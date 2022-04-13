 Skip to content
(NYPost) Your child's name is important so hire a professional. The deluxe package is only $10k
52
•       •       •

NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ridiculous.

I'll name your kid for half that.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 700x368]


Was it for murdering his parents? Because if I were on that jury, I'd acquit on the grounds that it was justifiable homicide.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wage0048: gopher321: [Fark user image image 700x368]

Was it for murdering his parents? Because if I were on that jury, I'd acquit on the grounds that it was justifiable homicide.


It would have been a lot simpler to just name him Sue.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I shall name my first child Zeeblefross Phlemsucker. And they'll like it! Or earn enough money once they become an adult and can pay for it themselves!
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No way I would pay that much for the name "Deluxe Package". Unique tho it may be.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sorry, "The Deluxe Package". Name's starting to grow on me now actually. Maybe these pros are worth it.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sadly, this could be a very necessary thing these days. Too many parents try to be clever about their kids names, and don't realize they're setting them up to be mocked for years. I know that in Germany they have laws against naming kids stupid shiat. But we'd never have that here because freedumbs. So naming your kid Dale Mountain Dew is still on the table.

If she's making the dough, and people are pleased with her work, who are we to judge?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I got it...I got it......

Aiden....


/runs
 
Mouser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What happens when you order the economy package:

A Boy Named Sue: Johnny Cash
Youtube _Gbtm-93oqE
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: That's ridiculous.

I'll name your kid for half that.


Your kid's name is Puddin Tane. Would you like a 2nd opinion?
 
bhetrick [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
X Æ A-12. That will be $10,000, please.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The name they came up with was Mark.....
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All that for "Hey, Stupid?"
 
atomic-age
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Some people do need help, if the current naming trends are indicative.
 
drtgb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I insisted on naming our son Obadiah Nehemiah because I liked the old timey sound and imagined that he'd live up in the hills sporting a long beard, living in a cabin and hunting squirrels. The wife wanted Ronald after her father.

We settled on something else.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Sadly, this could be a very necessary thing these days. Too many parents try to be clever about their kids names, and don't realize they're setting them up to be mocked for years. I know that in Germany they have laws against naming kids stupid shiat. But we'd never have that here because freedumbs. So naming your kid Dale Mountain Dew is still on the table.

If she's making the dough, and people are pleased with her work, who are we to judge?


I think I hate her clients more than I hate her.
 
p51d007
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


But you'll never find personalized items. I wanted Bort.
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Me: What names have you thought of so far?
MarkClient: We thought about calling her "Zoe" but we're afraid of making the wrong choice.
Me: Ok. I'll start my exhaustive research process and get back with you.
(3 days later)
Me: Wow. This was a tough one. It was a close race between 15 different names. In the end we settled on "Zoe."
Client: That's what we had thought before.
Me: Oh wow! You guys have amazing instincts. I can see you're going to be great parents. That'll be $10,000.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So we are now at a point, as a society, where we don't even want to be burdened with the responsibility of naming our own kids?
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I roomed with a girl named Mysza in college, pronounced like Misha. Last time I talked to her, she was expecting, and had decided on a normal-sounding name written in such a way that the poor kid was going to forever be damned with,"how is this pronounced?"

In thinking, I suppose she enjoyed getting asked it constantly if she did it to her kid, although I can't imagine why.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just pick something from Tolkien.

https://www.behindthename.com/namesakes/list/tolkien/alpha
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Sadly, this could be a very necessary thing these days. Too many parents try to be clever about their kids names, and don't realize they're setting them up to be mocked for years. I know that in Germany they have laws against naming kids stupid shiat. But we'd never have that here because freedumbs. So naming your kid Dale Mountain Dew is still on the table.

If she's making the dough, and people are pleased with her work, who are we to judge?

I think I hate her clients more than I hate her.


That's fair.

I don't know what the trouble is, really. It shouldn't be difficult to look at a baby and say "Oh, he looks like a Thomas, or she looks like an Amanda." You know, normal names. If you're so devoid of creativity that you can't come up with that on your own, should you really be having kids? They're gonna be bored to tears when you're mumbling the bed time stories they want you to read them. If you're a dull bore, they'll know it.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seinfeld - Seven
Youtube MXfA8g79n3E


also:
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Sadly, this could be a very necessary thing these days. Too many parents try to be clever about their kids names, and don't realize they're setting them up to be mocked for years. I know that in Germany they have laws against naming kids stupid shiat. But we'd never have that here because freedumbs. So naming your kid Dale Mountain Dew is still on the table.

