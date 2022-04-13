 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Damned, Joe Jackson, Blancmange, Sparks, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #332. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
70
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, 2006 albums, Global Radio, California, University of California, UCI Conversations, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

108 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 13 Apr 2022 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Righto then. Let's be 'avin yer.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present and accounted for!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw The Damned documentary from a few years back.

Haven't seen the Sparks one by Edgar Wright yet.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recently stumbled on this and been trying to put my finger on who it reminds me of
One by One
Youtube invtllGuf0U


Teardrop Explodes maybe?
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Have some kittens.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Saw The Damned documentary from a few years back.


It was quite sad to see them start getting pissed off at each other after Sensible started getting more success than them
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Have some kittens.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Aww. Hai.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Saw The Damned documentary from a few years back.

Haven't seen the Sparks one by Edgar Wright yet.


you should fix that post haste
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonjour y'all.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Bonjour y'all.


french and texan. frexan if you will.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL: There's more than one Joe Jackson, lol

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Have some kittens.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


so that you don't find out where i live, and i don't find out where you live, the kitten delivery should happen at a neutral location. i'm at the station til noon.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Bonjour y'all.

french and texan. frexan if you will.


rootin' tootin' magnifique frexan!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting the crowd hyped up for today's "Church" Service

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Have some kittens.
[Fark user image image 425x566]

so that you don't find out where i live, and i don't find out where you live, the kitten delivery should happen at a neutral location. i'm at the station til noon.


Difficulty: these are not my kittens. But! If you want to steal them directly from the owner, he lives closer to you.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Getting the crowd hyped up for today's "Church" Service

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 262x192]


pre-show chorales again?
Was quite nice, akshually
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Have some kittens.
[Fark user image image 425x566]

so that you don't find out where i live, and i don't find out where you live, the kitten delivery should happen at a neutral location. i'm at the station til noon.

Difficulty: these are not my kittens. But! If you want to steal them directly from the owner, he lives closer to you.


to be clear, you didn't say "steal some kittens," you said "have some kittens."
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Have some kittens.
[Fark user image image 425x566]

so that you don't find out where i live, and i don't find out where you live, the kitten delivery should happen at a neutral location. i'm at the station til noon.

Difficulty: these are not my kittens. But! If you want to steal them directly from the owner, he lives closer to you.

to be clear, you didn't say "steal some kittens," you said "have some kittens."


Well, if you want to have 'em, you'll need to steal 'em first.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw Sparks a few weeks ago.  They put on an AMAZING show, especially when you consider the fact that both of the Maels are in their 70s.  Russell is constantly in motion onstage.  Ron spends a lot of time behind the keyboard, of course, but he did pop out once or twice to do that ludicrous dance move from the Cool Places video.  They talked a bit at the end about how wonderful it is to be able to tour again and they came across as just genuinely good people.

Seeing Joe Jackson next month.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Have some kittens.
[Fark user image image 425x566]

so that you don't find out where i live, and i don't find out where you live, the kitten delivery should happen at a neutral location. i'm at the station til noon.

Difficulty: these are not my kittens. But! If you want to steal them directly from the owner, he lives closer to you.

to be clear, you didn't say "steal some kittens," you said "have some kittens."

Well, if you want to have 'em, you'll need to steal 'em first.


Tempting,,, they are awfully cute.
 
Brokenseas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw Joe Jackson play at the last Calgary Folk Fest in the Before Times.  He was great.  A lady standing next to me was telling me a story of living in New York in the '80s, and being able to look into Joe's apartment when he was first getting famous.  It seemed plausible enough.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mulchpuppy: I saw Sparks a few weeks ago.  They put on an AMAZING show, especially when you consider the fact that both of the Maels are in their 70s.  Russell is constantly in motion onstage.  Ron spends a lot of time behind the keyboard, of course, but he did pop out once or twice to do that ludicrous dance move from the Cool Places video.  They talked a bit at the end about how wonderful it is to be able to tour again and they came across as just genuinely good people.


I've heard nothing but good things about that tour.  Hoping I might get a free ticket to the insanely overpriced festival they're playing this summer up here.

