(CNN)   Frank James arrested for Brooklyn Shooting. Brother Jessie has vamoosed. Slim'll head 'em off at the pass   (cnn.com) divider line
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they arrest the first black guy they see.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate that cliché!

/shoots smitty in foot
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Meowth?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
moviesandmania.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i blame the coward robert ford.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Where's Meowth?


It's the sound of an Elizabethan cat. Elizabethan dogs said "Barketh"
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Fox News sad that it can't hype the "Muslim terrorist" angle, or happy that it can hype the "black guy serial killer" angle?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was only on the run for a short time.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Investigators are learning more about the purchases that James made as they pour over evidence, including search warrants, sources said."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tukkker in the green room:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mugshot:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: The mugshot:
[Fark user image image 600x820]


That's old
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Memory hole the story.  It doesnt work for the narrative.

Problem solved.

What shooting in sacramento with fully automatic guns that were illegal and illegally possesed by criminals who were out on early probation and who everybody knew wouldnt keep it on the straight and narrow.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always liked how they ended it with their car freeze-framing before it went over the cliff....
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I hate that cliché!
/shoots smitty in foot

My visit to this thread is done.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Where's Meowth?


Team rocket gooooo
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how CNN contacted Ebay for comment on the purchase of the gas mask.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does that dickhead chopper guy have to do with this?
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Clayton Bigsby impersonation, dude.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect sounds like Uncle Ruckus (no relation)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the black nationalist angle, this story will be memory holed in no time.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Memory hole the story.  It doesnt work for the narrative.

Problem solved.

What shooting in sacramento with fully automatic guns that were illegal and illegally possesed by criminals who were out on early probation and who everybody knew wouldnt keep it on the straight and narrow.


No, this story needs to be memory holed because a 62 year old with strong opinions and a drinking problem is a little too on the nose for some of us. Let's just agree to remember him as a 23 year old Instagram model and move on.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jimmy Burke, associate of Henry Hill and a member of the Vario crew in the Lucchese crime family named his sons Jesse James Burke and Frank James Burke.
 
Myria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: Is Fox News sad that it can't hype the "Muslim terrorist" angle, or happy that it can hype the "black guy serial killer" angle?


Kind of hard to be a serial killer if you fail at killing even one person.

/not that shooting 10 people who survive isn't a crime worth decades in prison
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Private_Citizen: The mugshot:
[Fark user image image 600x820]

That's old


Exactly how many mug shots does he have?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Of course they arrest the first black guy they see.


Technically speaking, they arrested the last one they looked at.

/after they arrested him, they stopped looking, right?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: Is Fox News sad that it can't hype the "Muslim terrorist" angle, or happy that it can hype the "black guy serial killer" angle?


nonexc1usionarytacoshellgir|.gif

(This is my password across multiple platforms, so keep it on the downlow.)
 
Bslim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm gonna what?
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's certainly a coincidence but they picked up this guy in Little Ukraine in the East Village.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Myria: ToastmasterGeneral: Is Fox News sad that it can't hype the "Muslim terrorist" angle, or happy that it can hype the "black guy serial killer" angle?

Kind of hard to be a serial killer if you fail at killing even one person.

/not that shooting 10 people who survive isn't a crime worth decades in prison


You're not assuming Fox News is planning on being fair, are you?
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Given the black nationalist angle, this story will be memory holed in no time.


I trust you'll be there to remind us, while ignoring all of Fox News.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Given the black nationalist angle, this story will be memory holed in no time.


The guy posted videos ranting about how he hates black people.  I don't think that makes him a black nationalist.

/ yes, people of all races can be racist
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The mugshot:
[Fark user image 600x820]


MSNBC has determined that this is, "The poor, innocent man is mentally ill and, of course, it's all Reagan's fault. We must seize the guns from the old white guys in the suburbs, before this happens again!"
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: Suspect sounds like Uncle Ruckus (no relation)

[Fark user image image 533x482]


But does he have re-vitaligo as well?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Only if Slim brought a shiatload of dimes.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
https://www.witn.com/2022/04/13/police-hunt-gunman-who-wounded-10-brooklyn-subway-attack/

He's been charged with a terrorism offense.

It was terrorism, semantic gang.
 
Tenga
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Somebody's a whore.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Private_Citizen: The mugshot:
[Fark user image image 600x820]

That's old


My bad- was on NYT, and that pic was there with credit to the NYPD. Since he was arrested in NYC, I assumed the pic was taken by the NYPD today, not them taking credit for another mugshot.
 
Bslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: https://www.witn.com/2022/04/13/police-hunt-gunman-who-wounded-10-brooklyn-subway-attack/

He's been charged with a terrorism offense.

It was terrorism, semantic gang.


*good.jpg*

It should become the norm from this time forward.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: https://www.witn.com/2022/04/13/police-hunt-gunman-who-wounded-10-brooklyn-subway-attack/

He's been charged with a terrorism offense.

It was terrorism, semantic gang.


Which might be a little more reasonable to say now, but not before you have any information about the suspect or motivation.  Crazy, right?  It's almost like if you wait until facts come out, you can make a more informed decision on things.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Give it up for Zack, everybody.

Link
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All I know is that the guy who went on at the press conference right after the commissioner should get every New Yawk voiceover gig ever.

"Dis farkin' guy we arrested, he's lookin' at hahd farkin' time, pal..."
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Give it up for Zack, everybody.

Link


both the uhaul and the shooter found via new york's greatest strength: some guys outside seeing what's up


- Amanda Mull (@amandamull) April 13, 2022
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: Suspect sounds like Uncle Ruckus (no relation)

[Fark user image 533x482]


Well no shiat he was a conservative, he had a gun. Liberals don't own them, according to Fox News.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Give it up for Zack, everybody.

Link


More video:

Zack Dahnan, the 21-year old security camera installer who first spotted the suspected subway shooter in the East Village, is holding an impromptu press conference on 1st Avenue. He says news of the presser left him unable to sleep. pic.twitter.com/5j3DrFqnMx


- Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) April 13, 2022
 
