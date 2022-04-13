 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Science Alert)   Looks like a bunch of other stuff got spread around a lot during the pandemic   (sciencealert.com) divider line
23
    More: Sick, Sexually transmitted disease, Syphilis, cases of many types, official report, secondary syphilis, Chlamydia infection, cases of gonorrhea, United States  
•       •       •

1912 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 13 Apr 2022 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gloryholes create a natural Covid barrier?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wore a mask on your face but you forgot to wear a mask on your genitals!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Peat and his brother both caught the clap
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Netflix passwords?
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WKUK Glory Hole
Youtube l6cRX5gsr-s
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/
Fark user imageView Full Size

//
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Fark user image
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The pandemic worsened an underlying trend of increasing STDs over the past decade, blamed on declining public health funding, said Jonathan Mermin, a doctor and senior official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which authored the report."

I think he's, missing part of this equation.  I'm guessing that working from home makes it a lot easier to get your freak on during the day.   All that extra sexy time probably has something to do with it.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: "The pandemic worsened an underlying trend of increasing STDs over the past decade, blamed on declining public health funding, said Jonathan Mermin, a doctor and senior official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which authored the report."

I think he's, missing part of this equation.  I'm guessing that working from home makes it a lot easier to get your freak on during the day.   All that extra sexy time probably has something to do with it.


Hm, by partner still has a job and I don't. I wonder what Jody across the street is up to...
 
hagopiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems there's a rash of repeats going around too
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, nothing I have to worry about.
 
Pinner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tinder, seen backing into the bushes...
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't worry, your mom's still clean
 
Eravior
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Damn it Subby, how about reining in your mom?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Without reading TFA, I'm going with:  'Cheating partners forced together during lockdown still need to bang one out.'
 
Northern
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fissile: "The pandemic worsened an underlying trend of increasing STDs over the past decade, blamed on declining public health funding, said Jonathan Mermin, a doctor and senior official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which authored the report."

I think he's, missing part of this equation.  I'm guessing that working from home makes it a lot easier to get your freak on during the day.   All that extra sexy time probably has something to do with it.


Probably,
The other issue is that Planned Parenthood provided STD screening and other womens health services.  Rural USA has driven them out and defunded them, closing the only such clinic in their region because they make baby Jeebus sad.
Places like TX and Mississippi have the worst public health of any developed nation and many 3rd world countries because of their war on "socialism" and attempt to control minorities and women.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fascinating, because the aggregate amount of sex being had is actually decreasing according to NPR.  This suggests there must be some insular supercell of extremely horny and attractive people.  When an STI penetrates the cell, it spreads rapidly within the group, thus increasing the average spread of STIs without increasing the aggregate amount of sex.  I think I'm going to have to conduct an experiment to confirm my hypothesis - it's the only way.  Yes I know it's risky, but someone has got to do it and I'm not about to let any of you other Farkers suffer the same horrible fate of frequent sex with attractive people.

/Or maybe it's Madison Cawthorn's Republican Orgies.  You know they ain't using protection, that's sinful!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pinner: Tinder, seen backing into the bushes...


I think bushes might part of the problem there, bud.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And it burns, burns, burns 
The ring of fire, the ring of fire
 
Lifeless
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Pinner: Tinder, seen backing into the bushes...

I think bushes might part of the problem there, bud.


Or lack thereof.  I mean I don't know about you, but I don't typically carry hedge trimmers so if I run into a hedgerow I just turn around.  What am I, an allied soldier in norther France?
 
shabu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
coincides with reports of a meningitis outbreak among gay and bi men in Florida.


/I have no intention of judging gay and/or bisexuals.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But Muh freedom, to not "wear a mask"!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why Don't We Get Drunk and Screw?
Youtube LL9O0B0gzZE

Can't go out to crowded public places? Stay home ...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.