(AOL)   Nearly 86% of U.S. COVID cases caused by BA.2.
36
36 Comments
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it will refuse to go on an airplane.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because this country is filled with foos. And they don't require pity.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never understand how BA wasn't a junkie with all the smack they kept doping him with to get him on a plane.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pandemic will never end, as long as 30% of the population willfully rejects measures to prevent it.  Thousands of people are dying every week in the US, for absolutely no reason, other than people want to be assholes about it.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for those who were commenting on the cruise ship covid situation, I tested negative on return and have gotten no notifications of any infections from my ship. As I said they took sanitation quite serious.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They hit him with sodium pentothal in most cases or spiked his milk with double it triple dose of Valium...
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It will never end anyway.  Vaccination doesn't keep you from getting it, it helps keep you from dying from it.  It's just the new normal now.  Barring a major breakthrough in medicine where the virus can actually be eliminated, it's something we'll deal with for the rest of our lives.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Vaccination gives you a 90+% chance of not getting it. And the boosters help with further variants.

Those are pretty good odds of not getting it.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Screw you subby. That movie was way better than it had any right to be. The casting was on point.

My only complaint, not enough compressed air tank rockets.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Yeah there was a lot of bullshiat messaging coming from up top about vaccines from the start.  You aren't eradicating a coronavirus. And they had people brainwashed it was going to stop COVID completely.  It was always going to be endemic.
 
p51d007
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gee, the current active version of covid, is the one that has the highest "positive" rate.

reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

While it is sad if a person who was immuno-compromised or had some underlining health issue died needlessly from COVID but I am well past the point of caring about anti-vaxxers getting their comeuppance. I now firmly believe the more covidiots die the better.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What do the hospitalization numbers look like since we decided masks were passé?  Have they spiked at all?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

?  No context here.  We could have 100 cases with 86% having this variant or 100000000 cases and have the same %.  Fools or not it would be 86%
This is not a thing that needs pity it's an indication of how viral this one is compared to past variants.  It's managed to overcome 1a which beat delta which beat alpha Erich managed to cover the earth in just a few months.   Now do you understand why it being 86% of cases is important?
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

We had a chance to virtually eliminate it in the beginning, to slow its mutation so drastically by denying it viable hosts that we could easily respond to it.  But no, people are idiots.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is it still killing the unvaccinated? We could use a little more help, with the mid-terms coming up.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It will keep infecting until we give it its own name.
It doesn't want to be known as "Sub Variant ba2".
All it wants is a new, cool name.

It told me this.
 
CCNP
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Thankfully, the media have removed those annoying Covid Death trackers.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Well, a lot of people like me don't really understand vaccines. We don't get in depth explanations.

We get a measles vaccine when we're kids so we don't get measles. We get a yellow fever vaccine when we travel so we don't get yellow fever. Smallpox and polio were eradicated by vaccinating everybody. So it's not a big leap to assume once we had a COVID vaccine it was solved once and for all.

/ but
// ONCE AND FOR ALL!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Well good. Accept that this is how the world is and move on to something else. These threads where Fark dances on the latest grave of an antivaxxer have gotten repetitive.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
About early to mid May our hospitals in the US should be getting pretty filled up.

The timing for this wave with summer weather may blunt it a bit, but considering how many people have gone into "it's all over" mode and how we've dropped even the bare minimum public health measures - like masking - it most likely won't be near enough to avoid another hospital crunch.

Once they hit capacity again, and elective and non-essential healthcare services are once again a problem to access, it will be more difficult for us - and our families and colleagues basking in toxic positivity - to deny that we have a problem. Though I have confidence in our collective ability to try anyway well past the point where it makes even superficial sense practically or ethically.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

It's less obvious than you think it is.  The reason there keeps being a strain we can describe that way is only because it keeps getting more virulent and outcompeting its previous mutations.  It is also entirely possible that there could be several strains which are equally virulent and which make up equal numbers of positive cases.  That's what happens with the common cold; the reason people get colds all the time is they just get different versions of different viruses (mostly rhinovirus) that are all floating around.  There's no primary strain of the cold that everyone gets.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

It is still worth vilifying them for making us all live with this due to their stupidity.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I wonder what historical plagues would look like if we could analyze them this closely. There were probably several different "Black Deaths".
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The numbers in the AC dependent states (Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, Floriduh) will get an uptick with the arrival of swamp-ass season.

While the north all runs outside I to the fresh air, they are running into the crispy cold AC to breathe recirculating air.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

They have?  https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/covid-cases.html It's still all there.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Only for a few months unfortunately.  My booster is 6 months old so my protection  is 30% or less and I cannot get another booster yet
 
scanson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Just don't try to pass the clips .
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Virulence refers to the potential for severe illness, which is often not correlated with fitness or transmissibility.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

And worthless.

Much of the case reporting and testing has been scaled back or eliminated, most tests are now done at home and not reported. Wastewater monitoring has been rolled back in many places as well. Experts say we're only seeing about 1 in 7 cases in the official reported numbers now, which is why I myself stopped looking at the case trackers and I'll be periodically checking in on hospital bed availability in the coming weeks/months instead.

But of course... by the time the hospitals are filling up we've already got a couple weeks more rising infections and deaths locked in. So even if we reverse course immediately on anything once the hospitals actually hit capacity it will have been too late for a lot of folks already.
 
mrmaster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Same here. Hopefully they get an omicron variant booster approved before Winter in the US arrives.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

There were.  We tend to think of it in terms of the Big Plague of the mid 14th century, but It wasn't just one event.  Waves of plague covered different sections of Europe for decades years before it finally went away.  There were severe plague outbreaks in  1360, 1370, 1382 and it made regular appearances all through the 15th century as well.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

It's possible you might still be able to get one, though you may have to pay for it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The bubonic plague that caused the Black Death persisted and caused epidemics until the late 17/early 1800s.
 
