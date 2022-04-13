 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Russian soldiers are revolting, and not just for their war crimes   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"There is such farkery going on here, I'm telling you, 600 people have resigned from our brigade throughout this time, well about that much, give or take. Everyone is going home, they are just dumping their stuff and saying, 'I'm going home' and then leaving,'" he said.

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But not before committing war crimes and raping women in from of their dead husbands. F them all.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I gotta ask, is there a direct translation of terms like "farkery" from Russian, or is the translator taking liberties? I keep hearing quotes from Russians and Ukrainians that sound like something a US kid would say.
 
Turbozutek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?


Better deserter than fertiliser!
 
Ashelth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

But not before committing war crimes and raping women in from of their dead husbands. F them all.


Dehumanizing people is exactly how you get war crimes.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, they stink on ice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just saw a Russian soldier with no nose!
How does he smell?
Awful!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Perhaps as part of that effort, billboards have been spotted on public transportation in Russia offering "short-term contracts" with Russia's Armed Forces.

Very short. Cross the border and BOOM, contract over.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?


What if everybody did that???  On both sides of the war!  What would be have?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hopefully, the Russians' live-action revivals of Battleship Potemkin go well and they all revolt.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

But not before committing war crimes and raping women in from of their dead husbands. F them all.


This. Reading between the lines, they're saying they would be fine with everything if they were paid more. Well, that and not having their officers steal their shiat.
 
goodncold
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yep...one thing I learned during a short period working with Russian programmers.

Do not stiff Russians one penny on their pay. They will raise a stink about it.
 
alienated
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Its an op. A psy-op. In other words, this is disinfo being fed. the ruskies know their calls aren't secure.
I am sure a few have deserted, but no in the numbers being bandied about.

For reference :

( pic unrelated )

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No wonder those soldiers are stealing everything they can get their hands on.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mercenaries only work if you pay them.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?


At the beginning of the war, there was a crack team of mercenaries behind the regular Russian troops with the express purpose of shooting deserters. I wonder what could have happened to them.....
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oo, Vladimir Vladimirovich, you're in a bit of a pickle here.

Unhappy unpaid armies are the one thing evil dictators cannot afford to have in their regimes. You need them to support you when your people come for your head, not open the gates and lead the charge.

Looks like you've just screwed up every which way.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
These comments are Fire!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe if they paid their soldiers in dollars instead of rubles, they'd get more recruits.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The best war criminals
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I gotta ask, is there a direct translation of terms like "farkery" from Russian, or is the translator taking liberties? I keep hearing quotes from Russians and Ukrainians that sound like something a US kid would say.


I'm pretty sure that, much like Eskimos and their words for snow, Russians have hundreds of words for farkery. I'm pretty sure you can swear for a half hour without repeating yourself.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
These soldiers sound so much like Vietnam vets it's amazing to me. Once these people get home they will spread truth and despite all the propaganda I suspect Putin will never pull a win out of his hat. He might be able to declare something small and get the hell out, but that will only be if they drive the Russian army to the point of complete collapse inside Ukraine.

That will be damn hard and bloody work even with our best weapons. We need to see this is the time to get the gear on the field and give them the support they need to make it impossible for Putin to spin victory at home. It won't be long before Putin has an accidental retirement after that.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?


A quick search says that desertion in the Russian military can result in dishonorable discharge, forfeiture of pay, and up to 7 years in prison.  I'd bet that forced labor is also to be expected, too.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?

At the beginning of the war, there was a crack team of mercenaries behind the regular Russian troops with the express purpose of shooting deserters. I wonder what could have happened to them.....


I hope they got fragged.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"billboards have been spotted on public transportation in Russia offering "short-term contracts" with Russia's Armed Forces."

Quite short.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Do not stiff Russians one penny on their pay. They will raise a stink about it.

Do not stiff Russians one penny on their pay. They will raise a stink about it.


Shouldn't that be all workers? Why aren't you raising a stink about your employer stiffing people on pay? Unless you're the employer...
 
buravirgil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope this account isn't propaganda, or if it is, that it works. But hope implies doubt.

The Arab Spring was precipitated by Wikileaks and I thought: Maybe the web will more greatly democratize hierarchies around the world.

But this conflict is littered with social media attention seeking and disinformation. Media sources are greatly segmented to create a facsimile of choice for consumers.

I believe one supports violence as a political means, or one doesn't. I didn't support the invasion of Iraq. I don't support Putin's excuses to maintain Soviet 2.0 borders.

I mean...what is this article?

I won't kill because I didn't get paid!
I was willing to kill for a lot of money!

The internet will fail to penetrate the fog of war and I should not have expected it would.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?

At the beginning of the war, there was a crack team of mercenaries behind the regular Russian troops with the express purpose of shooting deserters. I wonder what could have happened to them.....


