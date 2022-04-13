 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   The Michigan DNR saying not to worry about all the headless deer being spotted on the side of the road is not as reassuring as they think it is   (mlive.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, The Road, Elk, Kalamazoo County, Michigan, Road, Allegan County, Michigan, Death, headless deer carcasses, Deer  
•       •       •

402 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2022 at 3:05 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
no comment
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess MLive's check cleared
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Would it be more or less distressing if it were deerless heads?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As a followup, they were quoted as saying, "It's definitely not zombie deer. Where would you get that idea?"
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: As a followup, they were quoted as saying, "It's definitely not zombie deer. Where would you get that idea?"


When asked why the entire department spoke those words in unison, they all turned and lurched back into the building.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Put a tag on the carcass to notify people it's the state doing it?

Bright orange or yellow tag:  This was not a Bigfoot attack.  There is no need to think Bigfoot is in the area. Nope, no Bigfoots here.

That could make everyone feel better.
 
Veloram
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If the animals were being tested for disease, I feel like that's something that DNR should know and not need to open an investigation into.

Also, and I mean I'm no expert or anything, but I'm pretty sure you don't need to completely decapitate an animal to collect a sample to test for disease.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Deer head mounted above the fireplace must be making a comeback.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Starry, starry night
Trophies hung in empty halls
Deerless heads on nameless walls
With eyes that watch the world and can't forget
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Put a tag on the carcass to notify people it's the state doing it?

Bright orange or yellow tag:  This was not a Bigfoot attack.  There is no need to think Bigfoot is in the area. Nope, no Bigfoots here.

That could make everyone feel better.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reverend J
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't think a DNR is needed of you're headless, I'm pretty sure you've coded by then.

/Not a medical doctor
 
ypsifly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's more?  So I'm not the only one hunting with a katana?  Now I don't feel so weird.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is the weirdest Highlander sequel yet
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Veloram: If the animals were being tested for disease, I feel like that's something that DNR should know and not need to open an investigation into.

Also, and I mean I'm no expert or anything, but I'm pretty sure you don't need to completely decapitate an animal to collect a sample to test for disease.


you need do for CWD tests.  it's a prion disease so you have to check the brain.  during hunting season the hunters in the affected areas are supposed to drop off the heads at one of the many collection sites.   It's a bit gruesome but defiantly better than watching a bunch of deer die from CWD, slowly.

d3fldh011ywsk8.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.