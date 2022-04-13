 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Museum pledges to improve staff training after they take several years to notice the stuffed rhino head, cunningly hidden in its beetle collection   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Museum, endangered animal's horn, Endangered species, Ms Trinogga, Natural History Museum, Chinese medicine, Natural history, local area  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2022 at 10:35 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought it was going to be about artifacts lost due to dermestid damage.  Interesting.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I heard you like buildings, so I put a building inside your building"
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

where?
th.bing.comView Full Size

ohhh!
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: "I heard you like buildings, so I put a building inside your building"
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


That is a very cool building. The Europeans know how to design public spaces.
They should keep the rhino head and mount it over the entrance.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The person in the gorilla costume was holding it. You didn't see them either.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The critically endangered animal's horn is highly valued in Chinese medicine, the authority said, and there were cases of similar specimens being vandalised for their prized protuberance.

Fark this shiat.
Viagra works. Use it. Stop killing animals for your stupid woo pseudoscience, you shiatbags.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whatshisname: Walker: "I heard you like buildings, so I put a building inside your building"
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

That is a very cool building. The Europeans know how to design public spaces.
They should keep the rhino head and mount it over the entrance.


It looked so strange I looked it up. It was the Doncaster High School for Girls, opened in 1911.
They tore down most of it for this museum, but left the main entrance standing.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.