirdo.

/Not complaining

That reminds me, tell your girl to stop paging me.

People still use pagers?

Autocorrected "pegging"


This checks out...

"Men bring it to the table, women think about it for a long time, then after they do it, women don't want it to stop. Men are the ones who are quicker to say, 'I don't want to do it any more'.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: whidbey: More couples enjoying open relationships because they're 'bored with each other'

1st World Problems ftw.

Apparently you don't know how common polygamy is around the world.


Polygamy is actually marriage.

This is just being careless and stupid.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It means sore, sore, sore.  Have fun bringing that back home to your spouse.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wonder if there is a way to prove this is true, without doing online research?

Fark user imageView Full Size


FAFO - the sexy edition
 
