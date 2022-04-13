 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Security cameras in the Brooklyn subway station where yesterday's attack took place were malfunctioning because of course they were   (bbc.com) divider line
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
**puts on security manager hat**

As a former security manager who worked for 20 years advising "decision makers" on all facets of proactive security measures, including the maintenance and upgrading of cameras, I can offer the following.

Before 9/11:

The "decision makers" (people who can approve spending the money) were EXTREMELY reluctant to spend money on security because, and I quote, "security is a non-revenue generating entity".

For 6 months after 9/11:

Decision makers - "We need to spend whatever it takes to keep this place safe"

Now: See "before 9/11" above.

**takes off security manager hat**

Hey guys, I'll be right back, my retired ass is getting a beer.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they weren't keeping Jeffrey Epstine there. What other reason would there be for a camera to fail?
 
Mr_Juche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why pay for working cameras when you can spend it to hire another eleventy thousand cops to beat the shiat out of fare jumpers.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they probably figure every idiot with a cellphone is contently social mediaing everything so why spend the cash.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: **puts on security manager hat**

As a former security manager who worked for 20 years advising "decision makers" on all facets of proactive security measures, including the maintenance and upgrading of cameras, I can offer the following.

Before 9/11:

The "decision makers" (people who can approve spending the money) were EXTREMELY reluctant to spend money on security because, and I quote, "security is a non-revenue generating entity".

For 6 months after 9/11:

Decision makers - "We need to spend whatever it takes to keep this place safe"

Now: See "before 9/11" above.

**takes off security manager hat**

Hey guys, I'll be right back, my retired ass is getting a beer.


But that costs MONEY and doesn't generate REVENUE, you MONSTER.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone wants a camera but never wants to be watched.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ten billion dollars and this is what people get for it.
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cameras cannot intercede in a crime, just provide visual evidence (when working). Safe public transit will occur only when lawmakers are required to ride it. Not just during political photo ops.  Get rid of the taxpayer funded cars and drivers and give each lawmaker a bus pass.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: **puts on security manager hat**

As a former security manager who worked for 20 years advising "decision makers" on all facets of proactive security measures, including the maintenance and upgrading of cameras, I can offer the following.

Before 9/11:

The "decision makers" (people who can approve spending the money) were EXTREMELY reluctant to spend money on security because, and I quote, "security is a non-revenue generating entity".

For 6 months after 9/11:

Decision makers - "We need to spend whatever it takes to keep this place safe"

Now: See "before 9/11" above.

**takes off security manager hat**

Hey guys, I'll be right back, my retired ass is getting a beer.


As an employee of major rail systems integrators with direct experience on many commuters including the LIRR and MTA, I will concur with this assessment.

"Hey, customer says they want some cameras.  Our product group says we have something in the stable that can fix this for them...."

"Well, we have some Power Point more so than actual technology.  Lets go buy that from someone else and bill a giant number for consulting hours and paper shuffling.  Those slide decks aren't cheap!"

"OK.  Vendor X says these cameras cost $5."

"Too much!  Lets do a study instead..."
 
the_massive_a55hole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6655321: Cameras cannot intercede in a crime, just provide visual evidence (when working). Safe public transit will occur only when lawmakers are required to ride it. Not just during political photo ops.  Get rid of the taxpayer funded cars and drivers and give each lawmaker a bus pass.


this is a dumb comment. No amount of security will deter every criminal. If someone is determined to shoot up a subway car, no amount of security is going to prevent that. The best we can do is quickly get a record of the person committing the crime so they can be caught. But if you think there'll ever be zero crime in cities, you're living in a fantasy world.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm confused.  Was Jeffrey Epstein hanging himself at the subway station?

Or did TFG finally keep his promise and shoot someone to see if it affects his ratings.

/20 minute TFG in non political post timeout
//self imposed
///I got 'work' to 'do'
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here come the conspiracy theories.

My money is on the jews with a hint of "setting up an innocent black man".
 
davynelson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

the_massive_a55hole: 6655321: Cameras cannot intercede in a crime, just provide visual evidence (when working). Safe public transit will occur only when lawmakers are required to ride it. Not just during political photo ops.  Get rid of the taxpayer funded cars and drivers and give each lawmaker a bus pass.

this is a dumb comment. No amount of security will deter every criminal. If someone is determined to shoot up a subway car, no amount of security is going to prevent that. The best we can do is quickly get a record of the person committing the crime so they can be caught. But if you think there'll ever be zero crime in cities, you're living in a fantasy world.


Mmmm, agreed like steely dan that "only a fool would say that" re a perfect world....BUT farker has a point.  If all the lawmakers had to get around on public transit, there would be metal detectors and armed security guards at every entrance already.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The dude has probably already offed himself.

I'm thinking someone is going to report a decomposing body in a motel room in the next week or so.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People forget that just because the cameras are there, it doesn't mean they're actually functional. I can 100% believe that Epstein's cameras failed because they were too far down on the prison maintenance list to be fixed in time.

Don't assume malice where incompetence is more likely.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

the_massive_a55hole: this is a dumb comment. No amount of security will deter every criminal. If someone is determined to shoot up a subway car, no amount of security is going to prevent that. The best we can do is quickly get a record of the person committing the crime so they can be caught.


Cameras are a false sense of security. It's quite easy to spend a fortune on them, but get zero out of them when you actually need them.

I've worked in places that were burglarized and all the camera footage was useless.

And the solution is always more and better cameras.

In all the camera installations I have been involved in, when the footage was actually needed, I would say there was about a 5 to 10 percent chance of getting footage that would actually be of use to the police.

I guess that is better than nothing, but cameras can cost a lot of money.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

6655321: Cameras cannot intercede in a crime, just provide visual evidence (when working). Safe public transit will occur only when lawmakers are required to ride it. Not just during political photo ops.  Get rid of the taxpayer funded cars and drivers and give each lawmaker a bus pass.


Then all of the goons that marshal them into cars will be kicking the average joe out of public transit so the threat to lawmaker will be minimized.
 
