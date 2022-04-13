 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Pentagon to meet largest US arms makers over Ukraine. Christ, you'd think they'd meet somewhere safer   (aljazeera.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, military assistance, Russian troops, Reuters news agency, administration of President Joe Biden, World War II  
•       •       •

232 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2022 at 1:42 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On heaping Piles of taxpayer money

/ not critical of spending on defense but how often do we look at military spending in terms of value?

//you can destroy your opponents in a cost effective manner
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Probably in some overpriced, luxury floating hotel conference room.  With complimentary Continental breakfast!
 
woodjf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Probably in some overpriced, luxury floating hotel conference room.  With complimentary Continental breakfast!


Eggo Belgian style waffles. I'm starving here.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There you have it.  The arms makers orchestrated a war in Ukraine in order to make the Pentagon buy weapons from them.  Wheels within wheels, man.  Don't look behind the curtain.  It's like Lenin said: you look for the person who will benefit, and, uh, uh, you know.  The man in the black pajamas.  A worthy farkin' adversary.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Probably in some overpriced, luxury floating hotel conference room.  With complimentary Continental breakfast!


At least it's not at Mar-a-Lago this time.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Probably in some overpriced, luxury floating hotel conference room.  With complimentary Continental breakfast!


Fat cats!  I bet they get their choice of bagel or croissant with two kinds of cream cheese and mixed fruit jelly.  Only the best.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Best way to get the largest arms makers involved.

Nothing mobilizes private standing armies loaded for bear more than a direct attack on top sales force performers.

Wat?!  They just have a single security guard and half a billion anti-personnel drones?  Fine.  That'll work too.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Will there be punch and pie?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hopefully Item #1 on the agenda was "How fast can you farkers manufacture Switchblades for AeroVironment?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Eric Idle:  'ello and welcome to the largest arms company in world
John Cleese:  Yes.  I'm looking for some weapons for a small dust up in Ukraine
Eric Idle:  you've come to the right place!  This is the largest arms manufacturer.  Check out the 600 mm bazooka.  none larger.
John Cleese:  It must take ten men to carry it.  What about rifles?
Eric Idle:  Our best riffle is the 250mm.  It fires semi and full auto
John Cleese:  Quite a large rifle, if I may say.
Eric Idle:  Oh, you can say.  We are the largest...
John Cleese:  Yes yes. Some really big weapons here.  Have you got any smaller weapons?
Eric Idle:  Nope.  We're largest arms manufacturer.  None larger
Sgt Major:  Cease and stop.  This is not funny not funny at all.  I would have been here sooner but I spotted a soldier with his boots unbloused.  I could not let that stand, no sir.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.