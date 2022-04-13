 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Deputies looking for man in pot shop robbery. But aren't we all really just looking for a man some times?   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Mason County, Washington, Mason County deputies, KIRO-TV, Belfair, Washington, United States customary units, Hoodie, Imperial units, Fredericksburg, Virginia  
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm Waiting For The Man
Youtube YbigVkiAe0s
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sometimes there's a man... I won't say a criminal, 'cause, what's a criminal? But sometimes, there's a man.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So police are looking for a pot shop boy? Maybe he hangs with West End Girls who likes to make lots on money. But then what has he, what has he, what has he done to deserve this?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Of course, if marijuana shops could do banking like any other business and accept credit cards, the problem wouldn't be any worse than a normal small business open late.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know I am!

/had a date Monday. Here's hoping! 🤞
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It was, like Tuesday maybe and I was investigating a string of those things.  My boss, the Chief of Stuff was on my case and wanted results.  Screw the man.  That's what I thought, man.  But I need a j.o.b.  Mom says so.

I tried to tell the chiefy like nothing happens in the big machine by mistake, man. We're just wheels and it's inevitable. But he wasn't buying none of that.  So, I hit the street.  Better than listening to Don Downer talk about crime, right?

Clues!  Yeah.  Clues is what I needed so I decided to go to the, now get this, scene of the crime.  Cool, right? At the 'scene of the crime' I tried some Satavia and asked some questions.  But after, like 20 minutes of jawing, the guy behind the counter said he wasn't there for the crime.  Like 30 times he said it.

I was going to walk but in comes this dude looking weird with a ski mask and no ski poles.  I was gonna ask him "What's up with that, dude?" but he announced a robbery.  I got the drop on him with my guy and put him in cuffs cause you gotta go rough on these guys who ski without skis.

But when I was walking him back to the station cause the state says I can't drive, he started in with the little wheel in the big machine and everything is inevitable.  Karma, right?  I know. I cut him loose.  He said he would rob no plant stores anymore.  And that's a solid word right there.

Sadly, he tried his wheels on a liquor store and the guy behind the counter cut him in two with a shotgun.  Brutal but inevitable.

It all is, man.
 
