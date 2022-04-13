 Skip to content
(US News)   Those two guys who infiltrated the Secret Service? They've been granted bail   (usnews.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gotta follow them back to their handlers after all.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Harvey said neither defendant is charged with a violent crime and neither one faces a stiff prison term if convicted - all elements that work against the prosecution's claims they pose a danger to the community. Harvey added there have been "significantly worse and more dangerous impersonation cases" before the court in the past.

We need a serious overhaul of natsec legislation.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The big missing is WHY? would they give SS agents lavish gifts?

What are they?  SS groupies?  SS cosplayers?  SS wannabes?   Foreign agent SS infiltrators-to-be?

WHY?????
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't espionage a big crime?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the SS agents they bribed are let back in, how awkward is the office Christmas party going to be?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Harvey said neither defendant is charged with a violent crime and neither one faces a stiff prison term if convicted - all elements that work against the prosecution's claims they pose a danger to the community. Harvey added there have been "significantly worse and more dangerous impersonation cases" before the court in the past.

We need a serious overhaul of natsec legislation.


At least they are not a flight risk.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FanDuel just offered me odds that by the time authorities find their GPS monitors nonfunctional, they will be in an autocracy friendly to the US.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spies. They might as well have a neon sign behind them flashing SPIES.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Gotta follow them back to their handlers after all.


God i sure hope that's the case, cause this is downright dumb.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no idea why I was taught right from wrong

FU, Mom & Dad!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge said prosecutors did not prove the defendants tried to infiltrate the Secret Service with nefarious purposes

Yeah it was just for fun
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Unlike the black guy who has been locked up in Rikers Island since 2018 for a speeding ticket...
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're giving potential-spies who were masquerading as federal officers, a lighter handling than say, a person who impersonates local police officer.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only thing I can think of besides spies, saboteurs, it assassins, would be reporters trying to get a deep story.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddogdelta: ...Unlike the black guy who has been locked up in Rikers Island since 2018 for a speeding ticket...


Or the kid who killed himself after a few years at Rikers for allegedly stealing a backpack.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: ...Unlike the black guy who has been locked up in Rikers Island since 2018 for a speeding ticket...


Yeah, cause people with names like "Arian Taherzadeh" and "Haider Ali" are usually treated with kid gloves by the US justice system.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One's 35, the other 40, and they're assigned to home confinement with mom and dad???
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: maddogdelta: ...Unlike the black guy who has been locked up in Rikers Island since 2018 for a speeding ticket...

Or the kid who killed himself after a few years at Rikers for allegedly stealing a backpack.


Welcome to Fark and all, but what manner of moronic twat funnies a comment like this?
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The judge said prosecutors did not prove the defendants tried to infiltrate the Secret Service with nefarious purposes

Yeah it was just for fun


Something something, "attempted chemistry?"
 
shamen123
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Any farker in vegas right now and got the current odds on them being Saudi handled? I can see in current oil situations that there may be significant lenience.
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Isn't espionage a big crime?


Yes, but it doesn't necessarily make you a threat to the public while you are waiting for trial.
The only two things that are supposed to be taken into account are that and flight risk.
The seriousness or awfulness of the crime is not supposed to be a factor.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If your policy is that non-violent offenders get bail, then non-violent offenders get bail.
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Barricaded Gunman: maddogdelta: ...Unlike the black guy who has been locked up in Rikers Island since 2018 for a speeding ticket...

Or the kid who killed himself after a few years at Rikers for allegedly stealing a backpack.

Welcome to Fark and all, but what manner of moronic twat funnies a comment like this?


People abuse the funny button to express disagreement or disapproval.
 
cleek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ok. bye bye!
 
GreenSun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The question is, if WE did it, will we also get the same treatment, the same judgment? Or maybe these two have backers in the government and their little spy game was actually an important operation but they just messed up?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gitmo.  Problem solved.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Znuh: Spies. They might as well have a neon sign behind them flashing SPIES.


That's part of their cover.

In the United States, as long as you are loudly proclaiming your crimes as you commit them, you can go about your criminal activities freely.

It's the new rules.
 
docilej
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Michael Harvey- appointed Magistrate Judge in 2015.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Isn't espionage a big crime?


It's almost as though some of Obama's judges may be idiots.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

proteus_b: KarmicDisaster: Isn't espionage a big crime?

It's almost as though some of Obama's judges may be idiots.


The President doesn't appoint magistrate judges
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: proteus_b: KarmicDisaster: Isn't espionage a big crime?

It's almost as though some of Obama's judges may be idiots.

The President doesn't appoint magistrate judges


Liberals - so obsessed with facts.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
PHD in "science"?
 
Bslim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"FBI was forced to move before it was ready against the two after a Secret Service investigator for unclear reasons tipped them off that they were under scrutiny"

What a f*cking clownshow. And what happened to the Secret Service investigator who deliberately tipped them off?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Gotta follow them back to their handlers after all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

proteus_b: KarmicDisaster: Isn't espionage a big crime?

It's almost as though some of Obama's judges may be idiots.


As opposed to all of the Trump judges ARE idiots?
 
AeAe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These dudes were clearly ingratiating themselves to the agents. Hmmm for obviously non-nefarious reasons
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I didn't read anything there that justified wasting the money to keep them in jail.  Better they pay for their own food and housing.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AeAe: These dudes were clearly ingratiating themselves to the agents. Hmmm for obviously non-nefarious reasons


They probably just wanted one of those full-auto P-90s
 