Russia is still trying to hire more mercenaries to shoot those mercenaries who deserted before shooting the deserters.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Very short. Cross the border and BOOM, contract over.

Very short. Cross the border and BOOM, contract over.


Well, shoot.
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Do not stiff Russians one penny on their pay. They will raise a stink about it.

Do not stiff Russians one penny on their pay. They will raise a stink about it.


Unlike good ole U.S. 'Merican programmers, those you can stiff all you want, multiple pennies, dollars even! Suckers!

/Is that you, Mr. Trump? How's that social media platform going?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Quite short.

Quite short.


'So do I just renew my contract after 2 weeks?'

'Da, but that will not be necessary'
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Russia is a grift factory. At this point the only safe way to do business with them is like with a drug dealer - cash for goods on the spot and everybody goes away.

They tricked the 1st wave of orcs by saying it was training. When that lie became obvious, some orcs decided to rape and pillage for their pay - but they've discovered the Ukrainians are not unarmed or cowardly, and the orcs have been dying in droves. Now Putin is promising huge payouts to fighters. Problem is, Russians know a promise of cash in the future for service now isn't just a lie, it's a them thinking you're stupid.

They make be revolting orcs, but they're not stupid enough to believe Putin's lies.
 
fruit flies like a banana [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I gotta ask, is there a direct translation of terms like "farkery" from Russian, or is the translator taking liberties? I keep hearing quotes from Russians and Ukrainians that sound like something a US kid would say.


Good translation is a creative act. If the original text had an informal style, then it wouldn't be a faithful translation to use formal English. But the idioms and slang don't have direct translations so you have to create something that has a similar feel but retains the original meaning as much as possible.
 
goodncold
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Do not stiff Russians one penny on their pay. They will raise a stink about it.

Do not stiff Russians one penny on their pay. They will raise a stink about it.

Unlike good ole U.S. 'Merican programmers, those you can stiff all you want, multiple pennies, dollars even! Suckers!

/Is that you, Mr. Trump? How's that social media platform going?


American programmers (and Canadian ones too) will go to accounting to see if an error occurred and solve the issue quietly.

Russian programmers will flip the tables and make sure everyone knows that someone didn't round properly.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good news. Their pay was doubled to 4000 Rubles. That's, what, $5 now?

/Pretty sure neither one is accurate
//For entertainment purposes only
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dehumanizing people is exactly how you get war crimes.

Dehumanizing people is exactly how you get war crimes.


Somebody should have told that to the russians.

"Oh, now you tell me!  Mischa, did you know that?"

Can a full human do what the russians did in Ukraine?  I know some full humans and cant imagine they would actually rape then murder children.  Only a subhumxn mutant or a full non human would do that sort of shiat. Posibbly a homunculus summoned by blood majicks.

Make the russians prove they are human.  Make them execute their whole military for being subhuxn mutant monsters.  Have their own mothers do it to them as penance for fornicating with the beast and producing a subhumxn monster.  Only blood can purge the sins of russia.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?

Better deserter than fertiliser!

firstpost.comView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dehumanizing people is exactly how you get war crimes.

Dehumanizing people is exactly how you get war crimes.


Being overbroad about who you carelessly define as 'human' is exactly how you get nazi vermin that commit them.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Amazing how many people signed up for fascism and imperialism only to turn tail when they didn't get paid.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Russia is a grift factory. At this point the only safe way to do business with them is like with a drug dealer - cash for goods on the spot and everybody goes away.

They tricked the 1st wave of orcs by saying it was training. When that lie became obvious, some orcs decided to rape and pillage for their pay - but they've discovered the Ukrainians are not unarmed or cowardly, and the orcs have been dying in droves. Now Putin is promising huge payouts to fighters. Problem is, Russians know a promise of cash in the future for service now isn't just a lie, it's a them thinking you're stupid.

They make be revolting orcs, but they're not stupid enough to believe Putin's lies.


Stop pretending they're not human and accept man's inhumanity to man.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?

Won't they be severely punished if they abandon the war and just go home?

At the beginning of the war, there was a crack team of mercenaries behind the regular Russian troops with the express purpose of shooting deserters. I wonder what could have happened to them.....

I hope they got fragged.


It is more likely that the checks stopped coming and, then, they F-d off.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Maybe if they paid their soldiers in dollars instead of rubles, they'd get more recruits.


That certainly works for the US army.
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The only Butcher of Syria that Vlad can afford at the moment. . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

buravirgil: I hope this account isn't propaganda, or if it is, that it works. But hope implies doubt.

The Arab Spring was precipitated by Wikileaks and I thought: Maybe the web will more greatly democratize hierarchies around the world.

But this conflict is littered with social media attention seeking and disinformation. Media sources are greatly segmented to create a facsimile of choice for consumers.

