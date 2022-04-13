 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   ♪ Imagine Lennon's drum set / It's not easy if you try / because that priceless drum set / was stolen by some guy ♪   (kiro7.com) divider line
    George Harrison, The Beatles, priceless drum, drum kit, John Lennon  
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he beat the drums as hard as he beat his wife?

/Have fun guys
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
inb4 angry Boomers upset Lennon's song is:

a) about communism and b) that Lennon had money
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone wanted to be Ringo.
Someone wanted to be Ringo.
 
puckrock2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alan White's drum set, subby. And he's more than just "Lennon's drummer": he's played on every Yes album since 1973.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3rd best drummer in the Beatles?
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was actually Alan White's drum set, not Lennon's. But got to get the Boomer clicks somehow. You know, there are other bands besides the Beatles?
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, Alan played on the Life Peace In Toronto album.

I wonder why John got him? Lennon music is more Ringo than Yes (and I love Yes)


 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Samsquantch: It was actually Alan White's drum set, not Lennon's. But got to get the Boomer clicks somehow. You know, there are other bands besides the Beatles?


I see you're here to get the Zoomer clicks.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty skimpy kit.
 
Cashew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: 3rd best drummer in the Beatles?


* ba dum tss*
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Pretty skimpy kit.


Made me think of Terry Bozzio


 
El Rich-o
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Alan White's drum set, subby. And he's more than just "Lennon's drummer": he's played on every Yes album since 1973.


Of course when he joined Yes he traded his drum kit in for a bunch of cardboard boxes, at least that's what it sounded like.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Turbo Cojones: Pretty skimpy kit.

Made me think of Terry Bozzio




*cue Black Page*
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whidbey: Marcos P: Turbo Cojones: Pretty skimpy kit.

Made me think of Terry Bozzio



*cue Black Page*


Nice
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd check with the grandkid's friends first.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whidbey: inb4 angry Boomers upset Lennon's song is:

a) about communism and b) that Lennon had money


Walk Hard Beatles ALTERNATE Scene
Youtube U6FisY0y928
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Samsquantch: It was actually Alan White's drum set, not Lennon's. But got to get the Boomer clicks somehow. You know, there are other bands besides the Beatles?


They all Beatles tribute or cover bands
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LewDux: whidbey: inb4 angry Boomers upset Lennon's song is:

a) about communism and b) that Lennon had money




Ha.  I still have to watch that.
 
uberalice
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Pretty skimpy kit.


If you're good, that's all you really need.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The thieves probably sold it for $50 bucks   to a pawn shop
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

uberalice: Turbo Cojones: Pretty skimpy kit.

If you're good, that's all you really need.


Meinl Cymbals - Richard Spaven - "Spirit Beat"
Youtube epkAx24_6bw
 
