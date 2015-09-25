 Skip to content
(NPR)   NYC releases guide to staying safe on the subway and includes helpful tips like "don't fall asleep" and "don't get shot"   (npr.org) divider line
22
    More: Facepalm, New York City, Mayor Adams' subway safety plan  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2022 at 2:36 PM



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Bslim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't go into the basements of New York.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"If you see something, say something."

*sees that guy has a gun* OW! I've been shot!
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't make eye contact with the yelling nutjob that is inevitably in every car.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Carry an effing piece.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Petula Clark ~ Don't Sleep in The Subway (1967)
Youtube 0ISX9mW78Dw
 
jim32rr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Savoy Brown - Hellbound Train (1972)
Youtube vUi2iG7BfKc
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Never get into an empty subway car. It is empty for a reason.
Never sit down without first making sure there is no pee or poop on the seat.
 
ENS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: Carry an effing piece.


There are 35,000 uniformed officers in the NYPD. Unfortunately they are all standing around Penn Station in a big group talking with one another.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's a little safer now that he's arrested.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Never get into an empty subway car. It is empty for a reason.
Never sit down without first making sure there is no pee or poop on the seat.


Indeed, if a train pulls up and there's a car that's empty when the ones before and after it has passengers, something is wrong.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mayor Adams' subway safety plan largely focuses on unhoused people

When did this become a thing?  And why did it become a thing?  This is supposed to be nicer than saying homeless or something?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: Carry an effing piece.


Right, more guns is the answer to guns
/s
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Yellow Beard: Never get into an empty subway car. It is empty for a reason.
Never sit down without first making sure there is no pee or poop on the seat.

Indeed, if a train pulls up and there's a car that's empty when the ones before and after it has passengers, something is wrong.


rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Fasces Breaker: Carry an effing piece.

Right, more guns is the answer to guns
/s


How else are you supposed to protect yourself from all the guns?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Jam - Down In The Tube Station At Midnight
Youtube hf4EFDGP4yg
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are those red bereted people that patrol the subway still a thing?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Watch out you don't get killed.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
static.onecms.ioView Full Size



Watch out for gangs
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Are those red bereted people that patrol the subway still a thing?


Apparently they're still around as a vehicle for their Trumper asshat founder to keep trying to launch an extremely lame political career.
I won't link to their page or even write his name.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [static.onecms.io image 640x359]


Watch out for gangs


I love that movie

.
Barry De Vorzon - The Warriors Theme
Youtube xWViFHJfdy4


Can you dig it?Can you dig it?  Can you diiig iiit?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

