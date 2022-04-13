 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1360, France hailed the English   (history.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking hail.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worth noting, the hail surrendered by Tuesday.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The French refused to engage in direct fights and stayed behind protective walls and continue to do so still.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do we have any English sources for this?  It sounds suspiciously like the kind of thing a chronicler would make up to say God was on their side.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
While there are obviously other ways to teach and learn history, this type of nonsense is why I hated studying history. War is dumb. All of history is full of people, mostly men, deciding that land that isn't theirs should be theirs, because they said so. Or because they said God said so. Or for no reason at all. It was just all so boring for me to learn because it was all so pointless.

/oh, look at what's going on in Ukraine.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"This content is not available in your area."
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ISO15693: "This content is not available in your area."


Ironic, as it just hailed here like 5 minutes ago.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
so, these bright guys go around burning everything down and then have nothing to bet under for protection...

is England the Kentucky of Europe ?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
get under
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind dying under Hale
halestormrocks.comView Full Size
 
pwkpete
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They taunt as well
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
