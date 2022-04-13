 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Wild and Crazy Guy)   "Vadim's Crazy Tours got a new formulation - 'I put on my helmet and body armor which I didn't even wear at the frontline and hit the road'" - scary tag because there isn't a crazy one   (mirrorspectator.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Tourism, tour guide, Crazy Tours, churches of Artsakh, first rockets, Vadim Balayan, involved people of all categories, recent war  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2022 at 11:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pretty sure Russian conscripts are enduring scarier tours that this.
 
full8me
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShutterGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That article was crazy
 
blodyholy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gah. That whole area with their republics and breakaway states and, well shiat, 'soverign nation' shenanigan's has me confused. I've legit never heard of 'Artsakh'.

I should probably stop using my Rand-Mcnally world atlas from 1989.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Gah. That whole area with their republics and breakaway states and, well shiat, 'soverign nation' shenanigan's has me confused. I've legit never heard of 'Artsakh'.

I should probably stop using my Rand-Mcnally world atlas from 1989.


Oh-ho. Look at the fancy guy with a printed atlas.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: blodyholy: Gah. That whole area with their republics and breakaway states and, well shiat, 'soverign nation' shenanigan's has me confused. I've legit never heard of 'Artsakh'.

I should probably stop using my Rand-Mcnally world atlas from 1989.

Oh-ho. Look at the fancy guy with a printed atlas.


It was a gift! I could never afford such lavish wares.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
'I put on my vest and war hat'
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.