Seeing Joe Jackson next month.

Yell out a Steely Dan request!
 
Brokenseas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B.A.D!  I've been humming "I Grew Up A Punk" for a couple of days!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mulchpuppy: I saw Sparks a few weeks ago.  They put on an AMAZING show, especially when you consider the fact that both of the Maels are in their 70s.  Russell is constantly in motion onstage.  Ron spends a lot of time behind the keyboard, of course, but he did pop out once or twice to do that ludicrous dance move from the Cool Places video.  They talked a bit at the end about how wonderful it is to be able to tour again and they came across as just genuinely good people.

Seeing Joe Jackson next month.


Très jaloux! It's awesome that they are touring, bummed that the Hollywood Forever shows are sold out. I had already blew my concert budget for Cruel World...
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My favorite a-ha song. Great pick SCNW!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whidbey: Mulchpuppy: I saw Sparks a few weeks ago.  They put on an AMAZING show, especially when you consider the fact that both of the Maels are in their 70s.  Russell is constantly in motion onstage.  Ron spends a lot of time behind the keyboard, of course, but he did pop out once or twice to do that ludicrous dance move from the Cool Places video.  They talked a bit at the end about how wonderful it is to be able to tour again and they came across as just genuinely good people.

I've heard nothing but good things about that tour.  Hoping I might get a free ticket to the insanely overpriced festival they're playing this summer up here.

Seeing Joe Jackson next month.

Yell out a Steely Dan request!


Which festival up here?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My afternoon has taken a turn for the stupid. I will be stuck on the phone for the foreseeable future. This kind of crap is only supposed to happen on Mondays and Fridays.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hi kittens and hi humans!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: My afternoon has taken a turn for the stupid. I will be stuck on the phone for the foreseeable future. This kind of crap is only supposed to happen on Mondays and Fridays.


Bad phone!
business2community.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

djslowdive: whidbey: Mulchpuppy: I saw Sparks a few weeks ago.  They put on an AMAZING show, especially when you consider the fact that both of the Maels are in their 70s.  Russell is constantly in motion onstage.  Ron spends a lot of time behind the keyboard, of course, but he did pop out once or twice to do that ludicrous dance move from the Cool Places video.  They talked a bit at the end about how wonderful it is to be able to tour again and they came across as just genuinely good people.

I've heard nothing but good things about that tour.  Hoping I might get a free ticket to the insanely overpriced festival they're playing this summer up here.

Seeing Joe Jackson next month.

Yell out a Steely Dan request!

Which festival up here?


static.stereogum.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: My afternoon has taken a turn for the stupid. I will be stuck on the phone for the foreseeable future. This kind of crap is only supposed to happen on Mondays and Fridays.


ACK! Sending evil eye and high pitched wailing to thine work enemies!

/If this works and you get to come back, promise you'll do it for me tomorrow
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whidbey: djslowdive: whidbey: Mulchpuppy: I saw Sparks a few weeks ago.  They put on an AMAZING show, especially when you consider the fact that both of the Maels are in their 70s.  Russell is constantly in motion onstage.  Ron spends a lot of time behind the keyboard, of course, but he did pop out once or twice to do that ludicrous dance move from the Cool Places video.  They talked a bit at the end about how wonderful it is to be able to tour again and they came across as just genuinely good people.

I've heard nothing but good things about that tour.  Hoping I might get a free ticket to the insanely overpriced festival they're playing this summer up here.

Seeing Joe Jackson next month.

Yell out a Steely Dan request!

Which festival up here?

[static.stereogum.com image 659x875]


Wet Leg & Dry Cleaning on the bill. Nice
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: My afternoon has taken a turn for the stupid. I will be stuck on the phone for the foreseeable future. This kind of crap is only supposed to happen on Mondays and Fridays.


That's why I put fake meetings on my calendar in the afternoons. I just need to get people to stop double and triple booking me and my plan will be perfect.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whidbey: djslowdive: whidbey: Mulchpuppy: I saw Sparks a few weeks ago.  They put on an AMAZING show, especially when you consider the fact that both of the Maels are in their 70s.  Russell is constantly in motion onstage.  Ron spends a lot of time behind the keyboard, of course, but he did pop out once or twice to do that ludicrous dance move from the Cool Places video.  They talked a bit at the end about how wonderful it is to be able to tour again and they came across as just genuinely good people.

