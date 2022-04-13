 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Seattle rent increased by 19% since last year, raising the cost of a modest refrigerator box to unaffordable levels for many   (kiro7.com) divider line
161 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2022 at 12:00 PM (30 minutes ago)



keiverarrow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And it weas already stupid high after a stupid number of years of stupidly tall hikes
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
City of Greed.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's why I always bring my own facilities with me at all times:

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The rent on that box can't go much Haier
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And we will all float on anyway.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whidbey: City of Greed.


I heard hedge funds were going around buying up rental properties around the country. How much of Seattle falls into that category?
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know what would be fantastic? 

If there was a minimum apartment size : like ... 1000 Sq Ft.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How much of the "labor shortage" is related to people moving to places where rent matches pay?
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rubi_con_man: You know what would be fantastic? 

If there was a minimum apartment size : like ... 1000 Sq Ft.


My first apartment in Seattle was 700 sqft, for $700 a month, in 2001. It's always been horrible there, I left when I realized I wasn't going to be able to afford a house in a decent area.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The rent on that box can't go much Haier


Either it can't more or it Kenmore
 
Rent Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As the owner of a nice house in an insane market, I approve of this.

/ Selling this summer
// Might retire
/// Tres
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Okay, enough stories about rent increases. It is a daily occurrence.
Let's talk about more important stories.
"Hey, did you hear about Britney being pregnant again?"
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here is a thought... if rent is too high somewhere, move, get a roommate, or a better job. When I was young and poor, I did all three. Eventually the third option was the best option. Now I own a couple rental properties and get to watch facebookers whine about evil landlords, yet none of my tenants are interested in owning right now, especially when things like roofs and furnaces are magically replaced without any effort or cost to them.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: rubi_con_man: You know what would be fantastic? 

If there was a minimum apartment size : like ... 1000 Sq Ft.

My first apartment in Seattle was 700 sqft, for $700 a month, in 2001. It's always been horrible there, I left when I realized I wasn't going to be able to afford a house in a decent area.


$700 for a 700sqft apartment in 2001? Must have been at a luxury building.

In 2009, you could find $1000 for a 1000sqft 2 bedroom.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: optimistic_cynic: rubi_con_man: You know what would be fantastic? 

If there was a minimum apartment size : like ... 1000 Sq Ft.

My first apartment in Seattle was 700 sqft, for $700 a month, in 2001. It's always been horrible there, I left when I realized I wasn't going to be able to afford a house in a decent area.

$700 for a 700sqft apartment in 2001? Must have been at a luxury building.

In 2009, you could find $1000 for a 1000sqft 2 bedroom.


I wish. It was an older building in capital hill.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
 

Here is a thought... if rent is too high somewhere, move, get a roommate, or a better job. When I was young and poor, I did all three. Eventually the third option was the best option. Now I own a couple rental properties and get to watch facebookers whine about evil landlords, yet none of my tenants are interested in owning right now, especially when things like roofs and furnaces are magically replaced without any effort or cost to them.


I did all that too.  Then I got my own house, and I'm happy to live in it now.  I didn't think it was necessary to become a  landlord so that I could live in a bigger, nicer house, while I took money from other people to finance my lifestyle upgrade.
But that's me.  I"m a bad American.  I don't know how to capitalize.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Must have been on the corridors then. mine was up near the 15th Ave corridor and it was a bit cheaper (closer to the Singles apartment building). 

If there was a minimum apartment size : like ... 1000 Sq Ft.

My first apartment in Seattle was 700 sqft, for $700 a month, in 2001. It's always been horrible there, I left when I realized I wasn't going to be able to afford a house in a decent area.

$700 for a 700sqft apartment in 2001? Must have been at a luxury building.

In 2009, you could find $1000 for a 1000sqft 2 bedroom.

I wish. It was an older building in capital hill.


Must have been on the corridors then. mine was up near the 15th Ave corridor and it was a bit cheaper (closer to the Singles apartment building).
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ah ok, I was a block off broadway. In 2008ish I moved to bvue and was paying about 1500 for ~1300 sqft. 

If there was a minimum apartment size : like ... 1000 Sq Ft.

My first apartment in Seattle was 700 sqft, for $700 a month, in 2001. It's always been horrible there, I left when I realized I wasn't going to be able to afford a house in a decent area.

$700 for a 700sqft apartment in 2001? Must have been at a luxury building.

In 2009, you could find $1000 for a 1000sqft 2 bedroom.

I wish. It was an older building in capital hill.

Must have been on the corridors then. mine was up near the 15th Ave corridor and it was a bit cheaper (closer to the Singles apartment building).


Ah ok, I was a block off broadway. In 2008ish I moved to bvue and was paying about 1500 for ~1300 sqft.
 
clovercat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I guess nobody on Fark ever heard of iBuyers or corporate housing. Looks like we're doom.

A Bloomberg News analysis of more than 100,000 property records shows that Zillow and the two other biggest iBuyers, Opendoor Technologies and Offerpad Solutions, are selling thousands of homes to landlords backed by KKR & Co., Cerberus Capital Management, Blackstone, and other large institutions. In many cases, those properties are never even listed, further squeezing average buyers out of competitive housing markets.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OK Boomer.  Blame the victims, nobody has a right to criticize this shiat.


OK Boomer.  Blame the victims, nobody has a right to criticize this shiat.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My money-grubbing father-in-law would burble on endlessly about how high rents were getting out of control, going on and on about how the last place he rented was only $50/month.

I put a stop to this by simply asking: If you wanted to rent out your basement today, would you then charge $50 or $2000 like everyone else?

Well of course, Mr moneygrubber said he's charge $2000, like everyone else is.

Needless to say, never got along with the SOB.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oblig.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tansa: Here is a thought... if rent is too high somewhere, move, get a roommate, or a better job. When I was young and poor, I did all three. Eventually the third option was the best option. Now I own a couple rental properties and get to watch facebookers whine about evil landlords, yet none of my tenants are interested in owning right now, especially when things like roofs and furnaces are magically replaced without any effort or cost to them.


People *are* interested in owning, when renting a mediocre 3 bedroom house is now over two grand a month, with zero return the day your (now six month in a lot of cases) lease ends and you hand over the keys, $25,000 poorer in just one year with nothing to show for it.

My rent went up four times over three years, the last because the home owner decided to make it a six month lease and raised it twice in a year because fark you, that's why.

I can't find a studio apartment for under a thousand bucks.

I'd own if I could, but I can't afford it now that I'm single after losing my husband. And a house that was 250k five years ago is now twice that.

Basically because fark you, that's why*

*not the actual you, just the sentiment in general we have in this country towards its citizens..
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seattle? Nobody lives there any more.  It's too crowded.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

That's the same price:$1/sq.ft. 

If there was a minimum apartment size : like ... 1000 Sq Ft.

My first apartment in Seattle was 700 sqft, for $700 a month, in 2001. It's always been horrible there, I left when I realized I wasn't going to be able to afford a house in a decent area.

$700 for a 700sqft apartment in 2001? Must have been at a luxury building.

In 2009, you could find $1000 for a 1000sqft 2 bedroom.

I wish. It was an older building in capital hill.


That's the same price:$1/sq.ft.
 
deanis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Minneapolis is the same way. But there are tons of upscale apts being built. Can't figure out where the renters are coming from.
 