I believe one supports violence as a political means, or one doesn't. I didn't support the invasion of Iraq. I don't support Putin's excuses to maintain Soviet 2.0 borders.

I mean...what is this article?

I won't kill because I didn't get paid!
I was willing to kill for a lot of money!

The internet will fail to penetrate the fog of war and I should not have expected it would.


I'd expect that it takes a lot of belief in what he has been told to get a solider to put his life on the line and enter hostile territory.  The promise of loot always helps, but that also implies a belief that they can keep it.

They can ignore a lot of lies that don't really matter to them.  But lying about pay is something immediate and personal, and causes them to wonder about how much the rest of what they are there for is all bullshait.

There's the money, and the exposure of lies.  And both at the same time can have a powerful effect.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So they're fine with genocide, just not unpaid genocide.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Private_Citizen: Russia is a grift factory. At this point the only safe way to do business with them is like with a drug dealer - cash for goods on the spot and everybody goes away.

They tricked the 1st wave of orcs by saying it was training. When that lie became obvious, some orcs decided to rape and pillage for their pay - but they've discovered the Ukrainians are not unarmed or cowardly, and the orcs have been dying in droves. Now Putin is promising huge payouts to fighters. Problem is, Russians know a promise of cash in the future for service now isn't just a lie, it's a them thinking you're stupid.

They make be revolting orcs, but they're not stupid enough to believe Putin's lies.

Stop pretending they're not human and accept man's inhumanity to man.


Sorry to burst your bubble, but people who rape babies have surrendered their Human card. They are monsters wearing the skin of man.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: buravirgil: I hope this account isn't propaganda, or if it is, that it works. But hope implies doubt.

The Arab Spring was precipitated by Wikileaks and I thought: Maybe the web will more greatly democratize hierarchies around the world.

But this conflict is littered with social media attention seeking and disinformation. Media sources are greatly segmented to create a facsimile of choice for consumers.

I believe one supports violence as a political means, or one doesn't. I didn't support the invasion of Iraq. I don't support Putin's excuses to maintain Soviet 2.0 borders.

I mean...what is this article?

I won't kill because I didn't get paid!
I was willing to kill for a lot of money!

The internet will fail to penetrate the fog of war and I should not have expected it would.

I'd expect that it takes a lot of belief in what he has been told to get a solider to put his life on the line and enter hostile territory.  The promise of loot always helps, but that also implies a belief that they can keep it.

They can ignore a lot of lies that don't really matter to them.  But lying about pay is something immediate and personal, and causes them to wonder about how much the rest of what they are there for is all bullshait.

There's the money, and the exposure of lies.  And both at the same time can have a powerful effect.


Not paying your soldiers is like the number one thing you can do to get yourself overthrown.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Russia is a grift factory. At this point the only safe way to do business with them is like with a drug dealer - cash for goods on the spot and everybody goes away.

They tricked the 1st wave of orcs by saying it was training. When that lie became obvious, some orcs decided to rape and pillage for their pay - but they've discovered the Ukrainians are not unarmed or cowardly, and the orcs have been dying in droves. Now Putin is promising huge payouts to fighters. Problem is, Russians know a promise of cash in the future for service now isn't just a lie, it's a them thinking you're stupid.

They make be revolting orcs, but they're not stupid enough to believe Putin's lies.


It would appear that if they "knew" it was a lie, some of them went anyway.

While I agree with your analogy about the drug dealer, good luck getting any government to pay up-front for anything, much less some low-level cannon-fodder soldier.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: thatboyoverthere: Private_Citizen: Russia is a grift factory. At this point the only safe way to do business with them is like with a drug dealer - cash for goods on the spot and everybody goes away.

They tricked the 1st wave of orcs by saying it was training. When that lie became obvious, some orcs decided to rape and pillage for their pay - but they've discovered the Ukrainians are not unarmed or cowardly, and the orcs have been dying in droves. Now Putin is promising huge payouts to fighters. Problem is, Russians know a promise of cash in the future for service now isn't just a lie, it's a them thinking you're stupid.

They make be revolting orcs, but they're not stupid enough to believe Putin's lies.

Stop pretending they're not human and accept man's inhumanity to man.

Sorry to burst your bubble, but people who rape babies have surrendered their Human card. They are monsters wearing the skin of man.


In that case we better gun down the entirety of the us military then for Vietnam.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Good translation is a creative act. If the original text had an informal style, then it wouldn't be a faithful translation to use formal English. But the idioms and slang don't have direct translations so you have to create something that has a similar feel but retains the original meaning as much as possible.

Good translation is a creative act. If the original text had an informal style, then it wouldn't be a faithful translation to use formal English. But the idioms and slang don't have direct translations so you have to create something that has a similar feel but retains the original meaning as much as possible.


Exactly this. Russian for "don't bullshiat me" translates as "don't hang noodles from my ears." Translating that literally would not enhance communication, either way.
 