I've heard nothing but good things about that tour.  Hoping I might get a free ticket to the insanely overpriced festival they're playing this summer up here.

Seeing Joe Jackson next month.

Yell out a Steely Dan request!

Which festival up here?

[static.stereogum.com image 659x875]


Sparks is the only band on that list I'd really want to see, but Port Townsend is awesome (with great cideries) and friends of mine got married at Ft. Worden years ago (It's beautiful)
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My mom walking in to my room and dancing to this song when this record came out is a very cringey memory
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
whidbey:

Which festival up here?

[static.stereogum.com image 659x875]

Sparks AND Dry Cleaning? I may have to take a trip north this summer...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

djslowdive: whidbey: djslowdive: whidbey: Mulchpuppy: I saw Sparks a few weeks ago.  They put on an AMAZING show, especially when you consider the fact that both of the Maels are in their 70s.  Russell is constantly in motion onstage.  Ron spends a lot of time behind the keyboard, of course, but he did pop out once or twice to do that ludicrous dance move from the Cool Places video.  They talked a bit at the end about how wonderful it is to be able to tour again and they came across as just genuinely good people.

I've heard nothing but good things about that tour.  Hoping I might get a free ticket to the insanely overpriced festival they're playing this summer up here.

Seeing Joe Jackson next month.

Yell out a Steely Dan request!

Which festival up here?

[static.stereogum.com image 659x875]

Sparks is the only band on that list I'd really want to see, but Port Townsend is awesome (with great cideries) and friends of mine got married at Ft. Worden years ago (It's beautiful)


Parquet Courts played at the first one, and they called us "PEOPLE OF THE TREES and PEOPLE OF THE SEA!"
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Madison_Smiled: My afternoon has taken a turn for the stupid. I will be stuck on the phone for the foreseeable future. This kind of crap is only supposed to happen on Mondays and Fridays.

That's why I put fake meetings on my calendar in the afternoons. I just need to get people to stop double and triple booking me and my plan will be perfect.


You know, if your "fake" meetings weren't labeled: "BOURBON" your plan would probably work better.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Furiously air-drumming here
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

djslowdive: BourbonMakesItBetter: Madison_Smiled: My afternoon has taken a turn for the stupid. I will be stuck on the phone for the foreseeable future. This kind of crap is only supposed to happen on Mondays and Fridays.

That's why I put fake meetings on my calendar in the afternoons. I just need to get people to stop double and triple booking me and my plan will be perfect.

You know, if your "fake" meetings weren't labeled: "BOURBON" your plan would probably work better.


Or certain people would stop asking me to include them in the meeting.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ironic song for today. First week back to work and school for me...
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: I saw Joe Jackson play at the last Calgary Folk Fest in the Before Times.  He was great.  A lady standing next to me was telling me a story of living in New York in the '80s, and being able to look into Joe's apartment when he was first getting famous.  It seemed plausible enough.


Joe Jackson is a pretty reliable performer, and he has had a wide range of styles over the years. Here is a recording of him playing Steppin' Out using the original synth-drum machine from the 1982 recording.

Steppin Out Joe Jackson-First Live Performance of Original Arrangement
Youtube vh4m-mLL6gY
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: Furiously air-drumming here


You need this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm going to see these guys next month (4th time).  Can't wait.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: djslowdive: BourbonMakesItBetter: Madison_Smiled: My afternoon has taken a turn for the stupid. I will be stuck on the phone for the foreseeable future. This kind of crap is only supposed to happen on Mondays and Fridays.

That's why I put fake meetings on my calendar in the afternoons. I just need to get people to stop double and triple booking me and my plan will be perfect.

You know, if your "fake" meetings weren't labeled: "BOURBON" your plan would probably work better.

Or certain people would stop asking me to include them in the meeting.


It's definitely a meeting I would ask to be invited to.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.