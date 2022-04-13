 Skip to content
(IFL Science)   The doctors described the dildo, which was 23 inches long and stuck up a man's arse, as "girthy". (With X-ray goodness)   (iflscience.com) divider line
    Dildo, Rectum, Problem solving, Abdominal pain, Medicine, endoscopist Dr Lorenzo Dioscoridi, Endoscopy, Removal  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Looks like HotKinkyJo has a boyfriend.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
FTA: "We finally succeeded in the endoscopic extraction of the device, catching the distal edge of the dildo with this guidewire lasso," Dr Dioscoridi and colleagues wrote.

ride'em cowboy.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
That thing may have re-routed his intestines. Every burp smells like fart now.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: FTA: "We finally succeeded in the endoscopic extraction of the device, catching the distal edge of the dildo with this guidewire lasso," Dr Dioscoridi and colleagues wrote.

ride'em cowboy.


Geez. Just reach up there and grab it. This particular patient would probably tip you when done.
 
brap [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Time to call Dr. Tex, Proctological Ass Lassoist


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
two words, people: Flared Base.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Worst rodeo clown gig ever.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
a girthy, 60-centimeter (23 inch) rubber dildo lodged inside him.

And this is where the Metric System failed him.

Had he been using a good ole Imperial Two Footer Dong, there would have been an extra inch to grab.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Literally damned near killed him.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
"The" dildo.

I'm glad they are following proper dildo protocol.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
qlenfg
1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: two words, people: Flared Base.


...Or a leash.
 
kindms
1 hour ago  
Star Kist'd
 
Boojum2k
1 hour ago  
Christ what an asshole!
 
thatboyoverthere
1 hour ago  
That sounds like the bowel movement I had this morning.

/I'm not joking. It farking hurt and I have no idea how I didn't tear something.
 
cowsaregoodeating
1 hour ago  
My first though was where the hell do you get a 23 inch dildo and how is that anywhere near realistic on this planet? Then I remembered girl on girl toys.
 
alitaki
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: elvisaintdead: FTA: "We finally succeeded in the endoscopic extraction of the device, catching the distal edge of the dildo with this guidewire lasso," Dr Dioscoridi and colleagues wrote.

ride'em cowboy.

Geez. Just reach up there and grab it. This particular patient would probably tip you when done.


Looking at the X-Ray I am 98% sure there is so much force being exerted by the colon/bowles due to how far into the body that dildo is that the bent part at the "entrance"  can't be straightened out to extract it. Doubling up on the girth trying to exit the anus is probably to much for the anus to stretch.

I'm going to go wash my hands now, they feel dirty after typing that.
 
Godscrack
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We always used this handy tool for stuckage.

It's pulls out old main seals from early Chevy GMC engines. No 'pop' noises either.
 
RobotSpider
1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [pics.me.me image 500x501]


Is that a platypus?
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: two words, people: Flared Base.


At two feet long, it's almost certainly a double-ended dildo meant for vaginal use.
 
RobotSpider
1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: That sounds like the bowel movement I had this morning.

/I'm not joking. It farking hurt and I have no idea how I didn't tear something.


Better out than in, and out, and in, and out...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: wearsmanyhats: two words, people: Flared Base.

At two feet long, it's almost certainly a double-ended dildo meant for vaginal use.


Wouldn't that be 'vagini'?
 
Another Government Employee
1 hour ago  
Now at the Car Wizard's shop...
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Impressed.
 
punkwrestler
1 hour ago  
They should have just used the Mapplethorpe method and reached in and grabbed it, although it might have wrecked him.
 
BitwiseShift
1 hour ago  
I find this thread totally inappropropriate.  The only time it should be mentioned is just before your colonoscopy, when the proctologist needs to hear a funny story for the VERY FIRST TIME.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: two words, people: Flared Base.


Your contribution to this thread is made all the more amusing by the farky I gave you during the Branch Dildonian saga:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

punkwrestler: They should have just used the Mapplethorpe method and reached in and grabbed it, although it might have wrecked him.


If he can put 2 feet worth of fat rubber dildo up his butt, I seriously doubt a fist reaching out to grab it would do anything at all. Except maybe hit his prostate and then they have that mess to clean up
 
bigdog1960
1 hour ago  
I'm not even mad. I'm impressed.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Abe Lincoln approves.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Million to one shot, doc.  Million to one.


