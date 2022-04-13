 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   LAPD investigated 37 officer related shootings: Being white helps your odds, but don't be homeless, mentally ill, or carry a knife   (abc7.com) divider line
    LAPD Capt. Scot Williams, LAPD officers, Assistant Chief Dominic Choi, Mental health  
posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2022 at 5:31 PM



Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are what, 10,000 cops in LA? 37 Shootings ain't bad.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twenty-four of the victims were Hispanic, seven were Black, five were white and one was classified as "other.''

I don't know what the racial demographics of LA are, but it sounds like being "other" would be the way to go.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: There are what, 10,000 cops in LA? 37 Shootings ain't bad.


Once is enough.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: There are what, 10,000 cops in LA? 37 Shootings ain't bad.


I can think of at least 37 people who might at least slightly disagree
 
wilshire
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Mugato: There are what, 10,000 cops in LA? 37 Shootings ain't bad.

I can think of at least 37 people who might at least slightly disagree


What are their names?

Chessmix
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Carrying automatic rifles while in army cosplay is fine though.
 
Bslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mugato: There are what, 10,000 cops in LA? 37 Shootings ain't bad.


The gangs of LA will never die, just multiply..
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
White? Pfft...

It's a statistical fact that police are more likely to shoot White suspects when compared to Asian. By a considerable margin.

If you want to attribute the differences in shootings, you have to accept that our racist police force loves Asians more than Whites
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Carrying automatic rifles while in army cosplay is fine though.


Not in Los Angeles, LOL.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: White? Pfft...

It's a statistical fact that police are more likely to shoot White suspects when compared to Asian. By a considerable margin.

If you want to attribute the differences in shootings, you have to accept that our racist police force loves Asians more than Whites


I don't understand how that makes it better...
 
alex10294
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: White? Pfft...

It's a statistical fact that police are more likely to shoot White suspects when compared to Asian. By a considerable margin.

If you want to attribute the differences in shootings, you have to accept that our racist police force loves Asians more than Whites


I think the difference might be in the number of Asians who commit crimes, then point guns at police, try to stab them, or attack them in some other way compared to whites.   It seems like that would be the most likely cause of a racial difference like that.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: There are what, 10,000 cops in LA? 37 Shootings ain't bad.


If there were only 37 crimes last year, sounds like we can start letting go some of those 10,000 cops.
Would save a lot of money.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

alex10294: Fark_Guy_Rob: White? Pfft...

It's a statistical fact that police are more likely to shoot White suspects when compared to Asian. By a considerable margin.

If you want to attribute the differences in shootings, you have to accept that our racist police force loves Asians more than Whites

I think the difference might be in the number of Asians who commit crimes, then point guns at police, try to stab them, or attack them in some other way compared to whites.   It seems like that would be the most likely cause of a racial difference like that.


I wouldn't pull that thread if I were you. It might lead to some uncomfortable conclusions.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Buried in TFA:

Following a report showing that nearly 41% of LAPD officers who shot at people in violation of department policy were not disciplined between 2015 and 2020

Um.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What about guns? Can I carry guns?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: alex10294: Fark_Guy_Rob: White? Pfft...

It's a statistical fact that police are more likely to shoot White suspects when compared to Asian. By a considerable margin.

If you want to attribute the differences in shootings, you have to accept that our racist police force loves Asians more than Whites

I think the difference might be in the number of Asians who commit crimes, then point guns at police, try to stab them, or attack them in some other way compared to whites.   It seems like that would be the most likely cause of a racial difference like that.

I wouldn't pull that thread if I were you. It might lead to some uncomfortable conclusions.


Yeah, that reasoning will get ugly fast.

But still... What if it's at least partly true?
 
Snort
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh boy!  This thread again!

Are the guns OK?

ACAB!

Should have sent a social worker.

White people did this!

Not all cops.

/feel free to add your own.
 
JRoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Own a home, be white, have no weapons.

Then you MIGHT not be summarily executed.

FREEDOM!
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Fark_Guy_Rob: White? Pfft...

It's a statistical fact that police are more likely to shoot White suspects when compared to Asian. By a considerable margin.

If you want to attribute the differences in shootings, you have to accept that our racist police force loves Asians more than Whites

I don't understand how that makes it better...


It doesn't make it better, it makes it reality. Those 37 LEO shootings are a tiny fraction of the Criminal on Criminal shootings but those are acceptable, it's the gun's fault.
 
King Something
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JRoo: Own a home, be white, have no weapons.

Then you MIGHT not be summarily executed.

FREEDOM!


You forgot the most important one -- be rich.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
well yeah, they're there to protect the wealthy and well connected, and police everyone else.
 
