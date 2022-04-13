 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Time and temperature telephone lines across the U.S. are returning from the dead -- and a million people call each month   (tampabay.com) divider line
38 Comments
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was a kid back in the 70's I used to call the weather number every hour on the hour, otherwise I'd have no idea what the temperature and other weather conditions were. Can't check your cell phone. No cell phones. Can't look on the internet. No internet. Can't turn on the Weather Channel. No Weather Channel. And with no Time number to call how would you know what time it was to set your clock or watch? Kids today don't know how easy they have it. Everything in the palm of their hand....including porn on demand. We had to look for dirty magazines in the woods or find our father's dirty magazines. In a pinch National Geographic or the Spiegel catalog underwear section would do.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
521-8463. Still works but you have to listen to a religious ad before getting the time/temp.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I had just started mentioning how unbelievable these would sound to kids, that there used to be a phone number you would call to get the time, as though your phone didn't automatically set itself
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some day you will miss us and rue the day!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

majestic: 521-8463. Still works but you have to listen to a religious ad before getting the time/temp.


867-5209
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, and welcome to Moviefone.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: majestic: 521-8463. Still works but you have to listen to a religious ad before getting the time/temp.

867-5209


Dude you just called Jenny's next-door neighbor.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Some day you will miss us and rue the day!
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 177x285][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 224x224]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: When I was a kid back in the 70's I used to call the weather number every hour on the hour, otherwise I'd have no idea what the temperature and other weather conditions were.


When I was a kid back in the 1870's, we just looked out the window...
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At the tone, Pacific Standard Time will be.... eight eleven, and forty seconds.  **BEEEEP!!!** "

Ah yes, I remember calling to set my watch.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Switch between Dial-A-Joke, Dial-A-Prayer, and Dial-An-Atheist
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, we didn't have weather.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when OS 7 first introduced NTP support for setting the system clock, and I synced to time.nist.gov.

And the thrill I got when the hourly chime would go off the exact instant the 6pm national news program started.

Yes.  I am a nerd.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, dude. That was a long-ass farking advertisement have to listen through to get to the farking time and temp, man.

Almost as bad as the ads the farking videos on news websites.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Switch between Dial-A-Joke, Dial-A-Prayer, and Dial-An-Atheist


Don't forget Dial a Ho.

/obscure
//even on Fark
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a smartphone that has all of that and more. Probably on the home screen...
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cities mentioned in TFA are all in Florida, so the average caller is probably 120 years old and still remembers when phone numbers only had one digit.
 
fataldragonfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid I could call in and after the time and temperature it would proceed to read a children's story.
 
Kinan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: wingnut396: majestic: 521-8463. Still works but you have to listen to a religious ad before getting the time/temp.

867-5209

Dude you just called Jenny's next-door neighbor.


And she answered!

Ouch.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
775-4321 still works but you need a 207 first if you aren't in Maine anymore. Back then you only needed to dial 5 digits if you were calling from your onion phone which we kept on our belts which was the style at the time.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Operators are standing by:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stylistic edit: ...which we kept on our belts which as was the style at the time
 
rfenster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wingnut396: majestic: 521-8463. Still works but you have to listen to a religious ad before getting the time/temp.

867-5209


So close...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Operators are standing by:


[Fark user image 610x463]


Including the automated ones!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Gin Buddy: Operators are standing by:


[Fark user image 610x463]

Including the automated ones!

[Fark user image image 630x555]


Lukket (or someone) should shop that dude into your photo.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Walker: When I was a kid back in the 70's I used to call the weather number every hour on the hour, otherwise I'd have no idea what the temperature and other weather conditions were.

When I was a kid back in the 1870's, we just looked out the window...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: wingnut396: majestic: 521-8463. Still works but you have to listen to a religious ad before getting the time/temp.

867-5209

Dude you just called Jenny's next-door neighbor.


that's how funny is done.
Subtle, and had to I think.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When posting numbers here, don't forget the area codes, folks...
 
mikey15
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In addition
kids today don't understand the phrase
"One ringy dingy" or "is this the party to who I am speaking"
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jakedata: 775-4321 still works but you need a 207 first if you aren't in Maine anymore. Back then you only needed to dial 5 digits if you were calling from your onion phone which we kept on our belts which was the style at the time.



"Dial"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Back in high school (early 90s), I used to call the time number a few minutes before 10pm and wait.

My girlfriend would call at 10pm, and then I'd switch over (call waiting).  This would prevent the phones in the house from ringing and waking my mom.

I want to say the number was 555-1212.  I was in a Bell Atlantic area.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
From the dead? I thought their time had passed already.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fano: And here I had just started mentioning how unbelievable these would sound to kids, that there used to be a phone number you would call to get the time, as though your phone didn't automatically set itself


Up until 7 years ago our regional fire emergency center used the same 1920s telegraph system connected to red pull boxes containing hand wound dynamos attached to thick wires connected to a central telegraph center about 15 miles away.
Boston still has some of these active.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Anyone remember Dial-a-Nazi?   You could rarely get through, but once in awhile you would hear the manifesto.  I guess they updated the message once in awhile.
 
Artist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Life in the sticks......
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Many, many years ago I worked for a company that did horoscopes, jokes, sports scores, news headlines, etc. on the phone. We would type up our copy and then go into little booths to record the various clips. People could dial in and listen to them. It was kind of fun. I did overnights.
 
Chevello
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think ours was 853-1212. Started out as the 213 area code, then 818 and then 626. The last time I dialed it was probably from a rotary phone.
 
