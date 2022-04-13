 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Just like the Tolkien Legendarium and your daydreams about Jessica Alba, the Russian threat to dollar hegemony is a fantasy   (aljazeera.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Currency, Bretton Woods system, Monetary policy, Russian propaganda, Russia, United States dollar, Russia's expanded currency surplus, Russia's Central Bank  
•       •       •

567 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2022 at 5:53 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean the currency that is less valuable than lockdown days TP?
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When in Sin City, do as the sinners do.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's more of a China thing than a Russia thing.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, would it be worth buying rubles for pennies on the dollar with the hope for a rebound for the russian people? Or, do you save that until the dictator's statue is toppled?
 
Gustopia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I daydream about Selena Gomez. She would enjoy eating fast food together sometimes.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Back up. Who was saying that the dollar would be replaced... by the RUBLE?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I daydream about Scarlett Johansson. After all, she married a generic white guy. I'm in her target demographic for a rebound.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also

tenterrains.comView Full Size
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, would it be worth buying rubles for pennies on the dollar with the hope for a rebound for the russian people? Or, do you save that until the dictator's statue is toppled?


It's proper etiquette for the vulture to wait until after.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Back up. Who was saying that the dollar would be replaced... by the RUBLE?


There was probably an oil angle to that argument. Although that would be ignoring the fact that the members of OPEC kinda all hate each other.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

/never miss an opportunity
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Back up. Who was saying that the dollar would be replaced... by the RUBLE?


Online scam investment sites.

"How would you like to turn one hundred dollars into one million?"

"Oh boy! Here's my hundred dollars!"

"Thanks. Here's your one million rubles."

"Hey! You just shorted me $90 worth!"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, would it be worth buying rubles for pennies on the dollar with the hope for a rebound for the russian people? Or, do you save that until the dictator's statue is toppled?


The ruble is back up to where it was before the invasion. Still pennies on the dollar, but more pennies than it's rock-bottom.

Short answer: no
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Back up. Who was saying that the dollar would be replaced... by the RUBLE?


Russian propagandists, mostly.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Fabric_Man: Back up. Who was saying that the dollar would be replaced... by the RUBLE?

There was probably an oil angle to that argument. Although that would be ignoring the fact that the members of OPEC kinda all hate each other.


I don't hear anyone touting the riyal, and I guess that's why.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I still believe subby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I daydream about Scarlett Johansson. After all, she married a generic white guy. I'm in her target demographic for a rebound.


There is no man in her league. Ok, maybe Chris Evans.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, would it be worth buying rubles for pennies on the dollar with the hope for a rebound for the russian people? Or, do you save that until the dictator's statue is toppled?


If the bottom is bad enough, they'll start from scratch and your pre-recovery investment will make lousy toilet paper if it's a physical purchase (which it'd have to be, given the banking sanctions).

What you want is to take control of useful land in Russia, and try to hold onto it (and your life) through the regime change.  If you can manage that, you could potentially be quite wealthy even without acting like a bloodthirsty Russian oligarch.  Good luck.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaytkay: The ruble is back up to where it was before the invasion. Still pennies on the dollar, but more pennies than it's rock-bottom.


Penny on the dollar. The big rebound brought the ruble up to 0.012 USD, just slightly over a penny. And long term predictions have it crashing again. Soon. With little chance of another fitful "recovery".
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Penny on the dollar. The big rebound brought the ruble up to 0.012 USD, just slightly over a penny. And long term predictions have it crashing again. Soon. With little chance of another fitful "recovery".


And wasn't the so-called 'recovery' due to fairly transparent market manipulation nobody really bought into?  The ruble has no value outside Russia now, unless have something to bilateral trade with Russia.  Umm... you might buy gas (fark you, Hungary and Germany), but what are you going to sell to Russians right now?

I'm pretty sure the universal financial outlook for Russia has been, "Hmm... that's a big cliff we're speeding towards while pressing further down on the accelerator".
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: jaytkay: The ruble is back up to where it was before the invasion. Still pennies on the dollar, but more pennies than it's rock-bottom.

Penny on the dollar. The big rebound brought the ruble up to 0.012 USD, just slightly over a penny. And long term predictions have it crashing again. Soon. With little chance of another fitful "recovery".


Yeah, when your sign of optimism is the Russian government dropping interest rates from 20% to 17% things are not on the upswing.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Somaticasual: So, would it be worth buying rubles for pennies on the dollar with the hope for a rebound for the russian people? Or, do you save that until the dictator's statue is toppled?

The ruble is back up to where it was before the invasion. Still pennies on the dollar, but more pennies than it's rock-bottom.

Short answer: no


Unless you mean 'short answer' as in, 'what should I short?'  This would be a decent time to short the ruble, or at least would be if there weren't moral and legal ramifications for dealing in rubles right now.

EdgeRunner: Penny on the dollar. The big rebound brought the ruble up to 0.012 USD, just slightly over a penny. And long term predictions have it crashing again. Soon. With little chance of another fitful "recovery".



Read the rest of their comment.  It changes the context entirely.  Basically they are saying that the time to buy the ruble would have been when it crashed.  Now it's back 'up' so it would be a bad time to buy them.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.