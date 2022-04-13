 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Comic Sands)   Ohio school district bans children's book about being a unicorn because it promotes "gay lifestyles", however the author says it's about learning self-acceptance after he had a brain tumor   (comicsands.com) divider line
128
    More: Asinine, Brain tumor, Columbus, Ohio, book's author Jason Tharp, LGBT, High school, Ohio school district, Book, Unicorn  
•       •       •

1101 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Apr 2022 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



128 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was simply confused and people were taking stuff down and...they said we had to take anything down with unicorns and rainbows."

"I'm not here to entertain adults that want to project their own whatever issues onto a children's book, I'm here to create books that inspire kids to dream big, embrace themselves, understand the importance of self-kindness... being a human is not easy."

"If an adult is struggling, that's what therapy's for, not my kids' books."

... GQP: nailed it! *hifives*
 
GhostOfAChance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The ban came following an emergency meeting the district called to address a single complaint from one parent in the district about an upcoming event in which the book's author Jason Tharp was going to read it at a school in Delaware, Ohio. "

Can we please stop making the ravings of individual homophobes into public emergencies? Instead of an emergency school board meeting, sounds like there needed to be an intervention for this parent involving something like a hefty dose of Thorazine. Because "I SEE GHEY PEOPLE ERRYWHERE AND THERE COMING RIGHT FOR US!" is f*cking unhinged.

/ F*ck the GQP's "gay people are all groomers" bullshiat that's helping fuel this
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay now it's time for liberals to start demanding the removal of Atlas Shrugged and other right wing fantasy from schools.

Remove the books where any character has straight parents as a violation of the law about teaching gender roles or whatever.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Okay now it's time for liberals to start demanding the removal of Atlas Shrugged and other right wing fantasy from schools.

Remove the books where any character has straight parents as a violation of the law about teaching gender roles or whatever.


I tried so hard to read atlas shrugged.

Knowing the reading capability of the average right winger there is no farking way they read that book. I doubt they could even read the cliff notes.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what point do we remember that we don't actually have to listen to one crap-bag parent's complaints?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not here to entertain adults that want to project their own whatever issues onto a children's book, I'm here to create books that inspire kids to dream big, embrace themselves, understand the importance of self-kindness... being a human is not easy."

Unfortunately, Mr. Tharp, you've just learned a painful and humiliating lesson about who gets to decide the meaning behind a piece of art in America. The artist does not; the beholder does.
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe they'll get some of that $220BLN (insanity) budget for New York...on top of the City budget
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess: there were some rainbows involved... and this unicorn horn looks really suspicious...

IT'S A GAY BOOK!!!!!
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: null: Okay now it's time for liberals to start demanding the removal of Atlas Shrugged and other right wing fantasy from schools.

Remove the books where any character has straight parents as a violation of the law about teaching gender roles or whatever.

I tried so hard to read atlas shrugged.

Knowing the reading capability of the average right winger there is no farking way they read that book. I doubt they could even read the cliff notes.


Why do you think they had to *try* to make a movie out of it.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was a seagull that made me gay
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Okay now it's time for liberals to start demanding the removal of Atlas Shrugged and other right wing fantasy from schools.

Remove the books where any character has straight parents as a violation of the law about teaching gender roles or whatever.


Ayn Rand does write for children as her target audience.

I'd assume anyway, based on the content.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of an article I saw a decade ago for "The Dirty Cowboy" being thought of as porn from a concerned parent. It was on FARK during that time.

https://www.fark.com/comments/7113229/You-know-its-a-slow-news-day-if-you-read-about-a-school-board-deciding-that-a-childrens-book-is-borderline-porn-with-art-from-book-for-you-to-decide-if-it-is
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican approved book for children:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Republicans for ya.  Reading whatever they want into anything.  Which is all the more bizarre when they can't read.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DissonantEscapist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right thrives on inflicting pain, suffering, and shame on themselves and the world around them. Anything that allows for self-acceptance threatens their existence.

Even the ones able to distinguish between LGBTQ+ and a brain tumult still know exactly what they are trying to smother.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See Dick make a milkshake for Jane.  That's nice, Dick.  See Dick use a recipe from Bob Saget.  That's nice, Bob.  See Jane sleep on the floor.  Sleep, Jane, sleep!  See Spot pee on Jane.  Pee, Spot, pee!  See Dick pee on Jane.  Pee, Dick, pee!  See Dick remove Janes shoes and get down to business.  Get down, Dick, get down!

Approved by Ohio School Board, 2022.  Nothin at all woke in that book.
 
DissonantEscapist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brain *tumor*
 
GhostOfAChance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: null: Okay now it's time for liberals to start demanding the removal of Atlas Shrugged and other right wing fantasy from schools.

Remove the books where any character has straight parents as a violation of the law about teaching gender roles or whatever.

Ayn Rand does write for children as her target audience.

I'd assume anyway, based on the content.


Sadly her books tend to turn chronological adults back into toddlers with severe cases of oppositional defiant disorder.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlie the Unicorn
Youtube CsGYh8AacgY


IDK, charlies friends seem pretty gay to me.
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the first place, God made idiots. That was for practice. Then he made school boards.
-Mark Twain
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: null: Okay now it's time for liberals to start demanding the removal of Atlas Shrugged and other right wing fantasy from schools.

Remove the books where any character has straight parents as a violation of the law about teaching gender roles or whatever.

I tried so hard to read atlas shrugged.

Knowing the reading capability of the average right winger there is no farking way they read that book. I doubt they could even read the cliff notes.


Reading Atlas Shrugged doesn't require any intellecrual capacity.  But it does require a tolerance for horrifically bad writing.  I gave up after about 20 pages.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: I tried so hard to read atlas shrugged.


