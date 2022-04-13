 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   If your government releases a "military invasion survival guide" you might want to let it in   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd file this right next to my "Duck and Cover" brochures.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
WWIII sucks. Who wants to go hang out at the mall instead?

/there's a sale at Hot Topic
 
discrete unit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Proper stat point attribution is essential.
BigMax
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I imagine Taiwanese Google's #1 search term today is "dual citizenship."

A Ukraine-style attack on Taiwan could be even more horrific due to the extreme difficulty for civilians to flee.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd think you wanna download those apps beforehand.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

discrete unit: Proper stat point attribution is essential.
You have to know what makes you S.P.E.C.I.A.L.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder why they don't do like the swiss: Issue assault weapons to everyone, mandatory military service, guerilla training, access to local caches of arms. Sure, you can invade, but it will be like Afganistan, only worse.