/Christ, do I have to do everything around here
 
NewWorldDan
1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: That sounds like the bowel movement I had this morning.

/I'm not joking. It farking hurt and I have no idea how I didn't tear something.


Dude, get some metamucil.  The stuff works.
 
Cary Granite
1 hour ago  
I'm a supervisor in the Sterile Processing department of a mid-sized hospital. One day a couple of years ago I got a call from a nurse in one of the operating rooms. She needed a sterile pair of XL Allis clamps sent up. They're toothed forceps normally used for grasping tissue. She was laughing and told me that a guy came into the ER with a baseball lodged a considerable distance into his colon. The funny part was when they told him they had to have a longer pair of forceps sent up, he said, "I guess I shoulda tied a rope around it first, huh?"
 
big pig peaches
1 hour ago  
The xray gives "balls deep" a whole new meaning.
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
the news segment brought to you by astro-glide "for nights you never want to end"
 
cowsaregoodeating
1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: That sounds like the bowel movement I had this morning.

/I'm not joking. It farking hurt and I have no idea how I didn't tear something.


So, TMI, but kidney stones and tearing are equal levels of pain. Kidney stones typically go away after a few days though. Get some colace dude.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Hobodeluxe: the news segment brought to you by astro-glide "for nights you never want to end"


d3nuqriibqh3vw.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Tentacle
1 hour ago  

punkwrestler: They should have just used the Mapplethorpe method and reached in and grabbed it, although it might have wrecked him.


It would have damn near prolapsed him.
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gustopia
1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: wearsmanyhats: two words, people: Flared Base.

At two feet long, it's almost certainly a double-ended dildo meant for vaginal use.


Ahh, the double dong dildo.
 
IndyJohn
55 minutes ago  
If it's hard rubber you could try screwing one of these into the end you can see

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
53 minutes ago  
Solution: get an even longer dildo and use it to push the first one out the other end.
 
IndyJohn
52 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: They should have just used the Mapplethorpe method and reached in and grabbed it, although it might have wrecked him.


According to the article it could not be removed by hand so it sounds like someone tried (probably outside the hospital setting)
 
MythDragon
52 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: If it's hard rubber you could try screwing one of these into the end you can see

[Fark user image image 170x355]


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
50 minutes ago  
I was just wondering what the ammon bundy branch dildoans were up to these days.  thanks for the follow up.
 
MagSeven
50 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: wearsmanyhats: two words, people: Flared Base.

At two feet long, it's almost certainly a double-ended dildo meant for vaginal use.


Coward.
 
I_am_lying
48 minutes ago  
The comments on the article and here...*chef's kiss*.

CSB Time - 2 for the price of none!

1. I was told about a couple where one partner was very big. And the other half was a bottom. They made the mistake of having Viagra with poppers. They were going at it, when suddenly the bottom's rectum muscles started twitching. As in, grabbing that big old dick and not letting go. This was not pleasant for either partner, and because of the Viagra, Big Dick stayed big. Eventually they had to call 911, and the medics did administer muscle relaxants. No dick lassos needed.

2. As an old queer, I remember a time in the 1990s when many gay bars - for "ambience" - played pornos on TV screens scattered throughout the nightclub.

It was amusing to watch your straight friends' reaction, but occasionally I'd see a scene which would surprise me. Like the one scene where a porno actor sat on a butt plug that at its base was probably 18-20 cm in diameter (7 to 8 inches). And got most of it up inside him. Probably with the help of a lot of drugs and lube. My response then, as now with this article was "OH F*CK NO. NO. NO!" I mean, if that's your thing, great, but as for me...nope. Nopity-nope-nope.

/When you want someone to take a close look at Uranus.
//Rectum? Damn near killed 'em
///It's "butt stuff" not "butt stuffed"
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  

Tentacle: punkwrestler: They should have just used the Mapplethorpe method and reached in and grabbed it, although it might have wrecked him.
It would have damn near prolapsed him.


Am I the only one who doesn't care?  If you do things that stupid, maybe the hospital shouldn't help you out.  That's like looking at an unvaccinated covid patient.  If you want to stab a hole in your gut with your sexual FREEDOM, (the only that matters), then maybe you can use your kinky friends to fix it.  And then the  medical people would be FREE to not have to deal with a bunch of freaks.
But hey, my sexual kinks are far more important than anything around me.
 
