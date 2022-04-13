|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Another Farkiversary to remind us that we're old
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-04-13 1:06:27 PM (20 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
212 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2022 at 1:36 PM (26 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
If you've been on the fence lately, it turns out April is a fantastic month to join TotalFark. There's not much advertising going on in April, everyone's saving it for next month when all the graduations and vacations hit. As an added bonus, I've got a new possibly incredible possibly stupid idea I need to run by TotalFarkers first. Keep an eye out for that one. It's another one of those things that have never been done before.
Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern it's the Fark News Livestream with me, Christine, and Lucky. Dill's heading up north for a coffee conference, he'll be back next week. Been tracking several stories this week including the fake federal agent saga, China lockdowns, weird Ukraine stuff, and Brazilian Viagra. It's so weird that words in the previous sentence almost definitely got caught in someone's spam folder.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
A couple of quick notes:
- The March 2022 Headline of the Month winners are out, so March over there and check them out.
- TotalFark Discussion turned 18 yesterday! Here's the thread where Drew announced the beginning of TFD (link is only available to TotalFarkers). Remember: Even though TotalFark Discussion is now officially an adult, we don't expect TFDers to suddenly start acting like grownups.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat was confused by Will Smith being banned from all Academy events for 10 years
propasaurus figured an altercation between a woman and her father who opened her sex toy delivery could've been worse
hammettman had an idea of what else set off the fight between father and daughter
Warthog brought a fish to a plant debate
Lsherm reacted to Will Smith's 10-year slap punishment
Bovine Diarrhea Virus asked a question about a store called Plant Parenthood
I May Be Crazy But... shared some free legal advice
Karma Chameleon summed up a Fark headline's characterization of the music youngsters listen to these days
morg noticed something sketchy
edmo welcomed us to Fark
Smart:
TwoHead told us why it's a bad idea to open a package that's addressed to someone else
phalamir didn't want to hear your cosmic bullpoop
jimjays shared a story about the healing power of ice cream
Vansthing didn't ask to speak to the manager
NewportBarGuy gave advice on what to do if you're questioned or detained by cops
phalamir shared first-hand knowledge of whose names go on a birth certificate
Bonzo_1116 discussed the idea that population growth is necessary for a healthy economy
CSB Sunday Morning theme: "And that's when I knew I was getting too old for this ..."
Smart: MorningBreath learned that it's gotten harder to party
Funny: Carter Pewterschmidt looked before leaping
Politics Funny:
WhiskeySticks had one thing to say about an anti-abortion activist having had 115 fetuses at her home
jayhawkeye2 explained why someone would have a bunch of fetuses in their home
Weatherkiss figured out why Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin should be put on trial for war crimes
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle knew who's to blame for mass shootings
TommyDeuce showed us a conversation Tennessee Republican Rep. John Rose might've had about his wife
Politics Smart:
gopher321 discussed Russians who are in favor of Putin's war on Ukraine
Lorelle figured Texas would want to be fair about their anti-abortion laws
grokca wondered if a man who left a job over having to wear a mask was unwilling to follow other rules for the job
NewportBarGuy looked at one of the effects of culture war legislation
TommyDeuce pointed out that some interviews could be misleading
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
bugdozer made Pooty-Poot pouty pout
RedZoneTuba put this liquidy cat in its native environment
RedZoneTuba kind of made this cake look a little less Photoshopped
Yammering_Splat_Vector found these besties comforting each other
Yammering_Splat_Vector went down to South Park
Redwing designed a royal hat
Yammering_Splat_Vector played some music for the pack
PhotoshopCrazy ruffled Marilyn's feathers
Yammering_Splat_Vector brought a fire fan
bugdozer gave us a new Garbage Pail Kid
kabloink found a lot of good bowlers
Captions:
From Caption this craftsman and this dog
Grumpy Cat ran out of material
RedZoneTuba was narrowing down the suspects
The Third Man had enough of Bob's shenanigans
Fartist Friday theme: Show & Tell Vol. 17: Plants Edition
This one ended in a three-way tie with kabloink's curious cat, angiela's flower family and AtomPeepers' towering tree
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: In honor of our contest's 2nd anniversary, we're serving up an "Anniversary Poetry" theme. Write an ode commemorating a notable event in your life. All poetry forms allowed - haiku, limerick, villanelle, free verse, etc. All votable entries must be newly-created especially for this contest.
Farktography theme: Scavenger Hunt 3
Lovesandwich captured a thousand points of light
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
The war in Ukraine is starting to sound like mid-'90s anime: An elite Ukrainian drone unit that rides quad bikes into battle staged a nighttime ambush on Russian forces that stalled that 40-mile-long relief column and ruined plans to take Kyiv
U.S. Marine being held in Russian prison ends hunger strike after six days. One more day without food would make one weak
Super callous Putin mystic suffers from psychosis
Jets owner Woody Johnson donating $1 million to Ukraine. Ukraine would prefer actual jets, but it's something
I don't know, two thousand days' notice seems like plenty to me
Ukraine could begin the process to become a EU member "within weeks" according to EU President Ursula von der Leyen. Well, they already have a chair with "UK" printed on it
"Liquid wind" is not something you get after a three-burrito night
Fungi communicate using a vocabulary of up to 50 words including: thank, you, Mario, but, our, princess, is, in, another, and castle
Schmucks huck Zuck bucks. F*ck
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, but the aerial views of the 1000 club from my new drone may take a while due to high winds. On the Quiz itself, rick42 came out on top with 1019 and is joined in the 1000 club by Redh8t, who made 1009. Denjiro made third with 932, Blackstone took fourth with 929, and bud jones rounds out the top five with 923.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Kevin Smith's upcoming horror flick "KillRoy Was Here." Only 23% of quiztakers caught the article and knew they could score a piece of the flick as an NFT. As a part of the NFT, buyers also get the rights to make derivative works of their image of the title character which will be included in the sequel. IOW, you can pay to make a sequel to a movie you haven't seen yet, but you won't share in the profits. So, ummm... good luck with that, Kevin. In the meantime, where's "Clerks 3"?
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about The "Tree of Life" notebooks that were stolen from Cambridge University some 20 years ago and mysteriously returned last week. 85% of quiztakers recognized the work of Charles Darwin. I'm pretty sure they're going to be a while working out the late fees on that return, but it will probably still be easier than catching the perpetrators. Still, maybe the thieves read them and learned something.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which actor just welcomed his first child with on-again-off-again partner Mia Goth. Only 57% of quiztakers recognized Shia LaBeouf as the actor that has appeared on "Freaks and Geeks," ER," "The X-Files" and "Touched by an Angel." (Tom Hardy never appeared in any of them) No word yet on how LaBeouf's "I Am Not Famous Anymore" stunt from 2014 is going, but we'll keep you updated as new information presents itself.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the parasite that makes you look thinner and more attractive. 85% of quiztakers recognized Toxoplasma gondii as the bug that causes toxoplasmosis, which is commonly associated with kitty litter. So if your cat poops outside, you're still likely to be as plain and unattractive as dog owners.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
· · ·
20 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 20 of 20 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|