Same.  I read a LOT.  I have slogged through the entire Wheel of Time series, and at least 4 of those 1200+ page books are considered nigh unreadable.  Atlas Shrugged makes them all seem like skimming a pamphlet with lots of pictures.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have told this story before, but when I was a reporter, I covered a school board meeting where a parent asked the board to remove a book from the school library because it promoted homosexuality. I don't remember the name of the book, but it was a children's book about two polar bears who were friends and had misadventures. Because they were males and close friends, this man thought they were gay.

This parent also was the biggest closet case I've ever seen.

The board voted to keep the book because nobody saw the latent homosexual content of this book that only existed in this man's head. I interviewed the author, and he thought it was absurd.
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 467x600]


I see your problem, right (reading) there.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Unicorn Song - The Irish Rovers - Lyrics ,
Youtube h4bc9UwZsYs
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until she finds out what unicorn means to swinger community.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: Let me guess: there were some rainbows involved... and this unicorn horn looks really suspicious...

IT'S A GAY BOOK!!!!!


Job 39:10 "Canst thou bind the unicorn with his band in the furrow? or will he harrow the valleys after thee?"


Psalm 22:21 "But my horn shalt thou exalt like the horn of an unicorn: I shall be anointed with fresh oil."

Deuteronomy 33:17 "His glory is like the firstling of his bullock, and his horns are like the horns of unicorns: with them he shall push the people together to the ends of the earth: and they are the ten thousands of Ephraim, and they are the thousands of Manasseh."
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Okay now it's time for liberals to start demanding the removal of Atlas Shrugged and other right wing fantasy from schools.

Remove the books where any character has straight parents as a violation of the law about teaching gender roles or whatever.


Is that even IN any school libraries?  They tend to be on the smaller side so the Fiction section is kept to things with literary value.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

i0.wp.comView Full Size


"Are Dragons gay, Phil? Mighty warrior priests wielding golden staffs, I suppose they're gay, too?"

The IT Crowd - Series 4 - Episode 1 - Role play with Moss
Youtube SyuFLxQZf78
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: null: Okay now it's time for liberals to start demanding the removal of Atlas Shrugged and other right wing fantasy from schools.

Remove the books where any character has straight parents as a violation of the law about teaching gender roles or whatever.

I tried so hard to read atlas shrugged.

Knowing the reading capability of the average right winger there is no farking way they read that book. I doubt they could even read the cliff notes.


At least with The Fountainhead I learned some things about architecture.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if the illustrations didn't all have a unicorn somewhere with a rainbow coming out of its butt...
 
pxsteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gin Buddy:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Maybe stop trying to push alternative lifestyles to our children.  96% of people are straight.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently there is no longer a non-gay use of rainbows. If you see a rainbow in the sky, that is Mother Nature pushing a insidious gay agenda, and you probably should just gouge your own eyes out so you don't get converted. Unless you're already gay, I suppose, in which case, enjoy the rainbow.

Honestly, I sometimes question whether the continued existence of the human race is really a good idea.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appear to be missing the part where a gay lifestyle is a bad thing that warrants banning.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopompous: [i0.wp.com image 480x240] [View Full Size image _x_]
[i0.wp.com image 480x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

"Are Dragons gay, Phil? Mighty warrior priests wielding golden staffs, I suppose they're gay, too?"

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SyuFLxQZf78?start=87]


God, that show farking KILLS me. It's really a shame that I con only rewatch it every 3 years or so.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a reluctant Ohioan, let me reiterate:

DON'T TELL ME THAT MY WILLFUL, POLITICALLY-MOTIVATED AND INSULTING MISINTERPRETATION OF THE FACTS ISN'T VALID!
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkimball: maybe they'll get some of that $220BLN (insanity) budget for New York...on top of the City budget


?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  We've already entered the final stage of authoritarian rule: comically absurd over reach.

At this rate we will be at North Korean levels of overkill by August.  Like, Alabama will outlaw the color pink, or some shiat.
 
ippolit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxsteel: Gin Buddy:

[Fark user image 467x600]


Maybe stop trying to push alternative lifestyles to our children.  96% of people are straight.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhetrick [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess some people have children when what they really want is a My Little Clonie play set.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Okay now it's time for liberals to start demanding the removal of Atlas Shrugged and other right wing fantasy from schools.

Remove the books where any character has straight parents as a violation of the law about teaching gender roles or whatever.


I don't know of any children's books that have straight parents though?
 
GhostOfAChance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxsteel: Gin Buddy:

[Fark user image 467x600]


Maybe stop trying to push alternative lifestyles to our children.  96% of people are straight.


Have you considered that maybe, just maybe, whipping your homophobia out in public and waving it around like it's something to be proud of isn't a good look?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's not to understand, if you let kids read about recovery from cancer, they're all going to run out and get cancer!   That's science!

What?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxsteel: Gin Buddy:

[Fark user image 467x600]


Maybe stop trying to push alternative lifestyles to our children.  96% of people are straight.


That's nice.

What exactly does that have to do with this article about right wing morons thinking a picture of a pipe is phallic?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Psychopompous: [i0.wp.com image 480x240] [View Full Size image _x_]
[i0.wp.com image 480x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

"Are Dragons gay, Phil? Mighty warrior priests wielding golden staffs, I suppose they're gay, too?"

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SyuFLxQZf78?start=87]

God, that show farking KILLS me. It's really a shame that I con only rewatch it every 3 years or so.


I heartily recommend Richard Ayoade's Gadgetman and Travelman series.
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC.

There are no gay characters in this book. There is no discussion about being gay in this book. The author didn't write the book as an allegory about being gay.

This book is all about finding acceptance for being different. And shiatbag Repubs can't STAND that.
 
Displayed 50 of 128 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.