If she's making the dough, and people are pleased with her work, who are we to judge?


The sad part is if you can't figure out a name you'll never be able to make any decisions when raising the kid.   Put it up for adoption now
 
proteus_b
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can only assume that farking the parent who wrote the check, whichever one it is, is part of the service she provides.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This has to be the dumbest planet in the universe.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The secret sauce is the clever respellings. You probably didn't think of all the creative ways you can change a C to a K, or change a -y ending to -eigh. That's worth $10,000 right there.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is there an extra charge for putting the legal name in hexadecimal?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Sadly, this could be a very necessary thing these days. Too many parents try to be clever about their kids names, and don't realize they're setting them up to be mocked for years. I know that in Germany they have laws against naming kids stupid shiat. But we'd never have that here because freedumbs. So naming your kid Dale Mountain Dew is still on the table.

If she's making the dough, and people are pleased with her work, who are we to judge?

The sad part is if you can't figure out a name you'll never be able to make any decisions when raising the kid.   Put it up for adoption now


Society should teach people that it's okay not to become a parent. It's not for everybody, and we should stop pretending it is. But it largely doesn't do that because perpetuating the species is seen as so vital.
 
GielZwerg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Magrat Garlick and her daughter Esmerelda Note Spelling would probably have something to say about all this
 
gbv23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Skeezix was the 'foundling' in the Gasoline Alley comic strip.

Not the same as the skeezicks was an evil creature in Uncle Wiggly

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Und Becks [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Post some names you like and then use a dart board, a lot cheaper.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Sadly, this could be a very necessary thing these days. Too many parents try to be clever about their kids names, and don't realize they're setting them up to be mocked for years. I know that in Germany they have laws against naming kids stupid shiat. But we'd never have that here because freedumbs. So naming your kid Dale Mountain Dew is still on the table.

If she's making the dough, and people are pleased with her work, who are we to judge?

My wife and I really liked a given name that is a non-English variation of a common English name.  We knew that might cause problems for our kid down the road, so we used the English version as their formal legal name, saving the variation for their everyday nickname.  If they don't like it down the road, they can fall back to their formal name or pick a different nickname.If you really want to name your kid Thor, do them a favor and put Theodore down on the birth certificate.  They'll probably thank you for it later on.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In a recent video, Humphrey advised a mom who was expecting baby No. 3 and needed a name to flow with those of her two older sons, Emmet and Miller.
Humphrey's top picks: Grady, Wilson, Waylon and Fletcher.

What's next, Cooper, Tanner, Weaver, Baker, Fisher...?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If it's a boy,
Frank.

If It's a girl,
Jane.

and if you're not sure,
Check with your doctor first.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The best is meeting someone with a variant on your own name, and they make fun of you for spelling it wrong.

/It's in the goddamned bible, ffs.
//I've seen at least a thousand misspellings.
///including not one, but TWO without a single. letter. correct.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pfft

There are 26 letters in the alphabet, so that's at least 26 -yden names right there.
Ayden
Brayden
Cayden
etc

Or you could always go with Zaphod Beeblebrox the Fourth
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The basic urges that cause name trends are simple: something prestigious, but stands out, and is appropriate for your cultural identity.

Someone's name tells you more about their parents than the name's owner.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: That's ridiculous.

I'll name your kid for half that.


Poor little Forhalf That is gonna be picked on mercilessly.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: wage0048: gopher321: [Fark user image image 700x368]

Was it for murdering his parents? Because if I were on that jury, I'd acquit on the grounds that it was justifiable homicide.

It would have been a lot simpler to just name him Sue.


Approves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's spelled "Ozzweepay" but it's pronounced "asswipe"

/I think I farked up that joke...
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On a somewhat more serious note...
Deep Space 9 had some pretty names for the girl aliens.
I'd name my daughter Nerys.  Or Ezri.
Jadzia not as much, but Adami is a pretty name.
Although you'd have to accept that you named your daughter after the og space Karen.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's pretty arrogant for parents to think they know what their child's name is. Let them decide for themselves.
 
markhwt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: The name they came up with was Mark.....


Worth the money then in my opinion.
 
