 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Boulder)   Oklahoma man caught stealing Audi from Tulsa dealership tries to avoid charges by claiming Donald Trump made him a US Marshal   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, United States, Oklahoma man, Randy Cantwell, United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Donald Trump, Tulsa Police Department, mass arrests of the internal enemies of America  
•       •       •

549 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2022 at 1:23 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard today.
 
eagles95
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard today.


Go to the pol tab. It won't even make top 10
 
berylman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh my god. Elvis really is still alive
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean, maybe Trump did?  You don't know!
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I believe his story.

Extra time for working for a traitor.
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard today.


And they probably believed him.
 
Gustopia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'll say this... trump has a way making those with untreated mental illness rise to the surface, so they can then be removed from society for a while, or at least identified.

/ I'm an optimist 🥴
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Should have tried stealing an American car, then.
 
fat boy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Should have tried stealing an American car, then.


images.saymedia-content.comView Full Size
 
Chocobo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is truly the end folks
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eagles95: kdawg7736: This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard today.

Go to the pol tab. It won't even make top 10


A whole lot of this.  There's a thread over there about a school district banning a book about a unicorn, written by a dude who wanted to teach kids about acceptance for being different after a traumatic medical situation because one parent thought it was too gay.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know, seems like it was worth a shot to me.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How long before folks like this get all shooty and stabby when others don't respect their authority, granted by none other than Donald John Trump, President for Life?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That is the mouth of someone who never had a happy thought in his life
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.