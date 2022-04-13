 Skip to content
(KRTV Great Falls)   Pony Montana gets three feet of snow. This is not a repeat from that one shot in Scarface   (krtv.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pony Montana gets three feet of snow

Fark user imageView Full Size


I got a phony pony made out of snow...

/obscure?
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's been a few years since I got out there to Pony.  I need to bring my gold pan and see if I can find anything the old time left behind.

Cool bar there, assuming you can avoid the bikers on the weekend. Not that bikers are bad, it is just a tiny bar though.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: It's been a few years since I got out there to Pony.  I need to bring my gold pan and see if I can find anything the old time left behind.

Cool bar there, assuming you can avoid the bikers on the weekend. Not that bikers are bad, it is just a tiny bar though.


You want to stay gold in Pony, boy???
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Boy.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We seem to always get a really good snowstorm right around Easter.  Mrs. little big man had to drive to Billings for a conference yesterday and when she arrived, half the attendees had bailed so she was stuck cancelling reservations and meals this morning.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
assets.horsenation.comView Full Size


DO NOT GIS PONY MONTANA!
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...I knew the internet would have something like this.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hope Kim's ok!
 
