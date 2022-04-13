 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Putin says Russia will achieve 'noble' aims in Ukraine war, apparently unaware that Sarin is not a member of the Noble Gases on the periodic table of the elements   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Russia, World War II, Soviet Union, President Vladimir Putin, first public comments, Russian forces, Space Race, Soviet Union's Yuri Gagarin  
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The noble aim of donating surplus tanks to the Ukrainean people?
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"No bull" isn't something I associate with Russia, either.
 
BigMax
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: The noble aim of donating surplus tanks to the Ukrainean people?


The noble aim of glorifying the humble tractor as an implement of war.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
(mercilessly beats subby with folding chair for including Yuri Gagarin in the topic line)
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigMax: Last Man on Earth: The noble aim of donating surplus tanks to the Ukrainean people?

The noble aim of glorifying the humble tractor as an implement of war.


"You see, when a tank and a tractor love each other very much..."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
70% of the World's neon is produced by the Ukraine. Probably not what Puty meant, but it's still a valuable resource
 
baronm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You jest, but just wait until the Helium bombs drop!  Ukraine will become a laughingstock - who can take seriously a nation where everyone sounds like Mickey Mouse?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: (mercilessly beats subby with folding chair for including Yuri Gagarin in the topic line)


Those tags come from google. Headline submitters don't pick them.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Apparently Vlad thinks murder, rape, and property destruction are noble aims.

Makes sense he would, as he was KGB.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Go fark yourself with a rusty hammer and sickle, Vlad.

Or just plain die horribly, and slowly.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Addressing the war in public for the first time since Russian forces retreated from northern Ukraine after they were halted at the gates of Kyiv, Putin said the situation in Ukraine was a tragedy.

It's just tragic! The way those women and children throw themselves directly in the path of our cluster munitions. We try to warn them, we plead with them to stay away, but they're relentless! And those apartment blocks that look exactly like military bases! Who can help but feel deep sorrow for the poor troops who accidentally shell them. It's so very sad.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So is subby saying that all Pootie Poot's excuses argon?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Better not speak Russian, Putin will invade.
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hissatsu: [pbs.twimg.com image 500x750]


So Sad Vlad....
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Better not speak Russian write in Cyrillic, Putin will invade.


Ukrainian is not Russian.
/ Close.
// Closer than Cantonese and Mandarin
/// No cigar.
 
BigMax
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gr3asy: BigMax: Last Man on Earth: The noble aim of donating surplus tanks to the Ukrainean people?

The noble aim of glorifying the humble tractor as an implement of war.

"You see, when a tank and a tractor love each other very much..."


Ukraine has a tractor-tank hook up
Culture.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: So is subby saying that all Pootie Poot's excuses argon?


Not only that, but if he's not careful, there's going to be a NATO radon his bunker.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Marcus Aurelius: Better not speak Russian write in Cyrillic, Putin will invade.

Ukrainian is not Russian.
/ Close.
// Closer than Cantonese and Mandarin
/// No cigar.


You know what's Ukranian?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
