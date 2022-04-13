 Skip to content
(UPI)   Minnesota family dubbed worlds tallest by Guinness Book of World Records. Could probably beat Duke next year   (upi.com) divider line
18
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're kinda of "you rang" adorable
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Does that make them our leaders?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beat Duke at what?
 
Last of the Hippies
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Beat Duke at what?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's so tall I'd have to go UP on her...
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duke sucks, anybody could beat them.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Man, my mom was only about 5'9" and hated it because she was taller than a lot of guys, even more so when she wore heels, I can't imagine being a woman over 6'6".
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That story made me realize how tall Robert Wadlow really was.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Shaq next to Wadlow's wax figure.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: imagine being a woman over 6'6".


I have no problem imagining such a woman.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No snu smu references yet? Fark, I am disappoint.
 
munko
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
they wore that out
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is like my steps sons wifes family.
She is the short one, at 6'3".
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
fascinatingly, the 6'8" (and extremely thin) sister has a phenotype that kinda screams "Marfan syndrome" but the other 2 siblings don't. not even the 7'3" baby bro.....
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: Man, my mom was only about 5'9" and hated it because she was taller than a lot of guys, even more so when she wore heels, I can't imagine being a woman over 6'6".


Is your mom single?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wasn't Manute Bol's family was all 6'8" or taller?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Wasn't Manute Bol's family was all 6'8" or taller?


Oops.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
friggin Dutch.  it's very Dutch where i live too.  go out anywhere in public, minding my own business, suddenly i'm in a sea of belly buttons.  navel-gazing at other people's navels, yeegh.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.