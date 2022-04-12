 Skip to content
(UPI)   B-b-but did she cheer up?   (upi.com) divider line
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No. He's in the doghouse for wasting money on scratch tickets and sleeping on the couch.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Much like the nurse who won big on a scratch-off ticket, an elementary school teacher deserves the windfall if anyone does.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
After taxes, she only had $27K to buy school supplies for her entire class.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Man says to wife: what would you say if I won the lottery?
Wife: I'd take half and leave you.
Man: well I won $10.  Here's five. Get out.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"What husband?"
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Man comes home and says "Hey honey, pack your bags, I just won the lottery!!" Wife says "Oh that's wonderful!!! Should I pack for the beach or the mountains?" Husband says "I don't care! Just GTFO!!!"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That is definitely better than flowers.
 
